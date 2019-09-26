Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2019 09 26Powerful Combination to Create a Blue Future: 42 New Energy Commercial Vehicles of JAC Delivered to Beijing Daxing International Airport

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 12:08am EDT

7 electric vans shine at the Daxing airport

Beijing Daxing International Airportwill begin operations at the end of this month to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of China. Beijing Daxing International Airportwon the bid for 42 JAC new energy commercial vehicles, including 35 electric pickups and 7 Vans (i6), which arrived in Beijing in three batches. On September 23, the last group of 7 vans arrived at Beijing Daxing International Airport, which means all 42 vehicles were delivered.

The terminal of Beijing Daxing International airport, located in 46 kilometers south from Tian 'anmen square, shines like a phoenix in the sunshine when the workers make final preparations for a successful flight before September 30. The airport was completed on schedule with the efficient 'China speed' in just 45 months. It was also named the first of the 'seven wonders of the world' by the British newspaper The Guardian and became a new landmark in Beijing.

In order to ensure the safety of vehicles in the airport, the electric pickups of Beijing Daxing International Airportshall be equipped with a high-top rear box cover, the roof shall be sprayed with yellow paint, and the reflective strip, warning light and loudspeaker equipment all need to be equipped, and the two sides of the vehicle shall be sprayed with airport logo. The 7 vans meet the needs of 17 seats, among them three vans are red, whose bright color symbolizes the passion of Beijing Daxing International Airport

JAC new energy commercial vehicle adheres to the marketing concept of 'Respecting Customer Management, Service and Sales Combined', and provides five-star service in the whole process to meet the needs of special vehicles in Beijing airport and improve customer satisfaction.
The cooperation between JAC and Beijing Daxing airport is of great and profound significance, andit is not the affirmation and recognition of JAC's product quality.

Disclaimer

JAC - Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 04:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:38aPhilippines' AllHome prices IPO at low end of guidance
RE
12:38aFORTESCUE METALS : CISA Presentation
PU
12:38aTAMASKA OIL AND GAS : Completion of Share Consolidation
PU
12:33aFAST RETAILING : Announcements and Notices -
PU
12:28aMTR : “Early Bird Discount Promotion” Discount Increases to 35% and Includes 9 More Eligible Stations from 2 October 2019
PU
12:25aVPN.com Announces FuneralHomes.com & Cremations.com For Sale
GL
12:23aMITSUI : Japan to invest $10 billion in global LNG infrastructure projects - minister
RE
12:23aFAST RETAILING : Date of board meeting
PU
12:18aCSPC PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement - drug registration approval of the group's "glutathione for injection"
PU
12:18aESUN : Restoration of public float and resumption of trading
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil CEOs push carbon-capture efforts ahead of climate talks
2Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
3Asian stocks gain as Trump says China trade deal could be 'soon'
4Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
5FACEBOOK : U.S. Justice Department to open Facebook antitrust investigation - source
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group