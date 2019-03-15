Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SIKA AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Sika AG / 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SIKA AG . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • April 9, 2019 confirmed as date of the Annual General Meeting
  • Ulrich W. Suter is not standing for re-election
  • All other current members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election
  • Board of Directors proposes to elect Thierry Vanlancker and Victor Balli to the Board of Directors
  • Vote on 10.8% gross dividend increase to CHF 2.05 per share

The Board of Directors of Sika AG has confirmed April 9, 2019 as the date of the 2019 Annual General Meeting. With the exception of Ulrich W. Suter all current members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election. The Board of Directors proposes that Thierry Vanlancker and Victor Balli be elected to the Board of Directors.
Furthermore the Board of Directors will be proposing a 10.8% increase in gross dividend to CHF 2.05 per share to the shareholders.

COMPLETE AGENDA
The complete agenda containing the Board of Directors' proposals on all items will be published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce as well as on the website of Sika AG on March 15, 2019 and will be sent to shareholders on the same date.

The Annual General Meeting will take place at the Waldmannhalle in Baar. Start: 4.00 p.m., doors open: 3.00 p.m.

CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 200 factories. Its more than 20,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 7.09 billion in 2018.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sika AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Sika AG
Zugerstrasse 50 Baar Switzerland

WKN: 858573;ISIN: CH0000587979;
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:02aBOSKALIS WESTMINSTER : initiates EUR 100 million share buyback program
AQ
03:01aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Global gas demand growth rate up by 2.4% since beginning of the century
AQ
03:01aPANDOX AB : (publ) annual report for 2018 has been published
AQ
03:01aNESTE : disposal of own shares based on the share ownership plan
AQ
03:01aVICORE PHARMA : Year-end report 2018
AQ
03:01aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Brent price could be 10-40% lower in coming years
AQ
03:01aMINDMANCER PUBL : Irisity has published the annual report for 2018
AQ
03:01aKONE : to modernize elevators at 14 stations of Hong Kong's Mass Transit Railway
AQ
03:01aENQUEST : Board Appointment
AQ
03:01aNOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ : Tyres' Financial Review and Corporate Sustainability Report 2018 published
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Comments on media reports
2TESLA : TESLA : unveils Model Y as electric vehicle race heats up, price starts at $39,000
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : French investigators set to examine black box data from Ethiopia crash
4AIRBUS SE : Explainer - How to read an aircraft's black box
5BANK OF AMERICA : HK suspends UBS sponsor license, fines it and others $100 million for IPO failures
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.