2018 Global Healthcare Licensing - Country Trends: United States (Healthcare Services) Mid-Year Review - ResearchAndMarkets.com

This mid-year review report brings at one place all the news for
licensing deals and negotiations that took place for the healthcare
services companies of United States during January 1, 2018 to June 30,
2018. The licensing trends and directions during this time period are
also analyzed comprehensively.
Key Features
-
6 months' healthcare licensing news for United States healthcare
services companies at one place
-
Multinational/non-multinational companies covered
-
Curated categorizations of licensing news
-
8+ variables reflecting different forms of transactions done
-
Licensing trends and directions summarized
Key Analysis Provided (January-June 2018)
-
Total number of licensing deals from United States healthcare services
companies to other countries' companies
-
Total number of licensing deals from other countries' companies to
United States healthcare services companies
-
Total number of companies/institutes involved in United States
(Healthcare Services ) licensing deals
-
Most licensing deals signed by which countries with United States
healthcare services companies
-
Most licensing deals signed by which medicine groups
-
Licensing payment arrangements most followed in the licensing deals
between United States healthcare services and other countries'
companies
-
Number of domestic and worldwide licensing between United States
healthcare services and other countries' companies
-
Number of R&D and commercialization licensing between United States
healthcare services and other countries' companies
-
Number of licensing deals discontinued between United States
healthcare services and other countries' companies
