Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2018 Report on Customer Engagement with Financial Advice - 56.5% of Consumers are Not Accessing Financial Advice - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 07:37pm CEST

The "Customer Engagement with Financial Advice" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advice gap is huge in the UK. Over 56% of consumers are not accessing financial advice. Regulators must work with all players in the financial services industry to improve access. They must educate, invest in, and incentivize players to develop technology to do so.

Digital solutions will provide access to advice for a cheaper fee for customers currently underserved because they do not want to pay or cannot afford to access advice. Digital solutions will additionally improve consumer engagement with advice and their finances, even for those currently accessing the advice market.

Technology can help customers monitor and manage their finances more frequently and conveniently. All players have an opportunity to disrupt this market, as at present there is no specific pocket of players dominating innovation in this space.

Scope

  • 56.5% of consumers are not accessing financial advice
  • Women, renters, and low affluence individuals are currently underserved by financial advice
  • Pensions, savings, and investments are the leading areas for which consumers seek advice

Key Topics Covered

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Advice Market Overview
  3. Customer Targeting Opportunities
  4. Customer Channel Preferences
  5. Customer Uses of Advice
  6. Use of Advice by Asset Value
  7. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5mtr82/2018_report_on?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:29pL BRANDS : Victoria's Secret Misses Out on Retail Surge -- Update
DJ
08:28pUNION PACIFIC : Branch off
AQ
08:28pSEARS : Cobb to lose Sears store this fall
AQ
08:28pBLUELINX : to present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference
AQ
08:28pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : A Monterey startup has a stable of classic cars for rent, and hopes the idea will catch on.
AQ
08:28pNEW MENINGEAL NEOPLASMS DATA HAVE BEEN REPORTED BY INVESTIGATORS AT DEPARTMENT OF NEUROSURGERY (VOXEL-BASED LESION MAPPING OF MENINGIOMA : a...
AQ
08:28pDIEGO PELLICER WORLDWIDE, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:27pAVEO PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Acceptance of CANbridge Investigational New Drug Application for CAN017 AV-203 Trial in Esophageal Squamous Cell Cancer ESCC in China
AQ
08:27pSYSTEM RESEARCH : Recent Findings in Neurobiology Described by Researchers from Temple University (Cocaine -mediated activation of microglia and microglial MeCP2 and...
AQ
08:27pCISCO : Tools for SD-Branch Orchestration and Management
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Alibaba revenue beats, but investments prolong margin squeeze
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Copenhagen bank suspected of breaching money laundering act, says Danish watchdog
4COPPER : Oil, copper slip as U.S.-China trade row escalates
5AMBU : AMBU A/S: Interim report Q3 2017/18

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.