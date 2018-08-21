2018 Global Healthcare Licensing - Trends: By Industry (Healthcare Services) Mid-Year Review - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Healthcare Licensing - Global Trends: By Industry (Healthcare Services) Mid-Year Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This mid-year review report provides comprehensive analysis on all such licensing deals and negotiations that took place between global healthcare services companies during January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018, categorized and summarized by various important aspects such as key countries, across key regions, market capitalization groups, medicine groups, licensing payment arrangements, worldwide vs domestic licensing, and R&D vs commercialization licensing.

Such detailed analysis helps to understand the licensing trends and directions during this time period in the global healthcare services sector.

Key Features

6 months' licensing transactions for global healthcare services sector analyzed at one place

Small, medium and big multinational/non-multinational companies covered

Curated categorizations of licensing details

8+ variables reflecting different forms of transactions done

Licensing trends and directions summarized

Key Analysis Provided (January-June 2018)

Total number of licensing deals signed in the global healthcare services sector

Total number of companies/institutes involved in the licensing deals for global healthcare services sector

Most licensing deals signed by which country's healthcare services companies

Most licensing deals signed by which market capitalization group's healthcare services companies

Most licensing deals signed by which medicine groups for global healthcare services sector

Licensing payment arrangements most followed in the licensing deals for global healthcare services sector

Number of domestic and worldwide licensing in global healthcare services sector

Number of R&D and commercialization licensing in global healthcare services sector

