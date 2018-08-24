2018 Restaurant Management Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report - Focus on Front End, Table & Delivery Management, Purchasing & Inventory - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Restaurant
Management Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By
Software Type (Front End, Table & Delivery Management, Purchasing &
Inventory), By Deployment, By End User, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 -
2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global restaurant management software market is projected to reach
USD 6.94 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 14.6% during the
forecast period.
The market is likely to witness substantial growth over the forecast
period. Technology disruption in the restaurant industry and soaring
need for restaurant specific software such as billing and payment
processing, inventory management, table management, and menu management
are among the key trends stimulating market growth.
Moreover, growing awareness regarding importance of data analytics
solutions in providing valuable insights to improve day to day operation
is poised to provide an upthrust to the market. Adoption of cloud
systems is estimated to experience sharp rise during the forecast
period, which in turn will supplement the growth of the market.
The front end software segment holds the largest share in the market in
2016. It is anticipated to account for over 58.0% of the overall market
revenue by 2025. Spiraling adoption of POS software by restaurant owners
for applications such as food ordering, billing, payment processing,
customer interaction, tracking sales, order management reporting, and
marketing is expected to trigger the growth of the market. All these
software solutions help restaurant owners and managers to streamline
their business operation, deliver enhanced customer experience, analyze
their costs, and increase their profit.
Key players including NCR Corporation, HotSchedules, Revel Systems Inc.,
Touch Bistro, and ShopKeep have a strong foothold in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Industry Outlook
Chapter 4 Restaurant management software Market: Software Type Estimates
& Trend Analysis
Chapter 5 Restaurant management software Market: Deployment Type
Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Restaurant management software Market: End User Estimates &
Trend Analysis
Chapter 7 Restaurant management software Market: Regional Estimates &
Trend Analysis
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
