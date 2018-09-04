2018 Survey of Small and Medium Sized Businesses - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "2018
The Local Pulse Report contains results from the publisher's ongoing
survey of small and medium sized businesses (SMBs). This 7th edition
report takes a comprehensive view of how SMBs are marketing their
businesses, the technology they are using, their future expectations,
what they want out of marketing service providers, and it explores the
behaviors/trends that are influencing their decisions as business owners.
Executives, senior leaders, marketers, executives, or anyone working in
the small business space can utilize information in this report to
refine their approach to these businesses, adjust product or service
offerings or help their salesforce better understand the challenges and
opportunities the SMB marketplace presents.
Key Topics Covered:
1. SMB OUTLOOKS & ADVERTISING
-
Sales & Economic Outlooks
-
Marketing Budget Outlooks
-
Top Challenges to Growth
-
Percentage of Expenses Allocated to Marketing
-
Size of Budgets
-
Promotional / Marketing Methods Used (Over 60 Different Types)
-
Changes to Marketing Plans
-
Reasons for Changes in Investments
-
Top Growth Areas
-
SMB Media Mixes Traditional vs. Digital
2. MEDIA CATEGORIES
-
Print Yellow Pages
-
Internet Yellow Pages
-
Newspapers
-
Radio
-
Direct Mail
-
Online Video
-
Coupons
-
Email Marketing
-
Social Media
-
Outdoor Media
-
Mobile Advertising
-
Online Display
-
Paid Search
-
SEO
-
Websites
3. PERFORMANCE & WEBSITES
-
Measuring Program Performance- Key Metrics
-
Key Measures by Business Type
-
Usage of Tools / Technology for Performance Measures
-
Top / Most Effective Promotional Methods Used
-
Website Penetration by Size, Type, and Budget Size of Business
-
Top Media SMBs Plan to Start Using the Next 12 Months
-
Do It Yourself vs. Do It For Me Website Businesses
-
Mobile Optimized / Ready Websites
-
Website Update Frequencies
-
Top Areas SMBs With Websites Need Help With
-
Satisfaction Level Of Website Providers
4. SOCIAL MEDIA PROGRAMS
-
Social Media Usage by Business Size, Type & Tenure
-
Forms of Social Media Used
-
Expectations From Using Social Media
-
Paid vs. Unpaid Social Media Usage
-
Challenges With Using Social Media
-
Social Buy Button Usage
-
SMB Perceptions Of Social Buy Buttons
-
Percentage Of SMBs That Have Ratings and Reviews
-
Ratings & Reviews Impact on Sales
5. TECHNOLOGY & STRATEGIES
-
Percentage of SMBs with Mobile Strategies
-
Ability to Accept Mobile Payments
-
Percentage of Sales From Online / Mobile Transactions
-
Marketing / Sales Technology / Tools Used
-
Marketing / Sales Technology / Tools SMBs Will Start Using in Next 12
Months
-
Biggest Challenges With Digital Marketing
-
Top Areas SMBs Need Help With
6. PARTNERS & FUTURE IMPACT
-
Number of Providers SMBs Currently Work With
-
Importance of Having A Sales Rep Visit On Site
-
Preferred Timing of Sales Contacts
-
Preferred Method Of Sales Contacts
-
Working With Several Providers vs. Single Source
-
What Would Make SMBs Try New Digital Solutions
-
Preferred Purchase Options: Bundle vs. A La Cart
-
Do It Yourself vs. Do It For Me
-
Technology That Will Have Biggest Impact Over next 2-3 Years
