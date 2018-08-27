2018 Amplifier Market Tracker - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Amplifier Market Tracker" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Operational amplifiers are used in just about every application. This market grew by 9 percent in 2017 and is expected to post another strong growth year in 2018. Amplifier products included in this market are General Purpose, Low Power, Low Voltage, High Speed, Instrumentation, Precision, and Comparators. Long term, worldwide revenue is expected to increase 5 percent on average over the next few years which is in line with the overall semiconductor market.

Amplifier Market Tracker provides forecasts for amplifiers by region, market segment, application, and by product type. Market share is also provided.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Worldwide Forecast

2. Regional Forecast

3. Application Consumption Analysis

4. Automotive

5. Computer

6. Consumer

7. Telecom

8. Industrial

9. Product Forecast

10. Supplier Market Share

11. Methodology

