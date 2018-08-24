2018 Tuberculosis (TB) Drugs/Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Tuberculosis
The global tuberculosis drugs/therapeutics (TB) market size is expected
to reach USD 1.38 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the
forecast period.
Rising prevalence of Multidrug Resistant (MDR) tuberculosis and
HIV-tuberculosis co-infection is likely to drive the market during the
forecast period. According to WHO, in 2017, the annual incidence of
tuberculosis (TB) in India was 2.8 million cases, with an estimated
147,000 multi-drug resistant cases. India has the second highest
estimation of HIV-TB co-infection cases per year, i.e., 87,000.
The TB drugs market is expected to witness high growth in the coming
years due to development of shorter-regimen drug treatments and
availability of private and public funding. The Nix-TB trial currently
being conducted by TB Alliance in conjunction with Janssen
Pharmaceuticals involves a combination of drugs, pretomanid, linezolid,
and bedaquiline, which promises a cure for Extensively Drug Resistant
(XDR) form of the disease within 6-9 months.
Apart from competitive dynamics, license agreements among players are
providing opportunities for emerging drug manufacturers to grow in this
space.
Some of the key players in the tuberculosis drugs market are Johnson &
Johnson (J&J) Services, Lupin, Pfizer, Novartis AG, Macleods
Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
