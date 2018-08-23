2018 Report on Customer Engagement with Financial Advice - 56.5% of Consumers are Not Accessing Financial Advice - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Customer
The advice gap is huge in the UK. Over 56% of consumers are not
accessing financial advice. Regulators must work with all players in the
financial services industry to improve access. They must educate, invest
in, and incentivize players to develop technology to do so.
Digital solutions will provide access to advice for a cheaper fee for
customers currently underserved because they do not want to pay or
cannot afford to access advice. Digital solutions will additionally
improve consumer engagement with advice and their finances, even for
those currently accessing the advice market.
Technology can help customers monitor and manage their finances more
frequently and conveniently. All players have an opportunity to disrupt
this market, as at present there is no specific pocket of players
dominating innovation in this space.
