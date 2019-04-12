Log in
2019/04/12 Premier Li: China-Bulgaria ties to embrace new development opportunities

04/11/2019 | 04:53pm EDT

DUBROVNIK - Premier Li Keqiang said the China-Bulgaria relationship will embrace new development opportunities as this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties on April 11.

Premier Li made the remarks at a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who is in Dubrovnik for the eighth leaders' meeting of China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC).

Premier Li said China is willing to take the anniversary as an opportunity to hold a series of celebration activities, enhance bilateral cooperation in areas including infrastructure construction and agricultural technologies.

China encourages more competent Chinese enterprises to participate in infrastructure projects in Bulgaria, and welcomes more exports of Bulgaria's high-quality agricultural products to China, he said.

Noting that China is willing to enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges with Bulgaria, the Premier said that the Sofia China Cultural Center will start operation this year, which will help further consolidate public support for stronger bilateral relations.

Premier Li stressed that last year's China-CEEC leaders' meeting in Sofia, capital of Bulgaria, saw an important consensus on setting up in Bulgaria the Global Partnership Center of CEECs and China.

He noted that during this year's China-CEEC meeting, there will be an inauguration ceremony of the center, saying that he believes the center will provide strong intelligent support for China-CEEC cooperation.

For his part, Borissov said Premier Li's successful visit to Bulgaria in July last year has promoted new progress in bilateral relations, and the two sides have produced fruitful results in areas including agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure construction.

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the People's Republic of China published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 20:52:01 UTC
