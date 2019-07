July 09th, 2019

RCI BANQUE ADDITIONNAL INFORMATION TO THE RELASE PUBLISHED THE JUNE 20th REGARDING ISSUANCE OF 5-YEAR BONDS IN CHF (170 Million on June 20th plus a late order before book closing of 30 Million on July 9th increasing the amount to 200 Million).

RCI Banque announces a 0.50% coupon bond issue in Swiss francs maturing on July 2024. The success of this transaction demonstrates investors’ interest in RCI Banque’s name and the company’s ability in diversifying its funding sources.

Attachment