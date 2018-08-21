2018 Global Healthcare Licensing - Trends: By Industry (Healthcare Services) Mid-Year Review - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Healthcare Licensing - Global Trends: By Industry (Healthcare Services)
This mid-year review report provides comprehensive analysis on all such
licensing deals and negotiations that took place between global
healthcare services companies during January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018,
categorized and summarized by various important aspects such as key
countries, across key regions, market capitalization groups, medicine
groups, licensing payment arrangements, worldwide vs domestic licensing,
and R&D vs commercialization licensing.
Such detailed analysis helps to understand the licensing trends and
directions during this time period in the global healthcare services
sector.
Key Features
-
6 months' licensing transactions for global healthcare services sector
analyzed at one place
-
Small, medium and big multinational/non-multinational companies covered
-
Curated categorizations of licensing details
-
8+ variables reflecting different forms of transactions done
-
Licensing trends and directions summarized
Key Analysis Provided (January-June 2018)
-
Total number of licensing deals signed in the global healthcare
services sector
-
Total number of companies/institutes involved in the licensing deals
for global healthcare services sector
-
Most licensing deals signed by which country's healthcare services
companies
-
Most licensing deals signed by which market capitalization group's
healthcare services companies
-
Most licensing deals signed by which medicine groups for global
healthcare services sector
-
Licensing payment arrangements most followed in the licensing deals
for global healthcare services sector
-
Number of domestic and worldwide licensing in global healthcare
services sector
-
Number of R&D and commercialization licensing in global healthcare
services sector
