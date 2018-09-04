Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2018 Survey of Small and Medium Sized Businesses - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 10:47pm CEST

The "2018 Local Pulse Report - Key Highlights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Local Pulse Report contains results from the publisher's ongoing survey of small and medium sized businesses (SMBs). This 7th edition report takes a comprehensive view of how SMBs are marketing their businesses, the technology they are using, their future expectations, what they want out of marketing service providers, and it explores the behaviors/trends that are influencing their decisions as business owners.

Executives, senior leaders, marketers, executives, or anyone working in the small business space can utilize information in this report to refine their approach to these businesses, adjust product or service offerings or help their salesforce better understand the challenges and opportunities the SMB marketplace presents.

Key Topics Covered:

1. SMB OUTLOOKS & ADVERTISING

  • Sales & Economic Outlooks
  • Marketing Budget Outlooks
  • Top Challenges to Growth
  • Percentage of Expenses Allocated to Marketing
  • Size of Budgets
  • Promotional / Marketing Methods Used (Over 60 Different Types)
  • Changes to Marketing Plans
  • Reasons for Changes in Investments
  • Top Growth Areas
  • SMB Media Mixes Traditional vs. Digital

2. MEDIA CATEGORIES

  • Print Yellow Pages
  • Internet Yellow Pages
  • Newspapers
  • Radio
  • Direct Mail
  • Online Video
  • Coupons
  • Email Marketing
  • Social Media
  • Outdoor Media
  • Mobile Advertising
  • Online Display
  • Paid Search
  • SEO
  • Websites

3. PERFORMANCE & WEBSITES

  • Measuring Program Performance- Key Metrics
  • Key Measures by Business Type
  • Usage of Tools / Technology for Performance Measures
  • Top / Most Effective Promotional Methods Used
  • Website Penetration by Size, Type, and Budget Size of Business
  • Top Media SMBs Plan to Start Using the Next 12 Months
  • Do It Yourself vs. Do It For Me Website Businesses
  • Mobile Optimized / Ready Websites
  • Website Update Frequencies
  • Top Areas SMBs With Websites Need Help With
  • Satisfaction Level Of Website Providers

4. SOCIAL MEDIA PROGRAMS

  • Social Media Usage by Business Size, Type & Tenure
  • Forms of Social Media Used
  • Expectations From Using Social Media
  • Paid vs. Unpaid Social Media Usage
  • Challenges With Using Social Media
  • Social Buy Button Usage
  • SMB Perceptions Of Social Buy Buttons
  • Percentage Of SMBs That Have Ratings and Reviews
  • Ratings & Reviews Impact on Sales

5. TECHNOLOGY & STRATEGIES

  • Percentage of SMBs with Mobile Strategies
  • Ability to Accept Mobile Payments
  • Percentage of Sales From Online / Mobile Transactions
  • Marketing / Sales Technology / Tools Used
  • Marketing / Sales Technology / Tools SMBs Will Start Using in Next 12 Months
  • Biggest Challenges With Digital Marketing
  • Top Areas SMBs Need Help With

6. PARTNERS & FUTURE IMPACT

  • Number of Providers SMBs Currently Work With
  • Importance of Having A Sales Rep Visit On Site
  • Preferred Timing of Sales Contacts
  • Preferred Method Of Sales Contacts
  • Working With Several Providers vs. Single Source
  • What Would Make SMBs Try New Digital Solutions
  • Preferred Purchase Options: Bundle vs. A La Cart
  • Do It Yourself vs. Do It For Me
  • Technology That Will Have Biggest Impact Over next 2-3 Years

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8npm7m/2018_survey_of?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:04pDEUTSCHE BANK : Eurozone Blue Chip Index Has Mercy, Spares Investors From Owning Deutsche Bank
AQ
11:04pCONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:04pJAGUAR HEALTH, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:04pSEVEN STARS CLOUD : Ideanomics, Formerly Seven Stars Cloud, Acquires Platform For Social Media Influencers
AQ
11:04pBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 32 and Series 25 Preference Shares
AQ
11:04pJD.com CEO Is Back to Work in China After U.S. Arrest -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:04pCharles Dolan, Founder and Former CEO, Cablevision, Dolan Family File Lawsuit, Seek Permanent Injunction Against Altice USA To Protect News 12 Network Employees and Enforce 2016 Merger Provisions
PR
11:04pDELAWARE INVSTMT MNST MNPL INM FD II : Funds® by Macquarie Municipal Income Funds Announce Dividends
BU
11:04pDELAWARE INVESTMENTS DIVIDEND AND INCOME : ® Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Distributions
BU
11:03pCARLYLE LP : Getty family to regain control of photo agency
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DISCOVERY LTD : DISCOVERY : delivers strong results as the Group launches new businesses and develops its bank..
2Dutch bank ING fined $900 million for failing to spot money laundering
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares fall as Estonia crisis deepens
4TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Calls Investor Day Over Share-Price Drop -El Confidencial
5CADIZ INC : CADIZ : CALIFORNIA SENATE BILL 120 DEFEATED

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.