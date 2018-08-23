Log in
2018 ELEVATE Awards Nominations Now Available for Outstanding Performance using Technology in Construction with Heavy Building Materials

08/23/2018 | 03:04pm CEST

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in integrated supply chain technology solutions for the Heavy Building Materials industry, is pleased to announce the return of Command Alkon’s ELEVATE Awards, recognizing both individual and corporate performance. Nominations for Best of the Year Awards are available now, and Command Alkon invites all to submit deserving candidates. Best of the Year, along with Excellence Awards recipients, are announced during a unique Awards Ceremony held at ELEVATE - The Command Alkon Conference.

“The people who build our world play a critical role in driving our economy, enhancing our communities, and inspiring others,” said Charity Newsome, Marketing Revenue Manager at Command Alkon. “We are proud to recognize excellence in the Heavy Building Materials community and honor companies and individuals for their achievements in business. We’re proud of and thankful for the hard work these industry heroes do every day to keep us moving forward.”

Best of the Year Awards are selected from submissions made across the industry community.  Click here to nominate a company, an employee, a colleague, or an industry partner for their outstanding performance in these areas:

  • Back Office of the Year
  • Batch Operator of the Year
  • Contracted Hauler of the Year
  • Dispatcher of the Year
  • Weighmaster of the Year
  • Megaproject of the Year

Excellence Awards highlight how technology is used to drive more successful outcomes. Key performance metrics are selected and used to identify finalists for each award category across Command Alkon’s solution portfolio, including:

  • Excellence in Apex
  • Excellence in BuildIt
  • Excellence in MOBILEjobsite
  • Excellence in MOBILEsales
  • Excellence in Optimization
  • Excellence in supplyCONNECT
  • Excellence in TrackIt
  • Excellence in OnBase
  • Trendsetter Award – COMMANDassurance
  • Trendsetter Award – Innovation in Digitalization
  • Trendsetter Award – Green Award

Multiple finalists for each award are announced prior to the conference, with winners announced on-site – don’t miss out! For more details on all things ELEVATE, including the Awards Ceremony, check out the ELEVATE Electronic Brochure.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON
At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world with solutions that deliver automation, visibility, collaboration and simplification to the Heavy Building Materials industry. Our integrated, digital supply chain solutions create an ecosystem for producers, suppliers and haulers of ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, asphalt, cement, and manufactured concrete, where operational transparency and efficiency drive profits. For over 40 years, our people, software and automation have kept clients moving to build the things that matter. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR
(770) 642-2080 x 214
becky@mediafirst.net

Ed Rusch
Command Alkon
(205) 879-3282 x 2965
erusch@commandalkon.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
