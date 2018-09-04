2018 Survey of Small and Medium Sized Businesses - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "2018 Local Pulse Report - Key Highlights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Local Pulse Report contains results from the publisher's ongoing survey of small and medium sized businesses (SMBs). This 7th edition report takes a comprehensive view of how SMBs are marketing their businesses, the technology they are using, their future expectations, what they want out of marketing service providers, and it explores the behaviors/trends that are influencing their decisions as business owners.

Executives, senior leaders, marketers, executives, or anyone working in the small business space can utilize information in this report to refine their approach to these businesses, adjust product or service offerings or help their salesforce better understand the challenges and opportunities the SMB marketplace presents.

Key Topics Covered:

1. SMB OUTLOOKS & ADVERTISING

Sales & Economic Outlooks

Marketing Budget Outlooks

Top Challenges to Growth

Percentage of Expenses Allocated to Marketing

Size of Budgets

Promotional / Marketing Methods Used (Over 60 Different Types)

Changes to Marketing Plans

Reasons for Changes in Investments

Top Growth Areas

SMB Media Mixes Traditional vs. Digital

2. MEDIA CATEGORIES

Print Yellow Pages

Internet Yellow Pages

Newspapers

Radio

Direct Mail

Online Video

Coupons

Email Marketing

Social Media

Outdoor Media

Mobile Advertising

Online Display

Paid Search

SEO

Websites

3. PERFORMANCE & WEBSITES

Measuring Program Performance- Key Metrics

Key Measures by Business Type

Usage of Tools / Technology for Performance Measures

Top / Most Effective Promotional Methods Used

Website Penetration by Size, Type, and Budget Size of Business

Top Media SMBs Plan to Start Using the Next 12 Months

Do It Yourself vs. Do It For Me Website Businesses

Mobile Optimized / Ready Websites

Website Update Frequencies

Top Areas SMBs With Websites Need Help With

Satisfaction Level Of Website Providers

4. SOCIAL MEDIA PROGRAMS

Social Media Usage by Business Size, Type & Tenure

Forms of Social Media Used

Expectations From Using Social Media

Paid vs. Unpaid Social Media Usage

Challenges With Using Social Media

Social Buy Button Usage

SMB Perceptions Of Social Buy Buttons

Percentage Of SMBs That Have Ratings and Reviews

Ratings & Reviews Impact on Sales

5. TECHNOLOGY & STRATEGIES

Percentage of SMBs with Mobile Strategies

Ability to Accept Mobile Payments

Percentage of Sales From Online / Mobile Transactions

Marketing / Sales Technology / Tools Used

Marketing / Sales Technology / Tools SMBs Will Start Using in Next 12 Months

Biggest Challenges With Digital Marketing

Top Areas SMBs Need Help With

6. PARTNERS & FUTURE IMPACT

Number of Providers SMBs Currently Work With

Importance of Having A Sales Rep Visit On Site

Preferred Timing of Sales Contacts

Preferred Method Of Sales Contacts

Working With Several Providers vs. Single Source

What Would Make SMBs Try New Digital Solutions

Preferred Purchase Options: Bundle vs. A La Cart

Do It Yourself vs. Do It For Me

Technology That Will Have Biggest Impact Over next 2-3 Years

