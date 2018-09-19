2018 Chongqing International Auto Parts and Service Exhibition (CAPE 2018) Takes Place in Chongqing, China on September 19th

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Shanghai-Chongqing Cooperates to Develop the Vitality of Auto Parts Market in Southwest Chin

To build the exhibition platform of Yangtze River Economic Zone, Chongqing International Auto Parts and Service Exhibition 2018 (CAPE 2018) is taking place at Chongqing International Expo Center from September 19 to 21, 2018. The event is jointly organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai Sub-Council (CCPIT Shanghai), the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Automotive Industry Committee (CCPIT Auto), The Society of Automotive Engineers of China (SAE China) and Shanghai International Exhibition Co., Ltd., and is co-organized by Chongqing Huyu International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

The Tangible Results of Shanghai-Chongqing Cooperation & The Great Potential of Auto Parts Market in Southwest China

Chongqing, as the largest auto production hub, has formed a large-scale automotive manufacture and R&D cluster. There are over 400 high-quality Tier 1 auto parts production enterprises and over 500 Tier 2 and Tier 3 supporting enterprises in this city. The localization ratio of auto parts has reached 80%. In the aspect of new energy vehicles and automotive intelligent connectivity, Chongqing also successively built an intelligent connected vehicle pilot zone and an intelligent vehicle town. All the facts above reveal the essential role that Chongqing automobile market plays in southwest China as well as the great potential of Chongqing in the auto parts market.

As the first delivered exhibition project of Shanghai-Chongqing cooperation, CAPE 2018 has attracted the participation of nearly 200 domestic and international renowned automobile and auto parts enterprises from 8 countries and regions and reached 15,000m2 in scale due to the substantial automotive-related resources of Auto Shanghai and the unique venue advantages of Chongqing International Expo Center. CAPE 2018 is designed to be the first high-end auto parts promotion and exchange platform in the southwestern region of China.

Auto Parts Enterprises Gathering Ignite Industrial Upgrading with Advancing Technology

The exhibition has attracted the full participation of a large number of prestigious Chinese and international leading Tier 1 and Tier 2 auto parts manufacturers, including ADD Industry Zhejiang, Adient, Aisin Seiki, BorgWarner, Bosch, Bridgestone, Dana Incorporated, Denso, Fastgear, Faurecia, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Honsel, MITSUBA Corporation, NSK, NTN, Plastic Omnium, Ruili Group, Valeo, Webasto, Yanfeng Automotive Trims Systems and ZF. The exhibitors are showcasing their latest products and technologies, including automated driving, intelligent connectivity and engine technologies, in-vehicle radar applications, integrated seating systems, powertrain systems and chassis technology, emission control technology, transmissions, and braking and stability control systems. It can be foreseen that exploring the market potential in southwest China will help auto parts suppliers create value in the long run.

The auto parts subsidiaries of Chinese automotive brands, including BYD, Changan Automobile, Geely Holding, Great Wall Motors, JAC Motors, Yema Auto and Zotye Auto, are also participating in the exhibition. Depending on their industry base in Chongqing and the surrounding areas, they are showcasing their creative mobility solutions including technology for new energy vehicles, automated driving and connected cars.

Brilliant Concurrent Events for Networking and Exchange of Latest Information

Concurrent events are highlights of CAPE 2018. Nearly 100 well-known industry experts, university researchers and company executives are attending the exhibition in Chongqing, during which they are sharing their insights into innovation in automotive technologies. The concurrent events include:

From September 19 to 20, the 2018 International Auto Key Tech Forum co-hosted with SAE China focuses on several topics, including the industry's latest technologies and trends, key technologies for automotive interiors and exteriors as well as for automotive electrification, prospects for in-vehicle radar applications and related technologies, as well as digitalized plant.

On September 20, the Automotive Powertrain System Technology and Development Forum co-organized by Gasgoo will discuss and analyze the energy-saving and electric vehicle powertrain technology roadmap and the national Emission Standard VI.

On September 20, Zhidx will co-organize the Global Technology Innovation Conference on Intelligent Connected Vehicle Industry 2018, themed "Connect the Vehicle with the World and Open the Window to an Intelligent Future". The conference will focus on the trends taking place around intelligent connected vehicles, automated driving, laser radar and the intelligent cockpit, among other hot topics, as well as explore innovation in technologies and industry opportunities against the backdrop of the dramatic changes that are taking place across the entire automotive ecosystem.

A feast of technology-communication and trade-matching in auto parts field takes place from September 19 to 21.

To learn more about CAPE 2018, please visit www.autopartschina.org.

