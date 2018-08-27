Log in
2018 Power Management Market Tracker - Market is Expected to Reach $30 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/27/2018 | 09:12pm CEST

The "Power Management Market Tracker" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The power management market is expected to reach $30 billion in 2018, a marginal increase from 2017.

This is due to slow demand in the discretes market which constitutes over 52 percent of revenue. However, the analog IC power market is expected to grow by 13 percent, reaching over $14 billion. Discretes include power transistors, rectifiers, and thyristors. Integrated circuits include regulators, battery management, supervisors, voltage regulators, and other power devices. Analog Power is driving growth in overall analog integrated circuit market and the overall semiconductor industry.

This tracker provides market forecasts for power management which includes Power Transistors, Rectifiers, Thyristors, Linear Regulators, Switching Regulators, Battery ICs, Supervisors, Voltage References, and Other Power. Forecasts are provided by region and by country for the Asia Pacific region. Forecasts are also provided by market segment, application, and by product type where there is a breakout for analog power products. Market share is also provided.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Worldwide Forecast

2. Regional Forecast

3. Application Consumption Analysis

4. Automotive

5. Computer

6. Consumer

7. Telecom

8. Industrial

9. Product Forecast

10. Supplier Market Share

11. Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n32spc/2018_power?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
