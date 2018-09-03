2018 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Driving Innovation in Tech - Acquiring Talent Drives Acquisition - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Artificial
Intelligence Driving Innovation in Tech" report from Compass
Intelligence has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Many companies are now realizing that data is critical to the survival
of their businesses as technology and how people use information
changes. Many of the largest companies have an IoT and AI strategy.
This paper focuses on the use of artificial intelligence to improve
business operations and the resulting opportunities. Contents include AI
Talent Acquisition, 14 vendor profiles, AI Pricing Parameters, Revenue
Flow, Opportunities, Use Cases, List of AI Experts, Investment Areas in
Chipsets, The CompassIntel A-List in AI Chipset Index results, and more.
Key Trends
Companies are building their AI capabilities by investing in research
and development and by acquiring talent and technologies from other
companies large and small. This is reflected in the large number of AI
acquisitions over the last few years.
Many of the acquisitions were not so much for the technology but to
acquire the talents of the individuals running those companies. This was
reflected in Samsung's acquisition of Viv. (Top talent includes CEO,
co-founder Dag Kittlaus, Adam Cheyer, and Chris Bringham).
Another example is Salesforce acquisition of MetaMind which led to top
talent Richard Socher who now runs AI Research and Development for
Salesforce.
Many top AI professors or researchers from Carnegie Mellon (CM) have
transitioned to work for large corporations. The school has a policy
which supports professors transitioning to work for enterprise then back
to the university to teach. At least four of CM researchers started
Argo, autonomous vehicle company which recently received $1 Billion
investment from Ford.
Several university professors with expertise in AI or machine learning
are now working for the tech companies while still retaining their
teaching roles at the universities.
Companies Featured
-
Google
-
Samsung
-
Intel
-
Mobileye
-
Apple
-
Amazon
-
AWS
-
Baidu
-
Facebook
-
IBM
-
Microsoft
-
NVIDIA
-
Tesla
-
Salesforce
-
Huawei
-
Delphi
-
Qualcomm
-
Lyft
-
Ford
-
GM
Key Topics Covered
-
Executive Summary
-
Acquiring Talent Drives Acquisition
-
Open Source
-
Drinking their Own CoolAiD
-
SmartPhone & OEM AI Strategy
-
Edge-processing and Other Use Cases for AI
-
What is AI?
-
Why AI is Important
-
Top AI Talent
-
AI Vendor Profiles
-
How to Price AI Solutions?
-
Flat Fee
-
Subscription
-
Pay Per Use Model
-
Where is the Revenue Flowing?
-
Opportunities in AI?
-
Investment and Acquisitions in Self-Driving Vehicle Technologies
-
Chip Segment
-
The CompassIntel A-List in AI Chipset Index
-
Methodology
