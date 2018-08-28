2018 Vegan Cosmetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report - Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Vegan
Cosmetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Skin
Care, Hair Care, Makeup), By Sales Channel (E-Commerce, Supermarket,
Departmental Store, Specialty Store), And Segment Forecast, 2018 - 2025"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global vegan cosmetics market size is projected to reach USD 20.8
billion by 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period
Spiraling demand for vegan cosmetics among millennials is one of the
primary growth stimulants of the market.
Rapidly changing cosmetic trends are affecting global marketplace as
most of the consumers find cruelty towards animals unethical and are
spreading awareness against this act. Moreover, embracing natural
substitutes such as plant-based personal care products is working in
favor of the market.
Use of animal products such as hair, fur, and others is banned in few
countries of developed region such as Europe. This, in turn, is poised
to boost the growth of the market. In addition, growing popularity of
safer and naturally derived cosmetics is anticipated to augment the
market. Increasing concerns regarding health & safety, consumer
awareness about use of animal-tested products, and rising importance
given to environmentally viable products are likely to stir up the
demand for vegan cosmetics.
E-commerce retail spaces have gained tremendous momentum over the last
few years owing to ease of product selection and easy order placing and
delivery. With the advent of products in 2011, China recorded more than
65.0% hit in online vegan cosmetics sale, owing to shift in consumer
shopping experience from hypermarkets and specialty stores to E-commerce
platforms.
Major cosmetics manufacturing companies across the globe are realizing
the importance of making products that use ingredients, which are
mineral-based or plant-based, rather than manufacturing products that
are infused with animal extracted ingredients. Vegan cosmetics are
gaining popularity due to their superior properties.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Vegan Cosmetics Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Chapter 4 Vegan Cosmetics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5 Vegan Cosmetics Market: Sales Channel Estimates & Trend
Analysis
Chapter 6 Vegan Cosmetics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
-
Zuzu Luxe
-
Ecco Bella
-
Bare Blossom
-
Emma Jean Cosmetics
-
Modern Minerals Makeup
-
Urban Decay
-
Arbonne
-
Pacifica
-
Nature's Gate
-
Beauty Without Cruelty (BWC)
-
Billy Jealousy
-
MuLondon Organic
