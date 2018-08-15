2018 Supply Chain Finance Market Review - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Supply
The global economy in 2018 is projected to be roughly $80 trillion, with
the export of merchandise and services expected to be around $24
trillion.
So trade finance is clearly a major indicator of how interdependent
economic activity has become. International trade finance historically
has been dependent on traditional methods (documentary collections and
letters of credit), which have been heavily burdened by paper-based
processes and industry esoterica. The move to open account types of
trade financing, including supply chain finance, is still relatively new
but is accelerating since the financial crisis. This trend is being
driven by a combination of factors which are addressed as part of this
research report.
In the report, Supply Chain Finance Market Review, various drivers of
the continued global expansion of alternative financing tools across the
corporate landscape are examined.
Highlights of the report include:
-
A detailed review of how trade finance market participants interact
across the technology ecosystem
-
Charts that gauge the size of the global trade market for both goods
and services, along with growth trajectories for traditional and open
account trade financing
-
An estimate of the 2018 U.S. domestic trade financing market size,
along with analysis of funding gaps and opportunities.
-
Drill-down analysis into key factors driving the growth of supply
chain finance
-
Analysis and supporting graphics describing the supply chain finance
business and technology approaches being taken by the various solution
providers
-
A detailed review of the operational triggers that create financing
opportunities and how modern technology will help to drive further
adoption.
Key Topics Covered:
-
Executive Summary
-
Introduction
-
Trade Finance Market
-
International Trade
-
Domestic Trade
-
Open Account Is a Clear Trend
-
Supply Chain Finance
-
Drivers
-
The Most Utilized SCF Tools
-
SCF Approaches
-
The Modern Tech Effect
-
Conclusions
-
References
-
Related Research
-
Endnotes
