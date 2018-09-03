2018 RNA Technologies Empowering Small Molecule Therapeutics - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "RNA Technologies Empowering Small Molecule Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Drug Discovery TOE highlights the innovations in small molecule therapies targeting RNA. The key technology trends highlighted include in-silico assays, RNA drugs, nanoparticle delivery platforms, and a clinical trial summary of small molecule therapies targeting RNA.

The Drug Discovery TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) reports and analyzes about the latest developments in drug discovery and therapeutics, thereby providing an opportunity to acquire strategic insights into crucial developments in this industry domain. Technologies profiled include those used for biomarker and target discovery such as high throughput screening, signal transduction, micro array, RNAi, metabolomics, toxicogenomics, biosensors and nanotechnology. In addition to these, a fair focus shall be dedicated to the latest trends in therapeutic approaches across a diversity of diseases including infectious, genetic, metabolic, neurological, cardiac, and autoimmune disorders.

Key Topics Covered:

Best Suited Epigenetic Targets via RNA-modifying Enzymes Synthetic Short Hairpin RNA Platform Technology Modular mRNA Therapeutic Platform Technology Multivalent RNA Molecule as RNAi Trigger Small Molecules Drugs that Can Exploit Dynamic Nature of RNA Nanoparticle-based Targeted Cancer Therapeutics RNA as a Target for Treating Rare Genetic Disorders mRNA as a Target for Small Molecules Targeting RNA Splicing Mechanism for a Genetic disorder Clinical Trial Analysis Industry Interactions

