2018 ELEVATE Awards Nominations Now Available for Outstanding Performance using Technology in Construction with Heavy Building Materials

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the global leader in integrated supply chain technology solutions for the Heavy Building Materials industry, is pleased to announce the return of Command Alkon’s ELEVATE Awards, recognizing both individual and corporate performance. Nominations for Best of the Year Awards are available now, and Command Alkon invites all to submit deserving candidates. Best of the Year, along with Excellence Awards recipients, are announced during a unique Awards Ceremony held at ELEVATE - The Command Alkon Conference.



“The people who build our world play a critical role in driving our economy, enhancing our communities, and inspiring others,” said Charity Newsome, Marketing Revenue Manager at Command Alkon. “We are proud to recognize excellence in the Heavy Building Materials community and honor companies and individuals for their achievements in business. We’re proud of and thankful for the hard work these industry heroes do every day to keep us moving forward.”

Best of the Year Awards are selected from submissions made across the industry community. Click here to nominate a company, an employee, a colleague, or an industry partner for their outstanding performance in these areas:

Back Office of the Year

Batch Operator of the Year

Contracted Hauler of the Year

Dispatcher of the Year

Weighmaster of the Year

Megaproject of the Year

Excellence Awards highlight how technology is used to drive more successful outcomes. Key performance metrics are selected and used to identify finalists for each award category across Command Alkon’s solution portfolio, including:

Excellence in Apex

Excellence in BuildIt

Excellence in MOBILEjobsite

Excellence in MOBILEsales

Excellence in Optimization

Excellence in supplyCONNECT

Excellence in TrackIt

Excellence in OnBase

Trendsetter Award – COMMANDassurance

Trendsetter Award – Innovation in Digitalization

Trendsetter Award – Green Award

Multiple finalists for each award are announced prior to the conference, with winners announced on-site – don’t miss out! For more details on all things ELEVATE, including the Awards Ceremony, check out the ELEVATE Electronic Brochure .

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world with solutions that deliver automation, visibility, collaboration and simplification to the Heavy Building Materials industry. Our integrated, digital supply chain solutions create an ecosystem for producers, suppliers and haulers of ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, asphalt, cement, and manufactured concrete, where operational transparency and efficiency drive profits. For over 40 years, our people, software and automation have kept clients moving to build the things that matter. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

