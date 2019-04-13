2019/04/13 China seeks stronger trade cooperation with Montenegro: Premier

DUBROVNIK, Croatia - Premier Li Keqiang said on April 12 that China is willing to enhance cooperation with Montenegro in economy, trade, investment, clean energy as well as transport infrastructure.

Premier Li made the remarks during his meeting with Montenegro's Prime Minister Dusko Markovic on the sidelines of the eighth leaders' meeting between China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) held at the southern Croatian coastal city of Dubrovnik.

The Premier noted that China and Montenegro have maintained a traditional friendship and deep political mutual trust.

He encouraged businesses of the two countries to conduct negotiations based on market-oriented principles.

China hopes to achieve steady and positive progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation and join Montenegro in gaining further development of bilateral friendship and cooperation, said the Premier.

Markovic said Montenegro and China share a friendly relationship, and bilateral relations have maintained good momentum for development.

Montenegro hopes to step up alignment and cooperation with China in areas including transport infrastructure, industries and green energy, Markovic said.

Markovic also said that Montenegro has actively participated in China-CEEC practical cooperation, and expects to further bilateral relations to benefit the peoples of the two countries.