2018 RNA Technologies Empowering Small Molecule Therapeutics - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "RNA
This Drug Discovery TOE highlights the innovations in small molecule
therapies targeting RNA. The key technology trends highlighted include
in-silico assays, RNA drugs, nanoparticle delivery platforms, and a
clinical trial summary of small molecule therapies targeting RNA.
The Drug Discovery TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) reports and
analyzes about the latest developments in drug discovery and
therapeutics, thereby providing an opportunity to acquire strategic
insights into crucial developments in this industry domain. Technologies
profiled include those used for biomarker and target discovery such as
high throughput screening, signal transduction, micro array, RNAi,
metabolomics, toxicogenomics, biosensors and nanotechnology. In addition
to these, a fair focus shall be dedicated to the latest trends in
therapeutic approaches across a diversity of diseases including
infectious, genetic, metabolic, neurological, cardiac, and autoimmune
disorders.
Key Topics Covered:
-
Best Suited Epigenetic Targets via RNA-modifying Enzymes
-
Synthetic Short Hairpin RNA Platform Technology
-
Modular mRNA Therapeutic Platform Technology
-
Multivalent RNA Molecule as RNAi Trigger
-
Small Molecules Drugs that Can Exploit Dynamic Nature of RNA
-
Nanoparticle-based Targeted Cancer Therapeutics
-
RNA as a Target for Treating Rare Genetic Disorders
-
mRNA as a Target for Small Molecules
-
Targeting RNA Splicing Mechanism for a Genetic disorder
-
Clinical Trial Analysis
-
Industry Interactions
