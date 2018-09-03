Log in
2018 Food Retail Industry in the UAE: PEST Framework Analysis - The UAE Food Retail Sector Continues its Aggressive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 04:26pm CEST

The "Food Retail Industry in the UAE - PEST Framework Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE food retail sector continues its aggressive growth. More large type stores are being built. The market is expected to pick up further during the period to 2022. The market had revenues of over $15 billion in 2015.

Apart from the PEST Framework analysis, the report also includes a brief analysis of the food retail industry in the UAE.

Key Topics Covered

A. Executive Summary

B. UAE Food Retail Industry

B.1 Industry Definition

B.2 Industry Profile

B.3 Industry Outlook

C. PEST Framework Analysis

C.1 Political Aspects

C.2 Economic Aspects

C.3 Social Aspects

C.4 Technological Aspects

D. Glossary of Terms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nsq5cs/2018_food_retail?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
