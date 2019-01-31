2018 Proved to Be Another Record Year for Sealy & Company

Closed Acquisitions Entering and Solidifying Presence in Key Sealy Markets

Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, closes 2018 with $390 million in total transaction volume accomplished by its Investment Services Team. The transaction volume encompasses both the acquisitions and dispositions of roughly seven million square feet of primarily industrial real estate assets across several portfolios.

Sealy has expanded in 2018 to include seventeen (17) markets across the southeast, southwest, and midwest regions of the United States and fulfills ownership and management services at every level. Additionally, the acquisition of Sealy’s bulk industrial asset in Cincinnati marked the inaugural transaction for Sealy in this market. The 2018 acquisitions deliver on the key components of Sealy’s Portfolio By Design strategy which includes acquiring quality properties in strategic locations with credit-worthy tenants. Sealy’s largest transaction in 2018 was the acquisition of two fully leased distribution facilities in Olive Branch, MS totaling 1.7 million square feet, bringing Sealy’s total holdings in the Memphis, TN market to 4.1 million square feet.

“2018 was monumental for Sealy and the firm’s growth. Our investment services team continued to carve out significant market share in many of our target markets and execute transactions that align with our portfolios’ strategies,” says Sealy & Company’s Chief Investment Officer, Scott Sealy Jr. Sealy’s pipeline is healthy, and the company’s progress is expected to continue early in the first quarter with multiple strategic acquisitions and dispositions projected across primary markets.

For more information, please visit www.Sealynet.com or call 318.222.8700.

About Sealy & Company

Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company, is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouse, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties. Sealy provides a full-service platform for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our development, management, and brokerage divisions. Sealy & Company has an exceptional team of over 100 employees, located in seven offices, with corporate offices in Dallas, TX and Shreveport, LA and is the sponsor of SSEP and SIP.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005110/en/