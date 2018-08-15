2018 Supply Chain Finance Market Review - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Supply Chain Finance Market Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global economy in 2018 is projected to be roughly $80 trillion, with the export of merchandise and services expected to be around $24 trillion.

So trade finance is clearly a major indicator of how interdependent economic activity has become. International trade finance historically has been dependent on traditional methods (documentary collections and letters of credit), which have been heavily burdened by paper-based processes and industry esoterica. The move to open account types of trade financing, including supply chain finance, is still relatively new but is accelerating since the financial crisis. This trend is being driven by a combination of factors which are addressed as part of this research report.

In the report, Supply Chain Finance Market Review, various drivers of the continued global expansion of alternative financing tools across the corporate landscape are examined.

Highlights of the report include:

A detailed review of how trade finance market participants interact across the technology ecosystem

Charts that gauge the size of the global trade market for both goods and services, along with growth trajectories for traditional and open account trade financing

An estimate of the 2018 U.S. domestic trade financing market size, along with analysis of funding gaps and opportunities.

Drill-down analysis into key factors driving the growth of supply chain finance

Analysis and supporting graphics describing the supply chain finance business and technology approaches being taken by the various solution providers

A detailed review of the operational triggers that create financing opportunities and how modern technology will help to drive further adoption.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Introduction Trade Finance Market International Trade Domestic Trade Open Account Is a Clear Trend Supply Chain Finance Drivers The Most Utilized SCF Tools SCF Approaches The Modern Tech Effect Conclusions References Related Research Endnotes



