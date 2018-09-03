Log in
2018 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Driving Innovation in Tech - Acquiring Talent Drives Acquisition - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 11:53am CEST

The "Artificial Intelligence Driving Innovation in Tech" report from Compass Intelligence has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Many companies are now realizing that data is critical to the survival of their businesses as technology and how people use information changes. Many of the largest companies have an IoT and AI strategy.

This paper focuses on the use of artificial intelligence to improve business operations and the resulting opportunities. Contents include AI Talent Acquisition, 14 vendor profiles, AI Pricing Parameters, Revenue Flow, Opportunities, Use Cases, List of AI Experts, Investment Areas in Chipsets, The CompassIntel A-List in AI Chipset Index results, and more.

Key Trends

Companies are building their AI capabilities by investing in research and development and by acquiring talent and technologies from other companies large and small. This is reflected in the large number of AI acquisitions over the last few years.

Many of the acquisitions were not so much for the technology but to acquire the talents of the individuals running those companies. This was reflected in Samsung's acquisition of Viv. (Top talent includes CEO, co-founder Dag Kittlaus, Adam Cheyer, and Chris Bringham).

Another example is Salesforce acquisition of MetaMind which led to top talent Richard Socher who now runs AI Research and Development for Salesforce.

Many top AI professors or researchers from Carnegie Mellon (CM) have transitioned to work for large corporations. The school has a policy which supports professors transitioning to work for enterprise then back to the university to teach. At least four of CM researchers started Argo, autonomous vehicle company which recently received $1 Billion investment from Ford.

Several university professors with expertise in AI or machine learning are now working for the tech companies while still retaining their teaching roles at the universities.

Companies Featured

  • Google
  • Samsung
  • Intel
  • Mobileye
  • Apple
  • Amazon
  • AWS
  • Baidu
  • Facebook
  • IBM
  • Microsoft
  • NVIDIA
  • Tesla
  • Salesforce
  • Huawei
  • Delphi
  • Qualcomm
  • Lyft
  • Ford
  • GM

Key Topics Covered

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Acquiring Talent Drives Acquisition
  3. Open Source
  4. Drinking their Own CoolAiD
  5. SmartPhone & OEM AI Strategy
  6. Edge-processing and Other Use Cases for AI
  7. What is AI?
  8. Why AI is Important
  9. Top AI Talent
  10. AI Vendor Profiles
  11. How to Price AI Solutions?
  12. Flat Fee
  13. Subscription
  14. Pay Per Use Model
  15. Where is the Revenue Flowing?
  16. Opportunities in AI?
  17. Investment and Acquisitions in Self-Driving Vehicle Technologies
  18. Chip Segment
  19. The CompassIntel A-List in AI Chipset Index
  20. Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k939s7/2018_artificial?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
