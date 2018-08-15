Log in
2018 Annual U.S. Debit Market Data Review: Debit Card Transactions Returned to Strong Growth in the U.S. in 2017

08/15/2018 | 04:41pm CEST

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2018 Annual U.S. Debit Market Data Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report, 2018 Annual U.S. Debit Market Data Review, presents data showing that the growth of debit transactions was strong in 2017 in the U.S., reversing a lower growth trend observed in 2016. Debit plays a critical role as the payment feature tying consumers to their core banking relationship, so greater debit transaction growth is positive news for issuers.

"Debit card growth resulted in part from consumers turning away from using credit cards for transactions as higher delinquencies and higher interest rates led many to use debit cards instead. Higher costs for everyday items often purchased using a debit card played a role in the growth of the value of debit transactions. Behind the good growth news, debit issuers are contending with near-term concerns including shifting fraud tactics and long term, debit's role in digital channels and faster payment products as they evolve," comments Sarah Grotta, Director, Debit and Alternative Products Advisory Service and author of the report.

Highlights of the report include:

  • Debit card's standing in relationship with other payment vehicles in the U.S.
  • Growth in the number of cards in market
  • Transaction and transaction value growth
  • The growth of debit card transactions in comparison to credit cards and what is influencing changes
  • Discussion of five trends that will impact the debit card market in the near term.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Introduction
  3. Debit by the Numbers
  4. Economic Factors for Debit
  5. Debit Card Ownership and Use
  6. Inverse Correlation in the Growth of Debit and Credit Cards
  7. Five Trends Affecting Debit Cards to Watch
  8. The Ever-Changing Fraud Environment
  9. Digital Payments and Debit
  10. Global Debit Network and EFT Debit Network Competition
  11. Contactless Cards
  12. The Adoption of Debit Alternative Products and Faster Payments
  13. Conclusions
  14. References
  15. Related Research
  16. Endnotes

Companies Mentioned

  • Accel
  • EMVCo
  • Early Warning
  • Exxon
  • FICO
  • GasBuddy
  • Mastercard
  • NYCE
  • Pulse
  • Shazam
  • Star
  • Target
  • The Clearinghouse
  • Visa

