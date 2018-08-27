2018 Amplifier Market Tracker - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Amplifier
Operational amplifiers are used in just about every application. This
market grew by 9 percent in 2017 and is expected to post another strong
growth year in 2018. Amplifier products included in this market are
General Purpose, Low Power, Low Voltage, High Speed, Instrumentation,
Precision, and Comparators. Long term, worldwide revenue is expected to
increase 5 percent on average over the next few years which is in line
with the overall semiconductor market.
Amplifier Market Tracker provides forecasts for amplifiers by region,
market segment, application, and by product type. Market share is also
provided.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Worldwide Forecast
2. Regional Forecast
3. Application Consumption Analysis
4. Automotive
5. Computer
6. Consumer
7. Telecom
8. Industrial
9. Product Forecast
10. Supplier Market Share
11. Methodology
