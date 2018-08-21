2018 Global Healthcare Licensing - Country Trends: United States (Healthcare Services) Mid-Year Review - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Healthcare Licensing - Country Trends: United States (Healthcare Services) Mid-Year Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This mid-year review report brings at one place all the news for licensing deals and negotiations that took place for the healthcare services companies of United States during January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018. The licensing trends and directions during this time period are also analyzed comprehensively.

Key Features

6 months' healthcare licensing news for United States healthcare services companies at one place

Multinational/non-multinational companies covered

Curated categorizations of licensing news

8+ variables reflecting different forms of transactions done

Licensing trends and directions summarized

Key Analysis Provided (January-June 2018)

Total number of licensing deals from United States healthcare services companies to other countries' companies

Total number of licensing deals from other countries' companies to United States healthcare services companies

Total number of companies/institutes involved in United States (Healthcare Services ) licensing deals

Most licensing deals signed by which countries with United States healthcare services companies

Most licensing deals signed by which medicine groups

Licensing payment arrangements most followed in the licensing deals between United States healthcare services and other countries' companies

Number of domestic and worldwide licensing between United States healthcare services and other countries' companies

Number of R&D and commercialization licensing between United States healthcare services and other countries' companies

Number of licensing deals discontinued between United States healthcare services and other countries' companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n7mzb8/2018_global?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005441/en/