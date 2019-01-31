2018 Proved to Be Another Record Year for Sealy & Company

Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment
and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real
estate market, closes 2018 with $390 million in total transaction
volume accomplished by its Investment Services Team. The transaction
volume encompasses both the acquisitions and dispositions of roughly seven
million square feet of primarily industrial real estate assets across
several portfolios.
Sealy has expanded in 2018 to include seventeen (17) markets
across the southeast, southwest, and midwest regions of the United
States and fulfills ownership and management services at every level.
Additionally, the acquisition of Sealy’s bulk industrial asset in Cincinnati
marked the inaugural transaction for Sealy in this market. The 2018
acquisitions deliver on the key components of Sealy’s Portfolio By
Design strategy which includes acquiring quality properties in
strategic locations with credit-worthy tenants. Sealy’s largest
transaction in 2018 was the acquisition of two fully leased distribution
facilities in Olive Branch, MS totaling 1.7 million square feet,
bringing Sealy’s total holdings in the Memphis, TN market to 4.1 million
square feet.
“2018 was monumental for Sealy and the firm’s growth. Our investment
services team continued to carve out significant market share in many of
our target markets and execute transactions that align with our
portfolios’ strategies,” says Sealy & Company’s Chief Investment
Officer, Scott Sealy Jr. Sealy’s pipeline is healthy, and the company’s
progress is expected to continue early in the first quarter with
multiple strategic acquisitions and dispositions projected across
primary markets.
For more information, please visit www.Sealynet.com
or call 318.222.8700.
About Sealy & Company
Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment
and operating company, is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing,
and redeveloping regional distribution warehouse, industrial/flex, and
other commercial properties. Sealy provides a full-service platform for
high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our
development, management, and brokerage divisions. Sealy & Company has an
exceptional team of over 100 employees, located in seven offices, with
corporate offices in Dallas, TX and Shreveport, LA and is the sponsor of
SSEP and SIP.
