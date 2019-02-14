2018 Holiday Sales Grew 2.9 Percent Amid Turmoil Over Trade Policy and Delay in Data Collection

Holiday retail sales during 2018 grew a lower-than-expected 2.9 percent
over the same period in 2017 to $707.5 billion, the National Retail
Federation said today after the Commerce Department released data that
had been delayed by nearly a month because of the recent government
shutdown.
“All signs during the holidays seemed to show that consumers remained
confident about the economy,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.
“However, it appears that worries over the trade war and turmoil in the
stock markets impacted consumer behavior more than we expected. There’s
also a question of whether the government shutdown and resulting delay
in collecting data might have made the results less reliable. It’s very
disappointing that clearly avoidable actions by the government
influenced consumer confidence and unnecessarily depressed December
retail sales.”
The numbers, which exclude automobile dealers, gasoline stations and
restaurants, fell short of NRF’s
forecast last fall that holiday sales from November 1 through
December 31 would grow between 4.3 percent and 4.8 percent to between
$717.45 billion and $720.89 billion.
The total includes $146.8 billion in online and other non-store sales,
which grew 11.5 percent over 2017. NRF had forecast that the online
sector of retail would grow between 11 percent and 15 percent to between
$151.6 billion and $157 billion.
November – the first half of the holiday season – grew 5.1 percent
unadjusted year-over-year. But December was up only 0.9 percent
year-over-year and down 1.5 percent seasonally adjusted from November.
NRF does not count October as part of the holiday season, but much
holiday shopping has shifted earlier, and October was up 5.7 percent
year-over-year. As of December, the three-month moving average was up
0.7 percent over the same period a year ago.
“Today’s numbers are truly a surprise and in contradiction to the
consumer spending trends we were seeing, especially after such strong
October and November spending,” NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said.
“The combination of financial market volatility, the government shutdown
and trade tensions created a trifecta of anxiety and uncertainty
impacting spending and might also have misaligned the seasonal
adjustment factors used in reporting data. This is an incomplete story
and we will be in a better position to judge the reliability of the
results when the government revises its 2018 data in the coming months.”
NRF’s numbers are based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, which said
today that overall December sales – including auto dealers, gas stations
and restaurants – were down 1.2 percent seasonally adjusted from
November but up 2.3 percent unadjusted year-over-year.
The holiday numbers come as NRF is forecasting that retail sales during
2019 will increase between 3.8
percent and 4.4 percent to more than $3.8 trillion.
Year-over-year results from key retail sectors during the
November-December holiday season include:
-
Online and other non-store sales were up 11.5 percent at $146.8
billion.
-
Clothing and clothing accessory stores were up 4.2 percent at $61.7
billion.
-
Health and personal care stores were up 2.6 percent at $60.8 billion.
-
General merchandise stores were up 2.3 percent at $146.8 billion.
-
Grocery and beverage stores were up 1.9 percent at $130.5 billion.
-
Building materials and garden supply stores were up 1.6 percent at
$61.5 billion.
-
Electronics and appliance stores were up 0.2 percent at $22.3 billion.
-
Furniture and home furnishings stores were unchanged at $22.6 billion.
-
Sporting goods stores were down 13.5 percent at $16 billion.
About NRF
The National Retail Federation is the world’s largest retail trade
association. Based in Washington, D.C., NRF represents discount and
department stores, home goods and specialty stores, Main Street
merchants, grocers, wholesalers, chain restaurants and internet
retailers from the United States and more than 45 countries. Retail is
the nation’s largest private-sector employer, supporting one in four
U.S. jobs — 42 million working Americans. Contributing $2.6 trillion to
annual GDP, retail is a daily barometer for the nation’s economy. NRF.com
PERMALINK
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005696/en/