2018 Restaurant Management Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report - Focus on Front End, Table & Delivery Management, Purchasing & Inventory - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/24/2018 | 04:02pm CEST

The "Restaurant Management Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Software Type (Front End, Table & Delivery Management, Purchasing & Inventory), By Deployment, By End User, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global restaurant management software market is projected to reach USD 6.94 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

The market is likely to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. Technology disruption in the restaurant industry and soaring need for restaurant specific software such as billing and payment processing, inventory management, table management, and menu management are among the key trends stimulating market growth.

Moreover, growing awareness regarding importance of data analytics solutions in providing valuable insights to improve day to day operation is poised to provide an upthrust to the market. Adoption of cloud systems is estimated to experience sharp rise during the forecast period, which in turn will supplement the growth of the market.

The front end software segment holds the largest share in the market in 2016. It is anticipated to account for over 58.0% of the overall market revenue by 2025. Spiraling adoption of POS software by restaurant owners for applications such as food ordering, billing, payment processing, customer interaction, tracking sales, order management reporting, and marketing is expected to trigger the growth of the market. All these software solutions help restaurant owners and managers to streamline their business operation, deliver enhanced customer experience, analyze their costs, and increase their profit.

Key players including NCR Corporation, HotSchedules, Revel Systems Inc., Touch Bistro, and ShopKeep have a strong foothold in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

Chapter 4 Restaurant management software Market: Software Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Restaurant management software Market: Deployment Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Restaurant management software Market: End User Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Restaurant management software Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

  • Clover Network, Inc.
  • Fishbowl Inc.
  • HotSchedules
  • Jolt
  • NCR Corporation
  • OpenTable, Inc.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Revel Systems Inc.
  • ShopKeep
  • Square Inc.
  • Touch Bistro
  • Toast, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lsh37v/2018_restaurant?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
