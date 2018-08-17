Log in
2018 Annual General Meeting

08/17/2018

Further to the press release of July 5, 2018 giving notice that the Golar LNG Partners LP 2018 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 26, 2018, a copy of the Notice of Annual Meeting of Limited Partners and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on our website at http://www.golarlngpartners.com and in the attachments below.

Golar LNG Partners LP

Hamilton, Bermuda

August 17, 2018

 
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Golar LNG Partners L.P. via Globenewswire
