2018 MVNO Business Plan Based on the Launch of an Illustrative MVNO Known as Contendus

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MVNO Business Plan 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) companies are launched for many different reasons, many of which have more to do with other businesses than the MVNO operation itself.



It is important to consider the strategies an MVNO will employ to exploit market opportunities.



Some questions to consider include:

Will the MVNO be a sub-brand to an existing business?

Will the MVNO align with retail strategies of some other business?

Will the MVNO offer discounted services compared to existing Mobile Network Operators (MNO)?

Will the MVNO offer Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications related services on a B2B basis rather than consumer services?

Will the MVNO acquire data-only from the underlying MNO, relying upon messaging and voice over IP and delivered in an OTT model?

Regardless of the overall MVNO strategy, executing upon a vision requires careful planning. One thing that all successful MVNOs have in common is they started with a well-developed business plan.



The MVNO Business Plan

This is a full business plan based on the launch of an illustrative MVNO known as Contendus. The plan covers all aspects of the company launch plan including market assessment, funding requirements, financial analysis, market segmentation and product differentiation. Also included is go-to-market plan, distribution and replenishment plans, comparison of MVNO's and more. The major benefit of this report is to assist in the development of an MVNO launch and to help validate existing plans.

Launching a MVNO involves a lot of careful planning and an understanding of the competitive threats and opportunities. Understanding the competitive issues and what type of MVNO to launch is key to success. A critical aspect to the success of any MVNO is its wholesale negotiations with the host mobile network operator (MNO). Accordingly, the MVNO Business Plan includes Modelling and Negotiation Strategies for Contracting with Host Mobile Network Operators. This includes rate structures of the retail minus and cost plus models, the pros and cons of each, and how to implement them.

The MVNO Business Plan also includes evaluation of wholesale incentives, the reconciliation process and also what macro and micro environmental aspects to consider when defining your negotiation strategy. Also includes is an example Service Level Agreement (SLA), modeled from real life operational MVNO SLAs, which can be customized and built upon to meet the needs of their service management requirements.

Eligible companies will receive an additional report of their choice at no additional charge. Contact us to learn more.

All purchases of the publisher's reports includes time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing. This needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.

People interested in this will also be interested in MVNO Business Plan with Financial Modeling Spreadsheet



Target Audience:

MVNO start-ups

Mobile network operators

MVNE/MVNO service providers

Investors and analysts in the mobile space

Suppliers of MVNO equipment and software

Consultants and systems integration companies

Key Topics Covered:



Mobile Virtual Network Operator (Mvno) Business Plan



1. Executive Summary

A. The Business

B. The Strategy

C. The Market

D. The Management

E. The Financials

F. The Company Mission

G. The Criteria Of Mvno

H. Exceptions

2. The Business

A. Requirement Analysis

B. Description Of Services

C. Target Market

D. Services Offered - Primary Revenue Drivers

E. Potential Future Services - Alternative Revenue Sources

F. Distribution, Purchasing And Refills

G. Starter Package

H. Handsets And Hardware

I. Gsm System And The Sim-Card

J. The Web-Site And Customer Interface

K. Scope For Enhancements And Future Technology 4G/Lte

L. Back-Office And Customer Care

M. The Network Operator

N. Regulatory

O. Churn

3. The Opportunity

A. Opportunity

B. Strategy

C. Provisioning And Management

D. Infrastructure

E. Multi-Imsi Approach

F. Multi-Network Vpn

G. Security And Control

H. Forecast

4. The Market

A. Us Wireless Market

B. Prepaid Markets

C. Wholesale

D. Negotiation Vectors

E. Analysis On Setup Cost

F. Terminal Usage And Control

G. Network Usage And Control

5. Marketing Plan

A. General Overview

B. Marketing Ideas

C. Initial Market Segments And Strategic Considerations

D. Partnering And Co-Branding

E. Loyalty Program

F. Migration Strategy

6. Financial Overview

A. Revenue Streams & Cost Considerations

B. Revenue Growth

C. Financial Projections

D. Funding

E. Exit Strategy

7. Extensions And Upgrades

A. Selection Criteria

B. Technical Requirements

C. Other Factors

8. Potential Market Segments (Ad. 1)

9. The Management Team And Partners (Ad. 2)

A. Management

B. Board Of Advisors And Partners

A. Partners

10. Competition (Ad. 3)

A. General Overview

B. Prepaid Players

B. Swot Analysis

C. Prepaid Competition Analysis

Europe Vs. United States (Ad. 4)

C. General Overview

11. The Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market & Growth Overview (Ad. 5)

A. General Overview

B. Global Overview And Forecast

C. Mvno Drive In Europe

D. Mvno Drive In America

E. Mvno Drive In Middle East

F. Mvno Drive In Asia Pacific

12. Case Studies (Ad. 6)

13. Conclusions

14. Appendix

A. Cellular Operator Organization Structure

B. Initiating Contact With Mnos

C. Establishing A Strategy



MVNO Operational Cost Planning: Modelling And Negotiation Strategies For Contracting With Host Mobile Network Operators



Introduction

1.1. The MVNO Landscape

1.2. MVNO Background

1.3. MVNO Technology Options

2. Wholesale Models 1

2.1. Cost Plus Model

2.1.1. Cost Plus Rate Sheet

2.2. Retail Minus Model

2.2.1. Straight Retail Minus

2.2.2. Benchmark Retail Minus

2.2.3. Retail Minus Rate Sheet

2.3. Interconnect

2.4. Wholesale Incentives

3. Invoicing And Reconciliation

3.1. Invoice Dispute Process

3.1.1. Sample Invoice

4. Environmental Considerations

4.1. Macro Environmental Analysis

4.2. Micro Environment Analysis

5. Recommendations

5.1.1. Knowledge And Expertise

5.1.2. Technology Solution

5.1.3. Hno MVNO Rate Structure

5.1.4. Hno Services List

6. Negotiation Tactics

6.1.1. Tell Them What They Want To Hear

6.1.2. Start High

6.1.3. Contract Clauses

7. Conclusions



Figures



Figure 1: MVNO Technology Options

Figure 2: Wholesale Charges For Network Activity Using The Cost Plus Model

Figure 3: Segments Diagram

Figure 4: Wholesale Charges For Network Activity Using The Retail Minus Model

Figure 5: Calculating The Straight Retail Minus

Figure 6: Calculating The Benchmark Retail Rate

Figure 7: Calculation For Wholesale Rate

Figure 8: Interconnect Charging

Figure 9: Wholesale Rate Variance Calculation With Interconnect Consideration

Figure 10: Example Mno MVNO Commercial Relationship

Figure 11: Sample Wholesale Invoice Page One

Figure 12: Sample Wholesale Invoice Page Two



MVNO, Mvne And Mno Service Level Agreement (Sla)



Introduction

What Is A Service Level Agreement

Why Is It Important To Have An Sla?

Sla's In The MVNO World

Sample Service Level Agreement

MVNO Billing Through Wholesale Line Rental

1. Review

2. Dispute Resolution

3. Metrics

4. Definitions

4.5. Unconfirmed Clear

4.7. Confirmed Clear Permanent

4.8. Parked Time

4.9. Establishment Of Contact Points

4.10. Reoccurring Faults

4.11. Fault Escalation

5. Fault Escalation Process

6. Sla Schedule

Appendix 1: Exclusions

Appendix 2: Guidelines For Payment Of Penalty Credits

Appendix 3: Parked Time

Appendix 4: General Dispute Process

Appendix 5: Wholesale Usage Invoicing And Dispute Process





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mjr26v/2018_mvno?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Mobile Networks