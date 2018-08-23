2018 Report on Customer Engagement with Financial Advice - 56.5% of Consumers are Not Accessing Financial Advice - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Customer Engagement with Financial Advice" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advice gap is huge in the UK. Over 56% of consumers are not accessing financial advice. Regulators must work with all players in the financial services industry to improve access. They must educate, invest in, and incentivize players to develop technology to do so.

Digital solutions will provide access to advice for a cheaper fee for customers currently underserved because they do not want to pay or cannot afford to access advice. Digital solutions will additionally improve consumer engagement with advice and their finances, even for those currently accessing the advice market.

Technology can help customers monitor and manage their finances more frequently and conveniently. All players have an opportunity to disrupt this market, as at present there is no specific pocket of players dominating innovation in this space.

Scope

56.5% of consumers are not accessing financial advice

Women, renters, and low affluence individuals are currently underserved by financial advice

Pensions, savings, and investments are the leading areas for which consumers seek advice

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary Advice Market Overview Customer Targeting Opportunities Customer Channel Preferences Customer Uses of Advice Use of Advice by Asset Value Appendix

