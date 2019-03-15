Sika AG / 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SIKA AG . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

April 9, 2019 confirmed as date of the Annual General Meeting

Ulrich W. Suter is not standing for re-election

All other current members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election

Board of Directors proposes to elect Thierry Vanlancker and Victor Balli to the Board of Directors

Vote on 10.8% gross dividend increase to CHF 2.05 per share

The Board of Directors of Sika AG has confirmed April 9, 2019 as the date of the 2019 Annual General Meeting. With the exception of Ulrich W. Suter all current members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election. The Board of Directors proposes that Thierry Vanlancker and Victor Balli be elected to the Board of Directors.

Furthermore the Board of Directors will be proposing a 10.8% increase in gross dividend to CHF 2.05 per share to the shareholders.

COMPLETE AGENDA

The complete agenda containing the Board of Directors' proposals on all items will be published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce as well as on the website of Sika AG on March 15, 2019 and will be sent to shareholders on the same date.

The Annual General Meeting will take place at the Waldmannhalle in Baar. Start: 4.00 p.m., doors open: 3.00 p.m.

