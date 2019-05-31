2019 BIO International Convention Exhibitor Profiles

The 2019 BIO International Convention runs June 3 – 6, 2019 at the
Company:
Acumen Analytics
Booth:
1301
Web:
http://www.acumen-analytics.com/
Acumen Analytics is an information management and analytics
consulting firm that helps clients leverage their data to create
strategies and deliver solutions that drive business outcomes. Our
consultants have a depth and breadth of expertise in highly
regulated, compliance-driven environments - life sciences,
healthcare and manufacturing. Acumen’s advanced reporting and
analytics solution, Optimal Insights helps users achieve
comprehensive insights, enabling data driven-decisions that
improve QMS and EHS processes shifting them from cost to value. A
revolutionary way of extracting, transforming and optimizing data,
delivering near real time data with pre-built dashboards and an
analytics ready warehouse for optimized data access.
Company:
|
AlloMek
Booth:
649
Web:
http://www.allomek.com/
AlloMek strives to develop innovative therapeutics to patients with
rare and debilitating diseases. Targeting orphan diseases using
macrocycles.
AlloMek was formed to develop, and out-license, a novel class of MEK
inhibitors represented by the lead compound CIP-137401.
CIP-1374 was discovered by Cheminpharma, LLC team. All intellectual
property and rights related to CIP-1374 were transferred from
Cheminpharma to AlloMek Therapeutics.
Company:
Amarex Clinical Research
Booth:
Maryland Pavilion
Web:
www.amarexcro.com
Amarex is a CRO headquartered in Maryland (USA) providing complete,
worldwide clinical product safety & efficacy testing and FDA
regulatory services. Amarex helps companies from the pre-clinical
stage through the marketing approval application. Our custom
regulatory approval plan serves to guide efficient pre-clinical and
clinical testing and is helpful for fund raising.
If your management is new to the regulatory approval process, Amarex
can guide you through to success, serving as your virtual Clinical,
Medical Safety, Biometrics, and Regulatory departments to create and
execute the regulatory approval plan.
Company:
American Gene Technologies
Booth:
3627
Web:
www.americangene.com
AGT is a gene and cell therapy company with a gene-delivery platform
designed to rapidly develop cures to infectious diseases, cancers,
and monogenic disorders. AGT’s mission is to transform people’s
lives through genetic medicines that rid the body of disease. AGT's
lead candidate for an HIV cure is expected to enter the clinic in
2019. In parallel, AGT has a patented immuno-oncology approach to
stimulate the body’s immune system to destroy solid tumors. AGT has
also developed a synthetic gene it expects to cure Phenylketonuria
(PKU) which is anticipated to reach the clinic in 2020.
Company:
American Laboratory Trading
Booth:
1114
Web:
www.ALT.bio
American Laboratory Trading, a BIO Business Solutions® provider and
Agilent Channel Partner, specializes in Asset Recovery, Refurbish
and Resale services of secondary lab equipment in the life sciences
industry.
Our asset recovery program goes beyond a 'one-size-fits-all'
approach. Whether you need to monetize one instrument, liquidate an
entire lab or require ongoing program management, we can help.
Our refurbish and resale services offer our customers a lower point
of entry to high-quality, brand name instrumentation. We carry more
than 12,000 instruments in-stock, ranging from benchtop accessories
to triple quad mass spectrometers.
Learn more at www.ALT.bio.
Company:
Ardigen
Booth:
4133
Web:
www.ardigen.com
Ardigen is a life science computational partner in the era of
Artificial Intelligence. We provide comprehensive technology and
custom services that leverage our domain knowledge and expertise in
bioinformatics, machine learning and software engineering together
with our proprietary technology. Ardigen platforms for neoepitope,
biomarker, and microbiome research facilitate the improvement of the
response rates in immuno-oncology.
Company:
Asta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
Booth:
4000
Web:
https://www.astapharma.co.jp/en/
We are a privately held company based in Toyama, Japan with
operation in the US. Our focus is on a disease modifying agent, an
immunomodulator that is a first in class molecule providing once
daily treatment for Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Diseases. Our
proprietary molecule inhibits RORγT activity as well as binding of
chemokines and leukotrienes to their receptors.
Company:
Avacta Life Sciences
Booth:
3559
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
AVCT:LON
Web:
www.avacta.com
At Avacta Life Sciences, our mission is to create a high quality,
powerful set of tools to help Life Scientists accelerate the
understanding of biology and disease and to help them apply these
advances to diagnosis and treatment. Affimer® reagents are
engineered affinity proteins that are set to revolutionise the
reagents market. They are based on a small protein scaffold that can
be engineered to bind with high specificity and affinity to a wide
range of protein targets. With a ground-breaking rapid custom
service and a growing online catalogue, Affimer reagents can be used
for a wide range of applications in diagnostics, drug/biomarker
discovery, biotech research & development and as therapeutic agents.
Company:
Axiom Real-Time Metrics
Booth:
408
Web:
www.axiommetrics.com
Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful
and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around
small to medium biotech, medical device and CROs. Services include:
Data Management, Data Analytics, Biostatistics and
Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a
powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality
and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire
clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM,
IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE
Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7
Project and Clinical Data Reporting.
For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.
Company:
BIO Asia-Taiwan 2019 (Taiwan BIO)
Booth:
2609-A
Web:
https://www.bioasiataiwan.com/
Co-organized by the global Biotechnology Innovation Organization
(BIO) and the Taiwan Bio Industry Organization (Taiwan BIO), the
inaugural BIO Asia-Taiwan 2019 Conference and Exhibition will be
held in Taipei, Taiwan 24-28 July, 2019. A week-long festival of
biotech-themed conferences, meetings, and presentations, BIO
Asia-Taiwan is poised to become Asia’s most important gathering of
the biotechnology community. Join 1,500 participants from 25
countries at the 3-day conference for sessions on AI for healthcare,
advances in precision medicine, cell and gene therapies, M&A in the
healthcare sector, and more. Participate in BIO One-on-One
Partnering, and take in the latest products and technologies from
more than 600 companies at the four-day exhibition.
Company:
BioCT
Booth:
649
Web:
https://bioct.org
BioCT is dedicated to growing the vibrant bioscience ecosystem in
Connecticut by supporting innovation, collaboration, networking,
education, talent engagement and advocacy. We bring together
companies, institutions, entrepreneurs, investors, government,
service providers, and other passionate, dedicated people, to create
a thriving community to improve patients’ lives and public health
and drive economic growth.
Company:
Bioquell
Booth:
3417
Web:
www.bioquell.com
A global leader in providing risk reduction solutions, Bioquell's
wide range of bio-decontamination systems and services help
facilities establish a safe and productive working environment. With
Bioquell's proprietary and EPA registered 35% Hydrogen Peroxide
Vapor technology, you can eliminate bioburden within lab spaces and
rooms, manufacturing areas, equipment, pass-throughs, and more.
Backed by numerous peer-reviewed studies and trusted around the
world, the process is rapid, effective, and residue-free. Bioquell’s
technology distributes Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor on all exposed
surfaces, providing a 6-log kill. We also offer uniquely designed,
modular isolators integrated with Bioquell bio-decontamination
technology. Visit www.bioquell.com for more information.
Company:
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Booth:
2249
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
NYSE:BIO
Web:
http://www.bio-rad.com/
Bio-Rad is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and
marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science
research and clinical diagnostic markets. With a focus on quality
and customer service for over 65 years, our products advance the
discovery process and improve healthcare. Our customers include
university and research institutions, hospitals, biotech and pharma.
Bio-Rad is among the top five life science companies in the world,
providing instruments, software, consumables, reagents, and content
for the areas of cell biology, gene expression, protein
purification, protein quantitation, drug discovery and manufacture,
food safety, and science education.
Company:
BioTalent Canada
Booth:
2427
Web:
www.biotalent.ca
BioTalent Canada™ is the HR partner of and a catalyst for growth in
Canada’s bio-economy. Our engagement with employers, associations,
post-secondary institutions, immigrant serving agencies and service
providers has built a dynamic network that is strengthening skills,
connecting job-ready talent to industry and creating opportunities.
Please visit biotalent.ca for more information.
Company:
Biotech Primer Inc.
Booth:
3814
Web:
https://biotechprimer.com/
Biotech Primer develops and delivers customized training on the
science and regulatory processes driving the biotechnology,
pharmaceutical, and medical device industries. With continuously
updated materials and industry expert instructors, Biotech Primer
provides the most relevant life science courses worldwide.
Company:
BRG Regulatory Consulting
Booth:
2331
Web:
www.biotechresearchgroup.com
BRG Regulatory Consulting is a full service regulatory and product
development consulting firm. BRG has an excellent reputation as a
leading NDA, 510k, and IND consulting firm, which has clients and
consultants in over 60 countries across the globe. The primary aim
of BRG is to provide efficient and expeditious services and give the
best solutions for our clients’ products that include drugs, medical
devices, biologics, cosmetics, cGMP, quality assurance, and
scientific services. BRG has the expertise you need to increase your
chances of initial FDA approval, saving you both time and resources.
Company:
Cayman Chemical Company
Booth:
4239
Web:
www.caymanchem.com/Services
Cayman provides pre-clinical discovery and development services to
the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic research
markets. Our diverse suite of services leverages a team of over 150
highly skilled scientists with expertise in medicinal chemistry,
structure-based drug design, complex multi-step organic synthesis,
analytical chemistry, sample analysis and custom assay development.
We offer a personalized, flexible approach that enables our clients
to accelerate their drug discovery and development through a
single-source partner, from novel drug design and synthesis to
target identification and validation. Visit us at BIO 2019 Exhibitor
Booth #4239.
Company:
Celeritas Solutions, LLC
Booth:
2641
Web:
www.celeritassolutions.com
Celeritas Solutions is a clinical financial management company
focused on providing substantial cost savings for our clients
through effective negotiations during the lifecycle of clinical
trials. Celeritas Solutions supports the development and
implementation of our clients' outsourcing strategy to effectively
and efficiently manage their clinical program spend. Celeritas
also manages all trial level finance related activities for
clinical trials, which includes: trial budget development,
forecasting, site payments, annual and long range planning, site
CTA, CRO and vendor budget negotiations. Our goal is to provide
substantial cost savings for our clients' clinical trials and
immediate outsourcing and finance expertise at their fingertips.
Company:
Cell Microsystems, Inc.
Booth:
4270
Web:
www.cellmicrosystems.com
Cell Microsystems develops, manufactures, and markets innovative
products for single cell research that provide flexibility in
imaging, sorting, and isolation. The CellRaft AIR™ System and
CytoSort™ Array enables high-efficiency sorting and isolation of
single cells under standard culture conditions resulting in
unperturbed phenotypes and high viability. A user can select a cell
in real-time and ‘track and trace’ that cell through imaging,
collection and downstream analysis, even for small, precious
samples. The AIR System is uniquely applicable to a broad range of
applications including genomics, cancer research, T-cell screening
in search of immunotherapies, CRISPR gene editing, and stem cell
research.
Company:
Clinlogix
Booth:
1301
Web:
www.clinlogix.com
Clinlogix is a Global Clinical Research Organization working to
improve human quality of life by supporting and accelerating
innovation in the life science industry. Its full suite of clinical
research services supports the regulatory and clinical development
pathway of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and
diagnostics from proof of concept/discovery, early
feasibility/first-in-human, through pivotal and the
post-marketing/safety surveillance of client products. The company
delivers this global expertise by way of its regional office
locations in the US – Lower Gwynedd, Pennsylvania, Europe - Mainz,
Germany, South America - Medellin, Colombia and Asia - Tokyo, Japan.
Company:
Clinvet + Hodei Tech
Booth:
4262
Web:
www.clinvet.com; www.hodeitech.com
It is only in the last few years that the Animal Health sector has
come to the attention of the human biotech and investment
communities. While the relative size of the global AH market is
small compared to its human counterpart, it enjoys a 5.7% CAGR and
benefits from far fewer regulatory hurdles, a rapid to-market
timeline, and direct pay.
We invite you to stop by Booth 4262 (opposite the
startup/innovation pavilions) to discuss if/how your products,
services or devices might fit into the AH arena and add polish to
your bottom line.
Company:
Connecticut Innovations
Booth:
649
Web:
https://ctinnovations.com
CI is Connecticut’s strategic venture capital arm and is the leading
source of financing and ongoing support for innovative, growing
companies. By offering equity investments, strategic guidance and
introductions to valuable partners, we enable promising businesses
to thrive.
How we help:
•Investment: Venture capital and strategic support for early-stage
technology companies.
•Connections: Introductions to our vast network of small and big
businesses, talent, university researchers, service providers,
suppliers and more.
•Business Advisers: Mentors who specialize in your sector or the
skills you need, including executives in residence.
|
Company:
CoreRx, Inc
Booth:
3154
Web:
www.corerxpharma.com
CoreRx, a Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO)
with capabilities to support clinical – niche commercial
manufacturing, offering state of the art facilities to support your
supply chain needs. Our integrated offerings provide comprehensive
services for the development, manufacturing, and testing of solid,
liquid and semi-solid dosage forms.
Company:
Crowell & Moring LLP
Booth:
Belgian Pavilion
Web:
www.crowell.com
Crowell & Moring LLP is an international law firm with approximately
550 lawyers representing clients in litigation and arbitration,
regulatory, and transactional matters. Our experienced life sciences
team helps businesses and individuals explore and exploit new
opportunities and markets for their products and ideas, ensure
compliance with regulatory requirements, and resolve disputes
through litigation, mediation, and settlement. Our clients include
individual inventors, research labs, privately owned start-ups,
small to large biotech product and platform companies, and
multinational pharmaceutical, and bioagricultural companies. The
firm has offices in Washington, D.C., New York, Los Angeles, San
Francisco, Orange County, London, and Brussels.
Company:
Daicel Corporation
Booth:
4342
Web:
www.daicelpharmaservices.com
Daicel Corporation, a leader in analysis, manufacturing, and
celebrating 100 years of service to the scientific community, is
expanding its Life Science portfolio to meet the challenges of a
rapidly evolving pharmaceutical industry. Daicel Pharma Services
offers innovative analytical solutions to support timely, safe drug
development with improved cost efficiency. Our GMP facilities are
FDA compliant and offer a full range of analytical method
development, validation, and transfer on formulation products and
drug substances. Daicel Pharma Standards offers a wide range of
high-quality pharmaceutical standards of >95%. Our experienced
chemists employ strict manufacturing protocols to produce effective,
high-purity and high-quality products.
Company:
DataArt
Booth:
2754
Web:
https://www.dataart.com/industry/healthcare-and-life-sciences
DataArt is a global technology consultancy that designs, develops
and supports unique software solutions, helping clients take their
businesses forward. Recognized for their deep domain expertise and
superior technical talent, DataArt teams create new products and
modernize complex legacy systems that affect technology
transformation in select industries.
DataArt has earned the trust of some of the world’s leading brands
and most discerning clients, including Nasdaq, Travelport, Ocado,
Centrica/Hive, BetfairPaddyPower, IWG, Univision, Meetup and Apple
Leisure Group among others. DataArt brings together expertise of
over 2,800 professionals in 22 locations in the US, Europe, and
Latin America.
Company:
DeltaTrak, Inc.
Booth:
3415
Web:
www.deltatrak.com
DeltaTrak®, Inc., is a leading innovator of food safety and cold
chain management and temperature monitoring solutions.
Company:
DelveInsight Business Research
Booth:
4141
Web:
www.delveinsight.com
DelveInsight is a Business Consulting and Market research company,
providing expert business solutions for life science vertical. It
facilitates global Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies to take
coherent business decisions to grow in this competitive world.
DelveInsight offers quintessential advisory services in the areas
of R&D, Strategy Formulation, Operations, Competitive
Intelligence, Competitive Landscaping, and Mergers & Acquisitions.
Equipped with in-depth off-the-shelf market research, DelveInsight
offers different reports types viz. Market Insights, Epidemiology
Insights, Pipeline Insights, Rare Insights and others.
DelveInsight is introducing a new tech-based repository of around
500+ market reports enabling its clients to access the vast report
catalogue conveniently.
Company:
Eurofins BioPharma Services
Booth:
2949
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
ERFSF : Euronext 100
Web:
https://eurofinscentrallaboratory.com/
Eurofins BioPharma Services is a full-service global organization
with dedicated testing facilities for Early Clinical Development,
Central Laboratory Services, Bioanalytical Services, Virology and
Immunology Testing Services, Anatomic Pathology and Genomics
Services. As a division of the Eurofins Scientific Group, our sole
and only focus is clinical laboratory analysis. With €3,781.1
million in annual revenues [2018], over 45,000 employees in 800
laboratories across 47 countries, a portfolio of over 200,000
analytical methods and over 400,000,000 tests performed annually,
Eurofins Scientific is a world leader in laboratory science,
providing a unique range of analytical testing services to the
pharmaceutical, food, environment, and consumer product industries
and to governments.
Company:
Fina Biosolutions LLC
Booth:
3427
Web:
https://www.finabio.net/
Fina Biosolutions LLC (Rockville, MD) is a conjugate vaccine
research and development company. Our mission is to promote
conjugate vaccines. We are a leading provider of conjugate vaccine
technology, including conjugation chemistry, laboratory services and
consulting. Chemistry developed by FinaBio scientists is used in
licensed vaccines world-wide. FinaBio is also a source for
affordable CRM197 vaccine carrier protein. We express CRM197 as a
soluble, properly-folded intracellular protein in E. coli, with high
expression levels and a simple purification process. The protein is
marketed as EcoCRM®. With EcoCRM® and our conjugate vaccine
expertise, we can help turn your antigens into vaccines.
Company:
G-CON Manufacturing, Inc.
Booth:
4009
Web:
www.gconbio.com
G-CON Manufacturing designs, builds and installs prefabricated G-CON
POD® cleanrooms. G-CON’s POD portfolio provides cleanrooms in a
number of dimensions for a variety of uses, from laboratory
environments to personalized medicine and production process
platforms. G-CON POD® cleanroom units surpass traditional cleanroom
structures in scalability, mobility and the possibility of
repurposing the PODs once the production process reaches its
lifecycle end.
Company:
GVK BIO | Aragen Bioscience
Booth:
3513
Web:
www.gvkbio.com
Established in 2001, GVK BIO is a global Contract Research &
Development Organization providing Drug Discovery and Development
services to biopharma industry. With over 2100 people our
expertise spans across Integrated Discovery, Chemistry, Biology,
Large and Small Molecule R&D, Chemical Development, Formulation &
Analytical development, Contract Manufacturing and Drug
Repurposing. Aragen Bioscience offers pre-clinical research
services to the biotech industry. Our services include Hybridoma
and recombinant cell line development, cloning and protein
expression, humanization, production of antibodies and recombinant
proteins, In Vivo Efficacy models of human disease, Ex Vivo / in
Vitro functional analysis, and Cell-based assay development.
Company:
Hesperos, Inc.
Booth:
IZ-32
Web:
www.hesperosinc.com
Hesperos Inc. provides insights into novel drug candidates at the
preclinical stage by evaluating their efficacy and safety using
sensitive, functional readouts in human-on-a-chip multi-organ models
to reduce and eventually eliminate use of animal models. This
innovative new technology is helping pharmaceutical researchers,
large and small, make more informed decisions on which drugs to move
forward with, ultimately bringing patients new therapeutics cheaper
and quicker than ever possible before and enabling patient specific
treatments.
Company:
Hodei Tech
Booth:
4262
Web:
www.hodeitech.com
Telepresence: the next best thing to being there.
Hodei’s GEMINI and IKASI Telepresence programs simplify live
HIPAA-compliant medical, surgical, and biotech/pharma process
training and hands-on instructional oversight. Proprietary Google
Glass technology streamlines real-time communication between
multiple on- and off-site staff, investigators, or clients with
on-demand live audio/video streaming that provides the Remote
Expert with a first-person Point of View (POV) experience.
Trusted by scientists and medical professionals globally, Hodei
redefines live clinical training and direct project guidance;
fast-tracks assignments, and significantly reduces travel
expenditures.
Schedule a meeting or stop by Booth 4262 (opposite the
Innovation/Start-Up Pavilion) for a private demo to see how your
research and projects will benefit from this state-of-the-art
solution platform.
Company:
IIAM
Booth:
4215
Web:
www.iiam.org
The International Institute for the Advancement of Medicine (IIAM)
is at the forefront of providing non-transplantable, healthy and
diseased human organs and tissues to the medical research community.
Working with every organ procurement organization in the U.S., IIAM
receives over 15,000 organ referrals for research each year. We
assist with unprecedented collaborations by sourcing livers and
other organs for therapeutic applications and pre-clinical
investigations targeting a multitude of debilitating disorders.
IIAM’s breadth of services also includes a Neonatal Donor Program
that provides neonatal organs and tissues for medical research,
education and development. Please visit our website at www.iiam.org.
Company:
ILLUSTRATUM
Booth:
551
Web:
www.ILLUSTRATUM.net
We are ILLUSTRATUM, a British biotechnology company who are
commercialising DARC Technology, developed by Professor M Francesca
Cordeiro through Wellcome Trust funding.
|
DARC technology is a new exploratory biomarker for use in glaucoma &
AMD clinical studies.
|
DARC combines an innovative patented biologic with a
state-of-the-art AI algorithm. For the first time in humans, using
standard imaging equipment, DARC is able to identify cellular level
disease activity.
|
DARC can de-risk clinical development, improving study outcomes
whilst reducing time to market and costs for glaucoma and AMD
therapeutics.
|
Company:
InveniAI Corp
Booth:
649
Web:
https://www.inveniai.com
InveniAI is a technology company that has pioneered the application
of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to
transform innovation across healthcare and other industries.
Our flagship platform, AlphaMeld™, was designed on the premise that
every innovation begins with a core discovery or invention that
gathers momentum.
|
Numerous industry collaborations with big pharma, specialty pharma,
biopharma, and consumer healthcare showcase the value of our
platform in recognizing complex patterns and associations that
represent the earliest signals of innovation.
|
Company:
JoVE
Booth:
3854
Web:
www.jove.com/biopharma
JoVE is a productivity and training platform for pharmaceutical and
biotechnology companies creating innovative new medicines and cures.
With JoVE's clearly visualized cutting-edge experiments with
peer-reviewed video articles, corporate scientists will:
- Increase productivity in the lab,
|
- Streamline training processes,
|
- Learn emerging techniques and technologies,
|
- Skip avoidable experimental errors,
|
- Get results faster and beat R&D deadlines.
|
Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, JoVE also maintains
offices in the United States, Europe, India, and Australia. Please
visit www.jove.com/biopharma to learn more.
Company:
KaloCyte, Inc.
Booth:
IZ-57
Web:
www.kalocyte.com
Blood loss is the leading cause of preventable death after trauma.
KaloCyte, Inc., a preclinical biotech startup, has demonstrated
proof of concept for ErythroMer, a dried, bio-inspired artificial
red blood cell, to treat life-threatening hemorrhage when stored
blood is not an available option. This nano-encapsulated human
hemoglobin mimics RBC physiology and is a highly efficient oxygen
carrier. Its synthetic polymer shell makes it a universal option for
all blood types. It can be freeze-dried for long-term storage
without refrigeration, and quickly reconstituted for rapid
administration when needed - potentially saving thousands of lives
in pre-hospital settings.
Company:
ktMINE
Booth:
3558
Web:
www.ktmine.com
ktMINE collects, organizes, and connects transactional and
Intellectual Property (patents, trademarks, agreements, royalty
rates, etc.) data to help you quickly and confidently perform
research. ktMINE then takes that data and turns it into real,
actionable insights.
With ktMINE, quickly develop, value and create tactics to execute an
IP transaction strategy using a single tool. We support your IP
research, analysis and decision-making process with the ability to
investigate competitors, technologies, patents and other
intelligence to foster your IP transaction strategy, maximize your
IP asset strategy by leveraging data to drive commercialization &
monetization agreements and much more.
Company:
Latham BioPharm Group
Booth:
3309
Web:
https://www.lathambiopharm.com/
Latham BioPharm Group provides the insight, knowledge, and network
to unite teams and technologies in the Life Sciences. We provide the
depth of expertise necessary to advance programs, by offering a
range of life science services including business development,
program management, functional subject matter expertise and
strategic consulting; with proven experience in biodefense/pandemic
response and strategic product development.
We assist clients in evaluating critical business decisions and
connecting with the target markets to assess opportunities. We
assist in finding and securing funding. We then drive successful
advancement to a targeted value-inflection point and help monetize
the results.
Company:
LAT RESEARCH
Booth:
3727
Web:
www.latresearch.com
LAT Research is a privately-owned full-service CRO company which
operates in Latin American countries with staff dedicated to all
aspects of Regulatory Affairs, Strategic Planning, Clinical
Research, Medical Writing, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. LAT
was created in 2010 to conduct the first full-scale clinical trial
in the setting of Chagas Disease in pediatric population. Since
then, our staff have been involved in 50 different studies, 26 of
them fully conducted enrolling more than 6,600 patients in different
therapeutic areas. Particularly in neglected diseases, LAT is the
more experienced organization in conducting clinical trials in
LATAM. Solid experience in helping companies to reach the goals for
priority review vouchers in neglected or tropical diseases, rare
disease or pediatric indications based on qualified staff and access
to target population.
Company:
LBT Innovations
Booth:
#2349
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
ASX: LBT
Web:
www.lbtinnovations.com
LBT Innovations is an Australian medical technology company using AI
to deliver automation in healthcare. The company has developed a
patent protected, machine learning and intelligent imaging platform
technology to deliver the only FDA Class II cleared instrument
utilizing AI technology in clinical microbiology.
The APAS® Independence automates the imaging, image analysis,
interpretation and reporting of growth on culture plates after
incubation. The instrument improves the clinical efficiency of
microbiology laboratories by enabling faster diagnosis and
reporting of infectious diseases.
LBT Innovations is exploring opportunities to extend our platform
technology towards new healthcare applications requiring
cutting-edge computer vision and analysis.
Company:
Leuven MindGate
Booth:
526
Web:
http://www.leuvenmindgate.be
Leuven MindGate represents the ecosystem of Leuven, a knowledge
region at the pinnacle of Health, High-Tech and Creativity, an ideal
place for companies and talented people.
|
Company:
LifeNet Health
Booth:
3649
Web:
https://www.lifenethealth.org/
LifeNet Health is a leading global provider of human transplant,
tissue allografts, and regenerative medicine solutions, driven by
our mission of saving lives, restoring health and giving hope. The
LifeSciences Division is dedicated to providing researchers with a
broad spectrum of services to drive human tissue and cell-based
discovery. Our resources and services include:
Human primary cells including hepatocytes and islets, biospecimens
for research, and a fully human 3D microtumor oncology assay system.
|
To learn more, contact us by email at
cells_tissues@lifenethealth.org or by phone at 757-464-4761.
Company:
LMK Clinical Research Consulting
Booth:
4253
Web:
https://lmkclinicalresearch.com/
Inspection Readiness. Two words that can ignite worry, fear, and
stress. At LMK, we work with our clients to alleviate those concerns
and ensure that you are inspection ready from Day One. We believe
that the clinical trial content is the foundation of every clinical
trial, and a strong foundation is key to the overall health and
stability of any clinical program. We offer our clients a
combination of expertise, tools, processes, and extensive knowledge
of the clinical drug development process. Our experts will assess
your study requirements and processes and create a plan customized
to meet your specific needs.
Company:
ManagedLab Services
Booth:
3658
Web:
www.managedlab.com
ManagedLab Services is a Certified Women Owned Small Business,
leading the life science industry in Lab Support, Vendor Managed
Inventory, and Project Management for U.S. based labs of all sizes,
from startup through large pharma.
|
We combine top-notch customer service with our expertise in best
practices for Laboratory Operations and overlay that with
cutting-edge automation to give you the most efficient lab available.
|
Our unique combination of highly trained PEOPLE, documented
PROCESSes, and reportable DATA ensures your lab is always
science-ready.
|
Our vendor agnostic approach allows us to support all products, from
all suppliers, giving you the FREEDOM OF CHOICE.
|
Company:
Mazars USA LLP
Booth:
4217
Web:
https://mazarsusa.com/
Mazars USA LLP is a high-performing accounting, tax and consulting
firm with significant national presence in strategic US geographies.
Since 1921, our dedicated professionals have leveraged technical
industry expertise to develop customized solutions for clients,
create value, and optimize their performance. We offer a broad array
of industry specialists providing services to growth-oriented
enterprises and individuals. As the independent US member firm of
Mazars Group, we deliver seamless access to the expertise of 23,000
professionals in 89 countries. At local and global levels, we are
proud of our value-added services, building lasting relationships
with our clients and communities. For more information, visit us at
www.mazarsusa.com.
Company:
Meridian BioGroup LLC
Booth:
|
3627
|
Web:
|
www.meridianbiogroup.com
|
Meridian BioGroup is a Maryland-based service provider and
consultancy to FDA-regulated pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical
companies, government institutes and academic institutions in the
areas of Quality, Validation and Regulatory Affairs. Established in
2007, Meridian currently employs 30 skilled professionals and eight
subcontracted partners, with a combined 400+ years of experience in
GXP (cGMP, GLP, GTP), CLIA and ISO and backgrounds in manufacturing,
quality control, quality assurance, regulatory affairs, engineering,
validation, and document control. We have experience in
pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, biosimilars, and
combination products and extensive expertise with multi-product and
contract manufacturing facilities, contract testing operations, and
third-party auditing.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
National Taiwan Ocean University GLORIA
|
Booth:
|
2549
|
Web:
|
http://www.gloria.ntou.edu.tw/index2.php
|
The NTOU GLORIA serves as a platform further bridging the academia
and industry sectors through forming a strong alliance with
resources from both sectors and assets from NTOU’s resourceful
alumni and partner research institutes. The GLORIA provides
customized services to the industrial partners to meet their
specific needs to grow business. GLORIA focuses on advanced
aquaculture technology fields.
|
|
|
We build Industry-University-Institute platforms in order to link
Taiwan with the global market.
|
|
|
We also provide industry consultant and scientific research services.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Nuventra, Inc.
|
Booth:
|
337
|
Web:
|
https://www.nuventra.com/
|
Nuventra is a group of pharmaceutical scientists that partner as
virtual extensions of our clients' teams. We focus on helping
companies avoid costly missteps in their development programs and
can increase their chances for regulatory authorization.
|
|
|
Specializing in nonclinical and clinical pharmacology,
pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and modeling and simulation, our
consultants bring their 10-30 years of experience to advise on next
steps.
|
|
|
We can come on board as early as candidate selection and work
alongside through clinical studies. Our team can help identify risks
and the strategies to mitigate them.
|
|
|
We enable drug developers and investors to make better strategic
decisions. Our ability to translate complex PK/PD data into
actionable insights to inform development and investment decisions
is what makes us unique.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Oligomerix, Inc.
|
Booth:
|
4270 - IZ-29
|
Web:
|
www.oligomerix.com
|
Oligomerix is an early-stage biotechnology company focused on
discovering and developing novel, small-molecule tau oligomer
inhibitors for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and related
neurodegenerative diseases with tau pathology. Oligomerix’ drug
discovery platform has identified a pipeline of novel, central
nervous system (CNS) small molecule lead compounds designed to
inhibit tau oligomer formation at the beginning of the aggregation
process. The company’s lead program targeting AD has initiated
IND-enabling studies. The NYC based company is located at the
Ullmann Research Center for Health Sciences within the Albert
Einstein College of Medicine and has received considerable support
from the National Institute of Health (NIH). Oligomerix is seeking
strategic partners to support the acceleration and advancement of
these important programs. For more information about Oligomerix,
please visit www.oligomerix.com.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Ology Bioservices, Inc.
|
Booth:
|
3749
|
Web:
|
www.ologybio.com
|
Ology Bioservices is a biologics-focused Contract Development
Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) serving both government and
commercial clients from early stage through commercial product. The
company has 183,000 square feet of manufacturing, process
development, and quality assurance/quality control space in its
state-of-the-art facility in Alachua, FL; and an analytical,
bioanalytical, & cell-line development and testing laboratory in
Berkeley, CA. The experienced team at Ology Bio provides support in
upstream & downstream process development, formulation & analytical
development, and cGMP manufacturing of mAbs, recombinant proteins,
live viral products, nucleic acids, and cell & gene therapies up to
BioSafety Level 3 (BSL-3). The company also offers full regulatory
support from preclinical through licensure from its Frederick, MD
office.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Ompi - Stevanato Group
|
Booth:
|
237
|
Web:
|
https://www.stevanatogroup.com/
|
Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is committed to creating systems,
processes, and services that guarantee the integrity of parenteral
medicines.
|
|
|
It comprises two operational divisions dedicated to serving the
pharmaceutical and healthcare industry: The Pharmaceutical Systems
Division, specialized in glass primary packaging, - through Ompi -
specialty plastics and delivery devices, and the Engineering Systems
Division dedicated to assembly and packaging solutions, as well as
reliable inspection systems. The Group also benefits from SG Lab
activity that provides technical and analytical services to ensure
drug’s integrity and device’s injection performance.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Oxford Brain Diagnostics Ltd.
|
Booth:
|
3227
|
Web:
|
www.oxfordbraindiagnostics.com
|
Oxford Brain Diagnostics, a spinout from the University of Oxford,
has developed a novel approach (Cortical Disarray Measurement - CDM)
for extracting correlates of micro-anatomy from standard MRI brain
images, providing valuable information about Alzheimer’s disease
(paper under review). The past eight years has seen the
collaboration of two world class specialists - Dr Steven Chance
(CEO), Neuroscience and Pathology and Professor Mark Jenkinson
(Co-Founder), Neuroimaging.
|
|
|
In unpublished tests, CDM has been used to classify which patients
will develop Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia within 2 - 3
years. Early results indicate promising outcomes for differential
diagnosis between dementias.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
PARAS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS FINLAND OY
|
Booth:
|
3353
|
Web:
|
WWW.PARASBIOPHARMA.COM
|
Paras Biopharmaceuticals is a Finland-based Biopharmaceutical
company. We offer Microbial CDMO services, Biosimilars & Biologics,
and Bioprocess enzymes.
|
|
|
-Microbial CDMO for the production of Fusion Proteins scFv, Complex
Biologics, Nanobodies, Diabodies
|
-Biologics & Biosimilars - Recombinant Teriparatide, Recombinant
Anakinra (Kineret® Biosimilar), Recombinant Rasburicase and
Recombinant Romiplostim (N-plate® Biosimilar).
|
-Bioprocess Enzymes – Recombinant TEV and Enterokinase.
|
|
|
Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a fully equipped microbial production
facility in Finland, for the production of recombinant therapeutic
products.
|
|
|
Please refer to our website www.parasbiopharma.com for further
information.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
PharmaEssentia Corp.
|
Booth:
|
2609
|
Web:
|
www.pharmaessentia.com
|
PharmaEssentia Corp. is a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical
company headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. It was established by a
group of highly accomplished scientists from leading pharmaceutical
companies, and led by seasoned executives with 100+ years of
experience at biotechnology and regulatory agencies. The company
aims to deliver efficacious, safe, and cost-effective therapeutic
products to treat human disease, while bringing long lasting value
to stakeholders.
|
|
|
Ropeginterferon alfa-2b is a novel, mono-pegylated proline
interferon alfa-2b invented by PharmaEssentia and manufactured at
its own biologics facility in Taichung, Taiwan. The biologics
facility had been certified by Taiwan Food and Drug Administration
and European Medicines Agency, and is also designed and operated to
be compliant with US FDA requirements.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
PMI BioPharma Solutions
|
Booth:
|
3261
|
Web:
|
www.pmibio.com
|
Located in Nashville, TN, PMI Bio provides high throughput library
screens and designs, develops and tests drugs in vitro and in vivo
using relevant cell lines and murine models. Our research scientist
also express and purify proteins and develop assays around protein
targets using NMR, SPR, crystallography, ITC, TR-FRET, and DSF to
name a few. We even have a vivarium with mice and rats bred
specifically for search supporting immunology, wound healing, cancer
research, genetics, diabetes and toxicology. PMI can also provide
you with aseptic and non-aseptic clinical trial materials.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Quanterix
|
Booth:
|
2852
|
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|
QTRX NASDAQ
|
Web:
|
www.quanterix.com
|
Quanterix™ is a company that is digitizing biomarker analysis with
the goal of advancing the science of precision health and
dramatically changing the way healthcare is provided. Our two
ultra-sensitive technology platforms, Simoa® Bead and Simoa Planar
Array, give researchers the ability to quantify biomarkers for a
range of diseases at lower levels than ever before, in most common
sample types. Simoa’s ultra-sensitivity, multiplex detection
capability and flexibility in custom assay development are advancing
academic research and helping to accelerate drug development and
approval, both in our customers' own facilities and by contract in
our CLIA-certified Quanterix Accelerator Laboratory.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Queensland University of Technology
|
Booth:
|
2349
|
Web:
|
www.qut.edu.au
|
Queensland University of Technology (QUT) is a major Australian
university internationally recognised as a provider of high-impact
medical and agricultural biotechnology research delivered through:
|
|
|
The Institute of Health and Biomedical Innovation (IHBI), a
multidisciplinary research institute devoted to improving the health
of individuals and communities through research innovation. IHBI has
world leading expertise in areas of prostate cancer, infectious
diseases, burns and wound management, genomics, orthopaedics and
trauma, vision, medical robotics and devices and biofabrication.
|
|
|
The Centre for Tropical Crops and Biocommodities, brings together
a unique mix of international expertise in tropical crop
biotechnology, biofuels and biomaterials, industrial chemistry and
process engineering to create integrated research and development.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Random42 Scientific Communication
|
Booth:
|
2454
|
Web:
|
www.random42.com
|
Random42 is the global leader in providing digital scientific
communication solutions to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology
industry. We bring challenging medical and scientific concepts to
life, making them simple, beautiful and easy to digest.
|
|
|
Our services:
|
|
• Medical Animation
|
|
• Scientific Virtual Reality
|
|
• Augmented Reality
|
|
• Interactive Touchscreens
|
|
• Interactive Experiences and Applications
|
• Booth Design and Exhibition Experiences
|
• Web and Print
|
|
|
|
With over 27 years’ experience, we have grown into the largest
company within the industry and have won over 175 awards for our
high-quality medical animation and scientific storytelling – a clear
industry leader.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Recro Gainesville
|
Booth:
|
801
|
Web:
|
www.recrogainesville.com
|
Recro Gainesville provides oral solid dosage form development,
clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging services to the
global pharmaceutical market. Specializing in modified release
formulations and DEA controlled substances, Recro has the experts to
deliver clients’ most complex pharmaceutical development and
manufacturing projects in its best-in-class, 120,000 square feet of
manufacturing space. For more information about Recro’s flexible
CDMO solutions, visit www.recrogainesville.com.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Rockville Economic Development, Inc.
|
Booth:
|
3427-J
|
Web:
|
www.rockvilleredi.org
|
Rockville Economic Development, Inc. (REDI) assists businesses
locate and grow in the City of Rockville, Maryland, which is part of
the larger Washington DC Metro area. Rockville offers a family
friendly community, top schools, and lower real estate prices than
many neighboring communities in the Washington DC area. The area is
one of the strongest BioHealth ecosystems in the United States, with
proximity to the National Institutes of Health, Federal Drug
Administration, John Hopkins University and the University of
Maryland. For more information contact us at info@rockvilleredi.org.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Sekisui
|
Booth:
|
3201
|
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|
4201, Tokyo Stock Exchange
|
Web:
|
www.bioproduction-sekisui.com
|
BioProduction by Sekisui offers contract development and
manufacturing services for the biopharmaceutical industry. Our
facility in the UK has over 40 years of large scale fermentation and
purification experience. We offer expertise in bioprocess
development, scale up and manufacturing of enzymes, plasmids, and
other proteins for use in the production of biopharmaceuticals. We
offer GLP, ISO 13485 and GMP manufacturing.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
SINOPEG BIOTECH CO., LTD
|
Booth:
|
4138
|
Web:
|
www.sinopeg.com
|
SINOPEG makes high-quality PEG products for therapeutic protein
drugs, medical devices (hydrogel and coatings). Our company serves
pharmaceutical and medical device companies around the globe, with
product presence in various pharmaceutical/device development
pipelines (pre-clinical, clinical, and post authorization large
scale supply).
|
|
|
Our facility is ISO9001 and ISO13485 certified (primarily for GMP
requirement of medical devices), and operates according to ICH GMP
guidelines to produce products for pharmaceutical companies.
|
|
|
Since its inception, SINOPEG has partnered with different stage
pharmaceutical companies and provided pegylation products, PEG
hydrogels, block polymers and liposomes.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Site Selection Magazine/Conway Inc.
|
Booth:
|
4238
|
Web:
|
www.SiteSelection.com
|
For over 65 years Site Selection magazine has been the top-rated and
most respected publication covering foreign direct investment (FDI),
airport cities and global corporate real estate. Site Selection –
winner of the MAGS/GAMMA Gold Award for Best Business to Business
Publication – provides exclusive insight into strategies, real
estate markets, relocation costs and available incentive programs –
in short, the key factors involved in corporate facility planning.
Site Selection’s parent company, Conway Data, offers a host of lead
generation services across the world.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Spheryx, Inc.
|
Booth:
|
IZ-44
|
Web:
|
www.spheryx.solutions
|
The FDA has advised in its 2014 Guidance for Industry that "It is
critical for manufacturers of therapeutic protein products to
minimize protein aggregation to the extent possible", while
acknowledging that the technology does not currently exist to
accomplish this goal. Protein aggregation occurs in the
biopharmaceutical pipeline, from development, formulation, and
manufacturing to storage and point of use. Spheryx's xSight can
detect, count and characterize protein aggregates in formulation,
QA and manufacturing while distinguishing them from other
contaminants. xSight performs Total Holographic Characterization®
to enable product development and control production like never
before possible.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Synova Health
|
Booth:
|
2927
|
Web:
|
http://www.synovahealth.com/
|
Synova is a Full Service Contract Research Organization based out of
Brazil, stemming from the country’s population pool of 200 million.
We are the largest CRO in Latin America, born out of the Brazilian
Bioequivalence Center CAEP, and have become the “Go To” solution in
the Pharma/Biotech and devices Industries.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Thetis Pharmaceuticals
|
Booth:
|
649
|
Web:
|
http://thetispharma.com/
|
Thetis is developing a potential first-in-class, safe, oral therapy
for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a set of
chronic, relapsing gastrointestinal inflammatory disorders that
includes ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s Disease.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Two Labs - Pennside Partners
|
Booth:
|
4063
|
Web:
|
https://www.pennside.com/partnering
|
For over 25 years Two Labs - Pennside Partners has assisted
pharmaceutical companies and investors to identify promising
candidates for in-license/investment. Using this experience, we have
developed a service for emerging biotechnology companies to optimize
positioning and messaging when seeking partnerships and investment.
|
|
|
Pennside Partners uses primary research along with robust
proprietary databases to ensure our clients are up to date on the
current and future treatment landscapes. Utilizing experts such as
former BD&L Managers from Major Pharma/Biotech companies, we provide
best-in-class partnering support for small pharma/biotech and
emerging companies.
|
|
|
Stop by booth 4063 to learn more at BIO 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Validation & Engineering Group
|
Booth:
|
3537
|
Web:
|
www.veg-group.com
|
Validation & Engineering Group (V&EG) provides world-class service
to the Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, Chemicals
(API), Food, and Cosmetics industries.
|
|
|
For more than 20 years V&EG has placed talented professionals in a
position to make a difference in our customer’s success. The
technical experience and expertise of our staff, comprised of more
than 140 professionals from the engineering and sciences fields,
keeps us among the top firms in the industries we serve.
|
|
|
Our services platform is split into: Regulatory Compliance,
Validation and Qualification, Laboratory (Validation, Audits), and
Engineering (Design Qualification Services), that ensure adherence
to Federal and European regulatory agencies.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
VGXI, Inc.
|
Booth:
|
3349
|
Web:
|
www.vgxii.com
|
VGXI, Inc. is a leading contract manufacturer of DNA based
pharmaceuticals with over 15 years experience providing exceptional
quality cGMP products to clinical trials worldwide. The company's
skilled team has an outstanding track record of success in
manufacturing challenging plasmid products under cGMP conditions
with exceptional yield, quality, and prompt delivery. Production
services include high purity plasmid DNA preparations for
pre-clinical research, Highly Documented (HD) plasmid DNA
manufacturing for use in pharmacology / toxicology studies or GMP
viral vector production, and cGMP plasmid DNA for clinical through
commercial supply.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Vibalogics GmbH
|
Booth:
|
1901
|
Web:
|
www.vibalogics.com
|
Vibalogics is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation
(CDMO) offering process development, cGMP manufacturing and
fill/finish of products based on viruses and live bacteria for
companies developing products used as gene and oncolytic viral
therapies and vaccines. With services including feasibility
assessment, technology transfer, process development, cGMP
manufacturing, formulation/blending, fill/finish (liquid and
lyophilized), QC analysis and Product release, Vibalogics offers a
full range of development and manufacturing services, underpinned by
excellent quality and a transparent customer experience. Established
over fifteen years ago, Vibalogics has a proven track record and is
one of the leading players in live biological manufacturing.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Vistara Biosciences
|
Booth:
|
649
|
Web:
|
https://www.vistarabio.com/
|
Vistara Bioscience is developing proteomics processes and
bioinformatics for detecting networks of proteins and accessory
factors which are in close collaboration with proteins of clinical
interest. The networks serve as biomarker panels to follow along the
drug discovery process, and additionally, may suggest combinatorial
targets or new ones. Vistara expects to offer Services to pharma and
biotech partners for drug discovery, candidate profiling, and
molecular phenotyping applications with initial focus in Oncology,
Infectious Diseases and CNS disease areas.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Wyant Simboli
|
Booth:
|
649
|
Web:
|
https://www.wyantsimboli.com/
|
We are a multi-disciplinary communications design firm with 25+
years of experience partnering with companies to define their story,
structure their brand, and inspire their audience. We are
media-agnostic and are focused on communicating your company’s story
clearly and effectively across every messaging platform.
|
|
|
For over 25 years we’ve succeeded in helping our clients to grow and
are honored to be a valued partner for some of the most innovative
and successful companies in the world. Our narrative-first approach
unifies corporate, investor and employee communications to build
brand communications systems that are robust for today’s challenges
and extensible for tomorrow’s opportunities.
Qualified members of the press please note the following important
information.