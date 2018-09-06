Log in
2018 Blockchain Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

09/06/2018 | 09:23am CEST

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), By Application (Financial Services, Consumer Products, Technology, Telecom), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blockchain technology market size is expected to reach USD 7.59 billion by 2024, registering a 37.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for this technology across financial services, consumer or industrial products, technology, media and telecom, healthcare, transportation, and public sectors is largely responsible for market growth.


Blockchain technology works as an electronic transaction-processing and record-keeping system. This allows various participants who are connected to the network, usually public, to track information through a secure network, thereby eliminating the need for any kind of third-party verification. Increasing online transactions, digitization of currency, and secure online payment gateways are few of the major factors expected to fuel demand over the coming years.

The market is expected to exhibit significant growth owing to abundant benefits provided by this technology, such as eliminating need for any financial institution to authenticate transactions, eliminating reconciliation, reducing duplicative recordkeeping, facilitating faster settlement, and minimizing error rates. This technology allows access to databases from everywhere, thereby allowing multiple institutions to use it simultaneously to bring different systems nearer and help improve efficiency.

Major growth drivers include growing interest of the BFSI sector and increasing merchants accepting cryptocurrencies. The probable opportunity of this technology further includes instant settlement of various financial transactions and achieving optimized settlement options for netting and clearing process.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

  • In order to improve the efficiency of the underlying financial processes and help minimize risks, investments have been made in the technology by various financial institutions in association with key technology players
  • The public blockchain network segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 39.2%. The market is still in the development phase and is, therefore, marked by an extensive presence of new developments in the technology and its integration
  • Blockchain technology will also enable an irrevocable immediate settlement that will, in turn, restrict any kind of transactional changes once the request has been processed. These technological changes are expected to fuel market growth
  • Some of the prominent vendors in the market are Chain Inc.; Circle Internet Financial Limited; Digital Asset Holdings; Eric Industries; IBM Corporation; Linux Foundation; Post-Trade Distributed Ledger; R3; Ripple; and Safello.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions
1.3 List of Data Sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Blockchain Technology - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2015 - 2024
2.1.1 Global blockchain technology market, 2015 - 2024

Chapter 3 Blockchain Technology Industry Outlook
3.1 Market Trends and Outlook
3.2 Market Segmentation and Scope
3.3 Market Size and Growth Prospects
3.4 Value Chain Analysis
3.5 Blockchain Technology - Market Adoption Timelines
3.5.1 Market driver analysis
3.5.1.1 Increasing merchants accepting cryptocurrency
3.5.1.2 Growing market for alternative cryptocurrencies
3.5.1.3 Growing interest in blockchain among financial institutions
3.5.2 Market restraint analysis
3.5.2.1 Regulatory uncertainty
3.5.3 Market opportunity analysis
3.5.3.1 Instant settlement of financial transaction
3.5.3.2 Netting and clearing process to achieve optimized settlement
3.6 Blockchain Technology - Key Opportunities Prioritized
3.6.1 Banking and financial institutions
3.6.2 Consumer products
3.6.3 Technology, media, and telecommunication
3.6.4 Healthcare, transportation, and public sector
3.7 Blockchain Technology - Porter's Analysis
3.8 Blockchain Technology - PEST Analysis

Chapter 4 Blockchain Technology Application Outlook
4.1 Blockchain technology market share by application, 2015 & 2024
4.2 Financial services
4.3 Consumer products
4.4 Technology, media, & telecommunications
4.5 Healthcare
4.6 Transportation
4.7 Public sector

Chapter 5 Blockchain Technology Regional Outlook

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

  • BTL Group Ltd.
  • Chain, Inc.
  • Circle Internet Financial Limited
  • DeloitteTouche Tohmatsu Limited
  • Digital Asset Holdings, LLC
  • Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHI)
  • IBM Corporation
  • The Linux Foundation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Monax
  • Ripple

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dfzp6c/2018_blockchain?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© GlobeNewswire 2018
