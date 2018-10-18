20181018 BAWAG P.S.K. Market Outlook: Clouds likely to move away from Italy soon

PRESS RELEASE

VIENNA, October 18, 2018

BAWAG P.S.K. MARKET OUTLOOK: CLOUDS LIKELY TO MOVE AWAY FROM ITALY SOON

Solid overall conditions and economic recovery in Europe and the US

Eurozone unemployment at lowest level in ten years

Broad-based GDP growth in Austria

VIENNA, Austria - October 18, 2018- While the US economy continues to boom, European businesses can also look forward to strong growth prospects - forecasts for 2018 point to GDP growth of 2.1% in the Eurozone and a decline in unemployment to 8.4%. According to IngoJungwirth, an economist at BAWAG P.S.K., there are also no signs of an economic downturn or a recession at the moment: "The economic cycle is increasingly approaching the maximum and the growth prospects continue to be stable. We assume that the current dis-cussion about negative scenarios surrounding the Italian public finances will not prove to be true - so the clouds are likely to move away from Italy soon."

Italy: Public debt mainly carried by domestic creditors

A look at the financial markets shows that after the trade war, Brexit, and Turkey, the actually quite solid eco-nomic conditions are now being overshadowed by Italy's budget plans. With a targeted deficit of over 2.0% of GDP for the years 2019 to 2021, the public debt ratio is not likely to decline to below 120% of GDP as ex-pected over the medium term. "Based on its proposals, the government will probably deviate from the previ-ously agreed European deficit targets", explainedJungwirth.

Italy has the third highest debt-to-GDP ratio in the world (2017: 131%). At the same time, the country is an economic heavyweight, accounting for 15% of the Eurozone's economic output. InJungwirth's opinion, the situation is serious, but solvable: "Italy is less dependent on international investors. The government debt held by foreign investors amounts to only 49% of GDP in Italy, whereas debt held by domestic investors amounts to 82% of GDP. In Italy, the government is primarily borrowing money for the new budget from its own population as well as domestic banks and insurance companies."

EU: Higher employment due to utilized production capacities, ECB's low interest rate policy expected to end in 2019

Irrespective of these developments, there is good news in Europe with regard to employment figures. Unem-ployment (according to the EU definition) in the Eurozone is at the lowest level seen in ten years. BAWAG P.S.K. expects the rate to drop to 8.0% in 2018 and further in 2019. Austria is in the middle of the field in Europe, at 4.8%. Along with population growth, increased consumer confidence, and the stable savings rate, the increase in employment is promoting economic growth.

The figures are also encouraging when it comes to European industry: For the first time since 2008 the de-mand is so high, that the production capacities are utilized. "Leading indicators such as business confidence point to a continuation of the economic recovery, albeit with slightly less momentum than at the end of 2017," explainedJungwirth. Looking at the individual countries, Austria and Germany stand out with particularly strong economic conditions. In Austria, GDP growth accelerated to around 3% in 2017, the highest level in ten years. "The upturn was driven by increasing investment activity on a broad base, solid growth in private con-sumption, and an improvement in foreign demand," said Jungwirth.

The ECB's low interest rate policy is expected to come to an end in the second half of 2019. "President Draghi's successor is likely to hike the key rate," predictedJungwirth.

1

PRESS RELEASE

VIENNA, October 18, 2018

Disclaimer

This publication was prepared for information purposes without obligation. This publication does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any investment product or other specific product. The information and opin-ions contained in this publication are reliable, but BAWAG P.S.K. has no contractual or implied liability for incor-rect or incomplete information. All information and specified numbers are subject to change without notice. Forecasts of future developments are based on estimates and assumptions. The actual future development may differ from the forecast. Forecasts are therefore not a reliable indicator of future results and developments of a financial instrument, financial index or investment service.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG is the listed holding company of BAWAG P.S.K., which is headquartered in Vienna, Austria, with the main banking subsidiaries easybank and start:bausparkasse in Austria, Südwestbank and Deutscher Ring Bausparkasse in Germany. With more than 2.5 million customers, BAWAG P.S.K. is one of Austria's largest banks operating under a wellrecognized national brand and applies a low-risk, efficient, simple and transparent business model focused on Austria, Germany and developed markets. The Bank serves retail, small business and corporate customers offering comprehensive savings, payment, lending, leasing, investment, building soci-ety and insurance products and services through various online and offline channels. Delivering simple, trans-parent and best-inclass products and services that meet our customers' needs is the consistent strategy across all business units.

Contact:

Media:

Manfred Rapolter (Head of Communications, Spokesperson) Tel: +43 (0) 5 99 05-32011

E-Mail:communications@bawaggroup.com

Henriette Mußnig (PR Manager) & Doris Unterrainer (Communications Specialist) Tel: +43 (0) 5 99 05-32086

E-Mail:communications@bawaggroup.com

This text can also be downloaded from BAWAG Group's website:https://www.bawaggroup.com

2