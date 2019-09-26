2019 09 26Powerful Combination to Create a Blue Future: 42 New Energy Commercial Vehicles of JAC Delivered to Beijing Daxing International Airport

7 electric vans shine at the Daxing airport

Beijing Daxing International Airportwill begin operations at the end of this month to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of China. Beijing Daxing International Airportwon the bid for 42 JAC new energy commercial vehicles, including 35 electric pickups and 7 Vans (i6), which arrived in Beijing in three batches. On September 23, the last group of 7 vans arrived at Beijing Daxing International Airport, which means all 42 vehicles were delivered.

The terminal of Beijing Daxing International airport, located in 46 kilometers south from Tian 'anmen square, shines like a phoenix in the sunshine when the workers make final preparations for a successful flight before September 30. The airport was completed on schedule with the efficient 'China speed' in just 45 months. It was also named the first of the 'seven wonders of the world' by the British newspaper The Guardian and became a new landmark in Beijing.

In order to ensure the safety of vehicles in the airport, the electric pickups of Beijing Daxing International Airportshall be equipped with a high-top rear box cover, the roof shall be sprayed with yellow paint, and the reflective strip, warning light and loudspeaker equipment all need to be equipped, and the two sides of the vehicle shall be sprayed with airport logo. The 7 vans meet the needs of 17 seats, among them three vans are red, whose bright color symbolizes the passion of Beijing Daxing International Airport

JAC new energy commercial vehicle adheres to the marketing concept of 'Respecting Customer Management, Service and Sales Combined', and provides five-star service in the whole process to meet the needs of special vehicles in Beijing airport and improve customer satisfaction.

The cooperation between JAC and Beijing Daxing airport is of great and profound significance, andit is not the affirmation and recognition of JAC's product quality.