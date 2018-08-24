Log in
2018 Tuberculosis (TB) Drugs/Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/24/2018 | 05:28pm CEST

The "Tuberculosis (TB) Drugs/Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Disease Type (Active TB, Latent TB), By Therapy (First-Line, Second-Line), By Region, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tuberculosis drugs/therapeutics (TB) market size is expected to reach USD 1.38 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Rising prevalence of Multidrug Resistant (MDR) tuberculosis and HIV-tuberculosis co-infection is likely to drive the market during the forecast period. According to WHO, in 2017, the annual incidence of tuberculosis (TB) in India was 2.8 million cases, with an estimated 147,000 multi-drug resistant cases. India has the second highest estimation of HIV-TB co-infection cases per year, i.e., 87,000.

The TB drugs market is expected to witness high growth in the coming years due to development of shorter-regimen drug treatments and availability of private and public funding. The Nix-TB trial currently being conducted by TB Alliance in conjunction with Janssen Pharmaceuticals involves a combination of drugs, pretomanid, linezolid, and bedaquiline, which promises a cure for Extensively Drug Resistant (XDR) form of the disease within 6-9 months.

Apart from competitive dynamics, license agreements among players are providing opportunities for emerging drug manufacturers to grow in this space.

Some of the key players in the tuberculosis drugs market are Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Services, Lupin, Pfizer, Novartis AG, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Tuberculosis Drugs/Therapeutics Market: Therapy Type & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Tuberculosis Drugs/Therapeutics Market: Disease Type & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Market Outlook

Companies Mentioned

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, LLC
  • Lupin
  • Novartis AG
  • Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
  • Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  • Pfizer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l8j2fz/2018_tuberculosis?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
