2019/11/03Premier: China, Vietnam need to properly handle maritime issues

Premier: China, Vietnam need to properly handle maritime issues

11/03/2019 | 07:03am EST

BANGKOK - Premier Li Keqiang said that China and Vietnam need to manage maritime issues in a proper way, so as to create favorable conditions for more cooperation between the two countries.

Premier Li made the remarks in a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Nov 3 on the sidelines of the 35th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and related meetings in Thailand from Nov 2 to 5.

China and Vietnam, the two close neighbors, are both emerging economies, Premier Li said, calling on the two sides to firmly keep the direction of the development of their relations, meet each other halfway, and create a good atmosphere for the 70th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties in 2020.

Considering the mounting downward pressure on global economy, East Asian countries should continue to be committed to openness and inclusiveness and focus on cooperation to jointly cope with challenges, the Premier said.

China is ready to consolidate political mutual trust and expand mutually beneficial cooperation with Vietnam to improve the well-beings of the two peoples, Premier Li added.

China supports Vietnam's rotating chairmanship of ASEAN in 2020, he said, adding that Beijing is willing to join hands with ASEAN countries to push forward China-ASEAN relations and cooperation in East Asia for greater development.

During the meeting, Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulated on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, saying that Vietnam pays great attention to developing its ties with China.

Vietnam is willing to take the 70th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties as an opportunity to enhance Vietnam-China high-level exchanges and deepen all-around cooperation, the prime minister said.

He noted that meanwhile, his country is ready to properly handle maritime issues with China through dialogues and communication, so as to advance the continuous, steady development of bilateral relations.

Disclaimer

Premier of the Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 03 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 12:02:05 UTC
