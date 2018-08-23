2018 Challenges in Immuno-oncology (I-O): Future Use, Trial Design and Combination Strategies - Innovative Trial Design & New Combination Drug Approvals to Drive Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Challenges in Immuno-oncology (I-O): Future Use, Trial Design and Combination Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Immuno-oncology (I-O) is the treatment of cancer with immunotherapy, by using therapies to stimulate or suppress the body's own immune system to fight cancer. Several distinct modalities of immunotherapy exist, including cytokines, vaccines, viruses, adoptive cell transfer, and checkpoint blockade using monoclonal antibodies.

This report provides an assessment of the current status and future challenges of immuno-oncology across many indications. Overall, the author expects innovative trial design and new combination drug approvals to drive immuno-oncology market growth.

The report combines primary research with a cross-specialty I-O KOL panel with in-house analyst expertise to provide an assessment of the marketplace.

Scope

Primary research with 20 US- and EU-based KOLs, from eight cancer specialties - breast, gastrointestinal, genitourinary, head & neck, lung, melanoma, sarcoma and hematology

Charts summarizing KOL's opinions and identifying response patterns

Call-outs of key information and details

KOL quotes

Insight from specialist oncology analysts

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Related Reports

1.2 Upcoming Related Reports

2. Executive Summary

2.1 KOL Insight

2.2 Insight

3. Research Panel Composition

3.1 5EU

3.2 US

4. Results and Implications

4.1 Future Use of Immunotherapy

4.1.1 Patterns in Unmet Needs

4.1.2 Clinical Potential of I-O in Oncology

4.1.3 Optimal Place for I-O in Treatment Algorithms

4.2 Challenges in I-O Trial Design

4.2.1 Predictive Biomarkers

4.2.2 Clinically Relevant Endpoints

4.2.3 Study Recruitment

4.2.4 Single-Arm Studies for Regulatory Approval

4.3 I-O Approaches and Combination Strategies

4.3.1 Potential of I-O Combinations

4.3.2 Potential of Novel Agents by Mechanism of Action

