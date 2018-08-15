Log in
2018 Supply Chain Finance Market Review - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/15/2018 | 09:04pm CEST

The "Supply Chain Finance Market Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global economy in 2018 is projected to be roughly $80 trillion, with the export of merchandise and services expected to be around $24 trillion.

So trade finance is clearly a major indicator of how interdependent economic activity has become. International trade finance historically has been dependent on traditional methods (documentary collections and letters of credit), which have been heavily burdened by paper-based processes and industry esoterica. The move to open account types of trade financing, including supply chain finance, is still relatively new but is accelerating since the financial crisis. This trend is being driven by a combination of factors which are addressed as part of this research report.

In the report, Supply Chain Finance Market Review, various drivers of the continued global expansion of alternative financing tools across the corporate landscape are examined.

Highlights of the report include:

  • A detailed review of how trade finance market participants interact across the technology ecosystem
  • Charts that gauge the size of the global trade market for both goods and services, along with growth trajectories for traditional and open account trade financing
  • An estimate of the 2018 U.S. domestic trade financing market size, along with analysis of funding gaps and opportunities.
  • Drill-down analysis into key factors driving the growth of supply chain finance
  • Analysis and supporting graphics describing the supply chain finance business and technology approaches being taken by the various solution providers
  • A detailed review of the operational triggers that create financing opportunities and how modern technology will help to drive further adoption.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Introduction
  3. Trade Finance Market
  4. International Trade
  5. Domestic Trade
  6. Open Account Is a Clear Trend
  7. Supply Chain Finance
  8. Drivers
  9. The Most Utilized SCF Tools
  10. SCF Approaches
  11. The Modern Tech Effect
  12. Conclusions
  13. References
  14. Related Research
  15. Endnotes

Companies Mentioned

  • ACI
  • Asian Development Bank
  • Basware
  • C2FO
  • CGI
  • Citi
  • Corcentric
  • Coupa
  • Demica
  • Finastra
  • Funding Circle
  • GT Treasury
  • HSBC
  • Kabbage
  • Kyriba
  • Mastercard
  • OnDeck
  • Oracle
  • Orbian
  • PrimeRevenue
  • SAP Ariba
  • Surecomp
  • SWIFT
  • Temenos
  • Tradeshift
  • World Bank

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p9hrv8/2018_supply_chain?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
