2019/04/12 Premier Li: China willing to import more agricultural products from Albania

04/11/2019 | 06:08pm EDT

DUBROVNIK - Premier Li Keqiang said China welcomes Albania's export of specialty agricultural products to China on April 11.

Premier Li made the remarks when meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who is here for the eighth leaders' meeting of China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC).

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Albania.

Hailing the deep-rooted traditional friendship between the two countries, Premier Li said that China-Albania relations are at an important stage of development.

Premier Li noted that China welcomes Albania to expand its export of specialty agricultural products, such as honey, olive oil and wine, to China.

China is willing to work with Albania to consolidate friendly relations, cement practical cooperation, further promote bilateral ties and benefit the two peoples, said Premier Li.

China and Albania should enhance communication to reach an agreement on mutual exemption of visas between the two countries, facilitate youth exchanges and consolidate public support for the development of bilateral relations, the Premier said.

Rama hailed the traditional friendship between the two countries and called for a grand celebration of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral ties.

Albania actively supports cooperation projects with China and hopes to expand export of its specialty agricultural products to China, said Rama, adding that he expects that China can provide convenience for talented Albanian people to China.

The Presidency of the People's Republic of China published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 22:07:04 UTC
