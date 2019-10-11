Log in
2019 10 11Inner Voice-Extraordinary Quality: SOL E20X Officially Released into the Market

10/11/2019 | 06:01am EDT

On September 28th, SOL E20X was officially released into the market. At the same time, the first batch of SOL authorized brand experience stores in 11 cities were opened across the country, bringing consumers a new smart travel experience.

Liming, President of JAC Volkswagen Automotive Co.,Ltd. said, 'Nowadays, the global automotive industry is experiencing an unprecedented transformation. Electrification and intelligence are the key directions for the transformation and upgrading of the automotive industry. With the care and supports of all sectors of society and partners, we keep up with the pace of the times, constantly strengthening cooperation with all parties in the field of new energy auto industry through forward-looking strategic layout and innovative spirit, and are committed to contributing strength to the transformation of China's new energy vehicles Industry.'

Gianpiero Michael Wyhinnyj, First Executive Vice President of JAC Volkswagen Automotive Co.,Ltd. said,' SOL embraces young generations in cities and helps them explore self-worth and release their full potential. As the first A0 level SUV of BEV brand SOL, E20X is a model of product aiming at redefining smart mobile travelling by integrating intelligent travelling ecology, design, quality and technology based on the Volkswagen Group's strict quality system standards and systems.
Meeting the travelling requirements of urban youth

The younger generation of Chinese cities, born in a society with rapid development and ever-changing life forms, they advocate realism rather than unrealistic perfectionism; they hope to find like-minded companions to express their own inner voices; they pursue true and full life and strive to achieve their extraordinary value. Facing the new demands of contemporary consumers for future mobile travel, SOL finds the precise positioning of homogenized product, perfectly integrates into the digital life of the young E generation with its intelligent voice control, worry-free charging and emotional interaction experience in order to give them the courage to find and express themselves., Relying on the rich industry ecology created by the Volkswagen Group, the outstanding value and the comprehensive endurance capacity of 402km (under NEDC conditions), SOL E20X helps the urban youth to be self!

Supplemented by texture design and intelligent product

As the first A0 pure electrical SUV under the brand SOL, E20X adopts the design language of the Volkswagen Group. Multi-level 'X' shape front face with 'stereo triangle' penetrating LED headlights and taillights; pearly white coastal center console design inspired by the Mediterranean white cliffs, with matt chroming outlet of air conditioner; The Alcantara suede-stitched sports seats and other superior configurations add a sense of sophistication to the entire vehicle.

Various smart vehicle networking applications and smart travelling services allow users to ask AI intelligent natural voice interaction system and to control vehicles by voices, machines and IoT devices. Easy to wake up and convenient to operate, the voice can control air conditioning and interior mood lights, and accurately query charging, parking, entertainment, information and other information in different vehicle scenarios. Especially for the charging issue that electric vehicle users are most concerned about, the SOL traveling system can find the charging pile from multiple dimensions, query the charging information, and let the users reach the charging location under the guidance of intelligent voice to save time and energy..

In addition, the users can also experience four sections including entertainment, vehicle networking, butler service and value-added services in SOL APP And through the SOL APP and voice remote control of intelligent home appliances with IoT function, intelligent connection between car and home, people and cars, smart devices and home appliances can be achieved in multiple scenarios.

Disclaimer

JAC - Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 10:00:07 UTC
