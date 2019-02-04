2019 Acura RDX: Poorly Implemented Touch-Pad Lowers UX Rating, Finds Strategy Analytics

A new user experience evaluation from the In-vehicle UX (IVX) group at Strategy
Analytics has assessed the 2019
Acura RDX. The clean visual design and relatively clear flows for
most top tasks are almost completely negated by the use of a poorly
implemented touch-sensitive finger pad as the primary control. Although
certain touchpad functions can add tremendous value among specific
regions and segments, the RDX touchpad proves that not all novel HMI
modalities can be “dragged and dropped” into the car without
consequences to the UX.
Key report findings include:
-
The touchpad as the primary method of interacting with a console-based
infotainment system is an extremely poor design choice and increases
the difficulty of all on-board tasks to varying degrees.
-
The RDX splits out all media sources on the home screen, rather than
grouping all media sources together under one menu option. Although
this does optimize for one-touch access to specific audio sources,
this results in a cluttered home screen with too many icons.
-
To its benefit, the RDX does provide limited customization options for
the console screen. However, discoverability for some customization
options is poor.
Derek Viita, Senior Analyst and report author commented, “The
most problematic issues in the 2019 Acura RDX all relate to the touchpad
as the primary manual interaction mode for the console infotainment
system. In order for such HMI to truly mitigate driver distraction, the
control and displays must be implemented in a way that makes sense from
an ergonomic and human factors perspective.”
Added Chris Schreiner, Director, Syndicated Research UXIP, “For
the Acura RDX, the layout and subsequent HMI simply doesn’t work. As a
consequence, of all the infotainment systems benchmarked by Strategy
Analytics, it is rated near the bottom.”
