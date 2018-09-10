2018 Half-Year Results

Regulatory News:
CERENIS Therapeutics
CEREN – PEA PME eligible), an international biopharmaceutical
company dedicated to the discovery and development of HDL-based
innovative therapies for treating cardiovascular and metabolic diseases,
as well as new HDL-based vectors for targeted drug delivery in the field
of oncology, today announces its first half-year 2018 financial results,
and takes stock of its clinical advances.
Jean-Louis Dasseux, founder and CEO of Cerenis,
commented: "We are pleased with the clinical progress made over the
period concerning CER-001 and CER-209 as well as the HDL platform for
drug delivery in immuno-oncology. Given the clinical milestones planned
for the second half of 2018 - the results of the TANGO PHASE III study
with CER-001 and those of the PHASE I study of increasing doses with
CER-209 - an inflection point could be crossed by the end of the year.
In order to better prepare for further developments, CERENIS has made a
major effort in terms of structuring its governance and overseeing its
technology. The Scientific Advisory Board dedicated to oncology has thus
welcomed some of the world's most renowned specialists in their field,
while the Board of Directors has strengthened its expertise in terms of
business partnership following the arrival of Barbara Yanni. CERENIS
therefore has the resources adapted to its ambitious objectives, with
unmatched technological expertise in the field of HDL and sufficient
financial visibility to ensure its next clinical developments in the
short and medium term. These assets should allow us to rapidly cross new
milestones to offer patients new solutions addressing HDL deficiency, an
indication without treatment, as well as NAFLD/NASH and targeted drug
delivery in oncology, major health issues.”
Financial Information (at June 30 / IFRS Consolidated
Financial Statements)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M€
|
|
|
|
H1 2018
|
|
H1 2017
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
R&D expenses
|
|
|
|
-1.67
|
|
-2.13
|
Administrative and commercial expenses
|
|
|
|
-1.32
|
|
-0.76
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
-2.98
|
|
-2.89
|
Financial products
|
|
|
|
0.28
|
|
2.69
|
Financial expenses
|
|
|
|
-0.70
|
|
-0.51
|
Financial Result
|
|
|
|
-0.43
|
|
2.19
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
-3.41
|
|
-0.71
|
Net income per share (€)
|
|
|
|
-0.19
|
|
-0.04
|
Net cash flow from operating activities
|
|
|
|
-2.73
|
|
-5.23
|
Net cash flow from financing activities
|
|
|
|
-0.01
|
|
0.90
|
(Decrease) / Increase in cash position
|
|
|
|
-2.76
|
|
-4.33
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
|
|
13.51
|
|
20.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In line with expectations, Cerenis Therapeutics did not generate any
revenue during the first half of 2018, the Company’s products being
at the Research and Development stage. Cerenis Therapeutics is currently
conducting TANGO, a PHASE III clinical study in patients suffering from
HDL deficiency due to defects in genes coding for apoA-I and ABCA1
within the framework of two orphan drug designations granted by the
European Medicines Agency (EMA). CERENIS is also continuing the
development of the CER-209 drug candidate, dedicated to the treatment of
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic
Steatohepatitis (NASH), as part of a PHASE I clinical trial, and has
initiated activities within the framework of the HDL platform, including
CER-320 and CER-350 programs in immuno-oncology.
Research and development expenses, which amounted to €1,669
thousand over the period, compared to €2,133 thousand in the first half
of 2017, mainly correspond to the clinical developments mentioned above.
Financial income and expenses correspond to the IFRS treatment of
BPI repayable advances and the effect of exchange rates variations when
paying suppliers in foreign currencies (mainly the US and Australian
dollars). The change is attributable to the recognition of an
exceptional income at June 30, 2017 for one of the BPI repayable
advances. In the first half of 2017, following the results of the CARAT
study and the continuation of the TANGO PHASE III study for the
treatment of HDL deficiency, which results are expected at the end of
the 2018 fiscal year, the repayment schedule of the BPI advances had
been updated in accordance with the latest estimates. The rescheduling
of repayments had thus resulted in the recognition of a financial income
of €2,113 thousand in the interim consolidated financial statements at
June 30, 2017.
Cash and cash equivalents totaled € 13.51 million at June 30,
2018.
Significant clinical advances in the first half of 2018:
-
Achievement of the primary endpoint for the first results of the
TARGET PHASE II study
-
Strategic initiative to develop new HDL-based pharmaceuticals with the
North Texas Health Science Center
-
Launch of PHASE I study of increasing doses with CER-209 in NASH/NAFLD
The first results of TARGET PHASE II study, published on June 25, 2018,
demonstrate CER-001's ability to target tumors in patients with
esophageal cancer. The primary objective is achieved with the clinically
meaningful targeting of esophageal tumor tissue by radiolabeled CER-001.
The sustained tumor labeling supports future use of HDL mimetics to
improve effective delivery of therapeutic agents. These encouraging
results have been observed in patients with esophageal cancer, an
indication often refractory to standard therapy. No safety and
tolerability issues were observed.
In the first half-year of 2018 CERENIS Therapeutics announced the
signing of a strategic partnership with the University of North Texas
Health Science Center to develop new HDL technologies for drug delivery.
The joint program will focus on the development of new HDL drug delivery
products and technologies in collaboration with Andras Lacko, PhD, a
prominent scientist, in the development of HDL delivery systems for
cancer drugs. This initiative is another marker of Cerenis' strategic
evolution into a company with novel HDL platforms for drug delivery in
immuno-oncology.
Finally, the second step of the PHASE I study, assessing the daily
administration over a 28-day period of increasing doses of CER-209 in
patients with a high risk of developing NASH/NAFLD, was launched during
the first half of the year. The primary endpoints concern safety and
tolerance following the administration of multiple doses of CER-209. In
particular, pharmacokinetic endpoints will also be studied in order to
define the optimal dose for the next studies.
About CERENIS: www.cerenis.com
CERENIS Therapeutics is an international biopharmaceutical company
dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative lipid
metabolism therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic
diseases, and HDL platform technologies. HDL is the primary mediator of
the reverse lipid transport, or RLT, the only natural pathway by which
excess lipids are removed from arteries and transported to the liver for
elimination from the body. In addition to advancing HDL technologies for
drug delivery, CERENIS is developing a portfolio of lipid metabolism
therapies, including HDL mimetics for patients with genetic HDL
deficiency, as well as drugs which increase HDL for patients with a low
number of HDL particles to treat atherosclerosis and associated
metabolic diseases including Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)
and Non-Alcoholic Steato-Hepatitis (NASH). Leveraging its expertise,
Cerenis is developing the first platform for the targeted drug delivery
by HDL dedicated to the field of oncology (immuno-oncology and
chemotherapy).
CERENIS is well positioned to become one of the leaders in the HDL
therapeutic market, with a broad portfolio of programs in development.
About Targeted HDL Drug Delivery
HDL particles, loaded with an active agent, hold the promise to target
and selectively kill malignant cells while sparing healthy ones. A wide
variety of drugs can be embedded in these particles targeting markers
specific to cancer cells and bring these potent drugs to their intended
site of action, with lowered systemic toxicity. Cerenis intends to
develop the first HDL-based targeting drug delivery platform dedicated
to the oncology market, including immuno-oncology and chemotherapy.
Financial Agenda:
Cash position and revenue for Q3 2018
October
25, 2018
