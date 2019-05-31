2019 BIO International Convention Exhibitor Profiles

The 2019 BIO International Convention runs June 3 – 6, 2019 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Company: Acumen Analytics

Booth: 1301

Acumen Analytics is an information management and analytics consulting firm that helps clients leverage their data to create strategies and deliver solutions that drive business outcomes. Our consultants have a depth and breadth of expertise in highly regulated, compliance-driven environments - life sciences, healthcare and manufacturing. Acumen’s advanced reporting and analytics solution, Optimal Insights helps users achieve comprehensive insights, enabling data driven-decisions that improve QMS and EHS processes shifting them from cost to value. A revolutionary way of extracting, transforming and optimizing data, delivering near real time data with pre-built dashboards and an analytics ready warehouse for optimized data access.

Company: AlloMek

Booth: 649

AlloMek strives to develop innovative therapeutics to patients with rare and debilitating diseases. Targeting orphan diseases using macrocycles.

AlloMek was formed to develop, and out-license, a novel class of MEK inhibitors represented by the lead compound CIP-137401.

CIP-1374 was discovered by Cheminpharma, LLC team. All intellectual property and rights related to CIP-1374 were transferred from Cheminpharma to AlloMek Therapeutics.

Company: Amarex Clinical Research

Booth: Maryland Pavilion

Web: www.amarexcro.com

Amarex is a CRO headquartered in Maryland (USA) providing complete, worldwide clinical product safety & efficacy testing and FDA regulatory services. Amarex helps companies from the pre-clinical stage through the marketing approval application. Our custom regulatory approval plan serves to guide efficient pre-clinical and clinical testing and is helpful for fund raising.

If your management is new to the regulatory approval process, Amarex can guide you through to success, serving as your virtual Clinical, Medical Safety, Biometrics, and Regulatory departments to create and execute the regulatory approval plan.

Company: American Gene Technologies

Booth: 3627

Web: www.americangene.com

AGT is a gene and cell therapy company with a gene-delivery platform designed to rapidly develop cures to infectious diseases, cancers, and monogenic disorders. AGT’s mission is to transform people’s lives through genetic medicines that rid the body of disease. AGT's lead candidate for an HIV cure is expected to enter the clinic in 2019. In parallel, AGT has a patented immuno-oncology approach to stimulate the body’s immune system to destroy solid tumors. AGT has also developed a synthetic gene it expects to cure Phenylketonuria (PKU) which is anticipated to reach the clinic in 2020.

Company: American Laboratory Trading

Booth: 1114

Web: www.ALT.bio

American Laboratory Trading, a BIO Business Solutions® provider and Agilent Channel Partner, specializes in Asset Recovery, Refurbish and Resale services of secondary lab equipment in the life sciences industry.

Our asset recovery program goes beyond a 'one-size-fits-all' approach. Whether you need to monetize one instrument, liquidate an entire lab or require ongoing program management, we can help.

Our refurbish and resale services offer our customers a lower point of entry to high-quality, brand name instrumentation. We carry more than 12,000 instruments in-stock, ranging from benchtop accessories to triple quad mass spectrometers.

Learn more at www.ALT.bio.

Company: Ardigen

Booth: 4133

Web: www.ardigen.com

Ardigen is a life science computational partner in the era of Artificial Intelligence. We provide comprehensive technology and custom services that leverage our domain knowledge and expertise in bioinformatics, machine learning and software engineering together with our proprietary technology. Ardigen platforms for neoepitope, biomarker, and microbiome research facilitate the improvement of the response rates in immuno-oncology.

Company: Asta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Booth: 4000

We are a privately held company based in Toyama, Japan with operation in the US. Our focus is on a disease modifying agent, an immunomodulator that is a first in class molecule providing once daily treatment for Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Diseases. Our proprietary molecule inhibits RORγT activity as well as binding of chemokines and leukotrienes to their receptors.

Company: Avacta Life Sciences

Booth: 3559

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: AVCT:LON

Web: www.avacta.com

At Avacta Life Sciences, our mission is to create a high quality, powerful set of tools to help Life Scientists accelerate the understanding of biology and disease and to help them apply these advances to diagnosis and treatment. Affimer® reagents are engineered affinity proteins that are set to revolutionise the reagents market. They are based on a small protein scaffold that can be engineered to bind with high specificity and affinity to a wide range of protein targets. With a ground-breaking rapid custom service and a growing online catalogue, Affimer reagents can be used for a wide range of applications in diagnostics, drug/biomarker discovery, biotech research & development and as therapeutic agents.

Company: Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Booth: 408

Web: www.axiommetrics.com

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around small to medium biotech, medical device and CROs. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting.

For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.

Company: BIO Asia-Taiwan 2019 (Taiwan BIO)

Booth: 2609-A

Co-organized by the global Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the Taiwan Bio Industry Organization (Taiwan BIO), the inaugural BIO Asia-Taiwan 2019 Conference and Exhibition will be held in Taipei, Taiwan 24-28 July, 2019. A week-long festival of biotech-themed conferences, meetings, and presentations, BIO Asia-Taiwan is poised to become Asia’s most important gathering of the biotechnology community. Join 1,500 participants from 25 countries at the 3-day conference for sessions on AI for healthcare, advances in precision medicine, cell and gene therapies, M&A in the healthcare sector, and more. Participate in BIO One-on-One Partnering, and take in the latest products and technologies from more than 600 companies at the four-day exhibition.

Company: BioCT

Booth: 649

BioCT is dedicated to growing the vibrant bioscience ecosystem in Connecticut by supporting innovation, collaboration, networking, education, talent engagement and advocacy. We bring together companies, institutions, entrepreneurs, investors, government, service providers, and other passionate, dedicated people, to create a thriving community to improve patients’ lives and public health and drive economic growth.

Company: Bioquell

Booth: 3417

Web: www.bioquell.com

A global leader in providing risk reduction solutions, Bioquell's wide range of bio-decontamination systems and services help facilities establish a safe and productive working environment. With Bioquell's proprietary and EPA registered 35% Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor technology, you can eliminate bioburden within lab spaces and rooms, manufacturing areas, equipment, pass-throughs, and more. Backed by numerous peer-reviewed studies and trusted around the world, the process is rapid, effective, and residue-free. Bioquell’s technology distributes Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor on all exposed surfaces, providing a 6-log kill. We also offer uniquely designed, modular isolators integrated with Bioquell bio-decontamination technology. Visit www.bioquell.com for more information.

Company: Bio-Rad Laboratories

Booth: 2249

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: NYSE:BIO

Bio-Rad is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With a focus on quality and customer service for over 65 years, our products advance the discovery process and improve healthcare. Our customers include university and research institutions, hospitals, biotech and pharma. Bio-Rad is among the top five life science companies in the world, providing instruments, software, consumables, reagents, and content for the areas of cell biology, gene expression, protein purification, protein quantitation, drug discovery and manufacture, food safety, and science education.

Company: BioTalent Canada

Booth: 2427

Web: www.biotalent.ca

BioTalent Canada™ is the HR partner of and a catalyst for growth in Canada’s bio-economy. Our engagement with employers, associations, post-secondary institutions, immigrant serving agencies and service providers has built a dynamic network that is strengthening skills, connecting job-ready talent to industry and creating opportunities. Please visit biotalent.ca for more information.

Company: Biotech Primer Inc.

Booth: 3814

Biotech Primer develops and delivers customized training on the science and regulatory processes driving the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries. With continuously updated materials and industry expert instructors, Biotech Primer provides the most relevant life science courses worldwide.

Company: BRG Regulatory Consulting

Booth: 2331

Web: www.biotechresearchgroup.com

BRG Regulatory Consulting is a full service regulatory and product development consulting firm. BRG has an excellent reputation as a leading NDA, 510k, and IND consulting firm, which has clients and consultants in over 60 countries across the globe. The primary aim of BRG is to provide efficient and expeditious services and give the best solutions for our clients’ products that include drugs, medical devices, biologics, cosmetics, cGMP, quality assurance, and scientific services. BRG has the expertise you need to increase your chances of initial FDA approval, saving you both time and resources.

Company: Cayman Chemical Company

Booth: 4239

Web: www.caymanchem.com/Services

Cayman provides pre-clinical discovery and development services to the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic research markets. Our diverse suite of services leverages a team of over 150 highly skilled scientists with expertise in medicinal chemistry, structure-based drug design, complex multi-step organic synthesis, analytical chemistry, sample analysis and custom assay development. We offer a personalized, flexible approach that enables our clients to accelerate their drug discovery and development through a single-source partner, from novel drug design and synthesis to target identification and validation. Visit us at BIO 2019 Exhibitor Booth #4239.

Company: Celeritas Solutions, LLC

Booth: 2641

Web: www.celeritassolutions.com

Celeritas Solutions is a clinical financial management company focused on providing substantial cost savings for our clients through effective negotiations during the lifecycle of clinical trials. Celeritas Solutions supports the development and implementation of our clients' outsourcing strategy to effectively and efficiently manage their clinical program spend. Celeritas also manages all trial level finance related activities for clinical trials, which includes: trial budget development, forecasting, site payments, annual and long range planning, site CTA, CRO and vendor budget negotiations. Our goal is to provide substantial cost savings for our clients' clinical trials and immediate outsourcing and finance expertise at their fingertips.

Company: Cell Microsystems, Inc.

Booth: 4270

Web: www.cellmicrosystems.com

Cell Microsystems develops, manufactures, and markets innovative products for single cell research that provide flexibility in imaging, sorting, and isolation. The CellRaft AIR™ System and CytoSort™ Array enables high-efficiency sorting and isolation of single cells under standard culture conditions resulting in unperturbed phenotypes and high viability. A user can select a cell in real-time and ‘track and trace’ that cell through imaging, collection and downstream analysis, even for small, precious samples. The AIR System is uniquely applicable to a broad range of applications including genomics, cancer research, T-cell screening in search of immunotherapies, CRISPR gene editing, and stem cell research.

Company: Clinlogix

Booth: 1301

Web: www.clinlogix.com

Clinlogix is a Global Clinical Research Organization working to improve human quality of life by supporting and accelerating innovation in the life science industry. Its full suite of clinical research services supports the regulatory and clinical development pathway of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and diagnostics from proof of concept/discovery, early feasibility/first-in-human, through pivotal and the post-marketing/safety surveillance of client products. The company delivers this global expertise by way of its regional office locations in the US – Lower Gwynedd, Pennsylvania, Europe - Mainz, Germany, South America - Medellin, Colombia and Asia - Tokyo, Japan.

Company: Clinvet + Hodei Tech

Booth: 4262

Web: www.clinvet.com; www.hodeitech.com

It is only in the last few years that the Animal Health sector has come to the attention of the human biotech and investment communities. While the relative size of the global AH market is small compared to its human counterpart, it enjoys a 5.7% CAGR and benefits from far fewer regulatory hurdles, a rapid to-market timeline, and direct pay.

We invite you to stop by Booth 4262 (opposite the startup/innovation pavilions) to discuss if/how your products, services or devices might fit into the AH arena and add polish to your bottom line.

Company: Connecticut Innovations

Booth: 649

CI is Connecticut’s strategic venture capital arm and is the leading source of financing and ongoing support for innovative, growing companies. By offering equity investments, strategic guidance and introductions to valuable partners, we enable promising businesses to thrive.

How we help:

•Investment: Venture capital and strategic support for early-stage technology companies.

•Connections: Introductions to our vast network of small and big businesses, talent, university researchers, service providers, suppliers and more.

•Business Advisers: Mentors who specialize in your sector or the skills you need, including executives in residence.

Company: CoreRx, Inc

Booth: 3154

Web: www.corerxpharma.com

CoreRx, a Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with capabilities to support clinical – niche commercial manufacturing, offering state of the art facilities to support your supply chain needs. Our integrated offerings provide comprehensive services for the development, manufacturing, and testing of solid, liquid and semi-solid dosage forms.

Company: Crowell & Moring LLP

Booth: Belgian Pavilion

Web: www.crowell.com

Crowell & Moring LLP is an international law firm with approximately 550 lawyers representing clients in litigation and arbitration, regulatory, and transactional matters. Our experienced life sciences team helps businesses and individuals explore and exploit new opportunities and markets for their products and ideas, ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, and resolve disputes through litigation, mediation, and settlement. Our clients include individual inventors, research labs, privately owned start-ups, small to large biotech product and platform companies, and multinational pharmaceutical, and bioagricultural companies. The firm has offices in Washington, D.C., New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orange County, London, and Brussels.

Company: Daicel Corporation

Booth: 4342

Web: www.daicelpharmaservices.com

Daicel Corporation, a leader in analysis, manufacturing, and celebrating 100 years of service to the scientific community, is expanding its Life Science portfolio to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving pharmaceutical industry. Daicel Pharma Services offers innovative analytical solutions to support timely, safe drug development with improved cost efficiency. Our GMP facilities are FDA compliant and offer a full range of analytical method development, validation, and transfer on formulation products and drug substances. Daicel Pharma Standards offers a wide range of high-quality pharmaceutical standards of >95%. Our experienced chemists employ strict manufacturing protocols to produce effective, high-purity and high-quality products.

Company: DataArt

Booth: 2754

DataArt is a global technology consultancy that designs, develops and supports unique software solutions, helping clients take their businesses forward. Recognized for their deep domain expertise and superior technical talent, DataArt teams create new products and modernize complex legacy systems that affect technology transformation in select industries.

DataArt has earned the trust of some of the world’s leading brands and most discerning clients, including Nasdaq, Travelport, Ocado, Centrica/Hive, BetfairPaddyPower, IWG, Univision, Meetup and Apple Leisure Group among others. DataArt brings together expertise of over 2,800 professionals in 22 locations in the US, Europe, and Latin America.

Company: DeltaTrak, Inc.

Booth: 3415

Web: www.deltatrak.com

DeltaTrak®, Inc., is a leading innovator of food safety and cold chain management and temperature monitoring solutions.

Company: DelveInsight Business Research

Booth: 4141

Web: www.delveinsight.com

DelveInsight is a Business Consulting and Market research company, providing expert business solutions for life science vertical. It facilitates global Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies to take coherent business decisions to grow in this competitive world. DelveInsight offers quintessential advisory services in the areas of R&D, Strategy Formulation, Operations, Competitive Intelligence, Competitive Landscaping, and Mergers & Acquisitions. Equipped with in-depth off-the-shelf market research, DelveInsight offers different reports types viz. Market Insights, Epidemiology Insights, Pipeline Insights, Rare Insights and others. DelveInsight is introducing a new tech-based repository of around 500+ market reports enabling its clients to access the vast report catalogue conveniently.

Company: Eurofins BioPharma Services

Booth: 2949

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: ERFSF : Euronext 100

Eurofins BioPharma Services is a full-service global organization with dedicated testing facilities for Early Clinical Development, Central Laboratory Services, Bioanalytical Services, Virology and Immunology Testing Services, Anatomic Pathology and Genomics Services. As a division of the Eurofins Scientific Group, our sole and only focus is clinical laboratory analysis. With €3,781.1 million in annual revenues [2018], over 45,000 employees in 800 laboratories across 47 countries, a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods and over 400,000,000 tests performed annually, Eurofins Scientific is a world leader in laboratory science, providing a unique range of analytical testing services to the pharmaceutical, food, environment, and consumer product industries and to governments.

Company: Fina Biosolutions LLC

Booth: 3427

Fina Biosolutions LLC (Rockville, MD) is a conjugate vaccine research and development company. Our mission is to promote conjugate vaccines. We are a leading provider of conjugate vaccine technology, including conjugation chemistry, laboratory services and consulting. Chemistry developed by FinaBio scientists is used in licensed vaccines world-wide. FinaBio is also a source for affordable CRM197 vaccine carrier protein. We express CRM197 as a soluble, properly-folded intracellular protein in E. coli, with high expression levels and a simple purification process. The protein is marketed as EcoCRM®. With EcoCRM® and our conjugate vaccine expertise, we can help turn your antigens into vaccines.

Company: G-CON Manufacturing, Inc.

Booth: 4009

Web: www.gconbio.com

G-CON Manufacturing designs, builds and installs prefabricated G-CON POD® cleanrooms. G-CON’s POD portfolio provides cleanrooms in a number of dimensions for a variety of uses, from laboratory environments to personalized medicine and production process platforms. G-CON POD® cleanroom units surpass traditional cleanroom structures in scalability, mobility and the possibility of repurposing the PODs once the production process reaches its lifecycle end.

Company: GVK BIO | Aragen Bioscience

Booth: 3513

Web: www.gvkbio.com

Established in 2001, GVK BIO is a global Contract Research & Development Organization providing Drug Discovery and Development services to biopharma industry. With over 2100 people our expertise spans across Integrated Discovery, Chemistry, Biology, Large and Small Molecule R&D, Chemical Development, Formulation & Analytical development, Contract Manufacturing and Drug Repurposing. Aragen Bioscience offers pre-clinical research services to the biotech industry. Our services include Hybridoma and recombinant cell line development, cloning and protein expression, humanization, production of antibodies and recombinant proteins, In Vivo Efficacy models of human disease, Ex Vivo / in Vitro functional analysis, and Cell-based assay development.

Company: Hesperos, Inc.

Booth: IZ-32

Web: www.hesperosinc.com

Hesperos Inc. provides insights into novel drug candidates at the preclinical stage by evaluating their efficacy and safety using sensitive, functional readouts in human-on-a-chip multi-organ models to reduce and eventually eliminate use of animal models. This innovative new technology is helping pharmaceutical researchers, large and small, make more informed decisions on which drugs to move forward with, ultimately bringing patients new therapeutics cheaper and quicker than ever possible before and enabling patient specific treatments.

Company: Hodei Tech

Booth: 4262

Web: www.hodeitech.com

Telepresence: the next best thing to being there.

Hodei’s GEMINI and IKASI Telepresence programs simplify live HIPAA-compliant medical, surgical, and biotech/pharma process training and hands-on instructional oversight. Proprietary Google Glass technology streamlines real-time communication between multiple on- and off-site staff, investigators, or clients with on-demand live audio/video streaming that provides the Remote Expert with a first-person Point of View (POV) experience.

Trusted by scientists and medical professionals globally, Hodei redefines live clinical training and direct project guidance; fast-tracks assignments, and significantly reduces travel expenditures.

Schedule a meeting or stop by Booth 4262 (opposite the Innovation/Start-Up Pavilion) for a private demo to see how your research and projects will benefit from this state-of-the-art solution platform.

Company: IIAM

Booth: 4215

Web: www.iiam.org

The International Institute for the Advancement of Medicine (IIAM) is at the forefront of providing non-transplantable, healthy and diseased human organs and tissues to the medical research community. Working with every organ procurement organization in the U.S., IIAM receives over 15,000 organ referrals for research each year. We assist with unprecedented collaborations by sourcing livers and other organs for therapeutic applications and pre-clinical investigations targeting a multitude of debilitating disorders. IIAM’s breadth of services also includes a Neonatal Donor Program that provides neonatal organs and tissues for medical research, education and development. Please visit our website at www.iiam.org.

Company: ILLUSTRATUM

Booth: 551

Web: www.ILLUSTRATUM.net

We are ILLUSTRATUM, a British biotechnology company who are commercialising DARC Technology, developed by Professor M Francesca Cordeiro through Wellcome Trust funding.

DARC technology is a new exploratory biomarker for use in glaucoma & AMD clinical studies.

DARC combines an innovative patented biologic with a state-of-the-art AI algorithm. For the first time in humans, using standard imaging equipment, DARC is able to identify cellular level disease activity.

DARC can de-risk clinical development, improving study outcomes whilst reducing time to market and costs for glaucoma and AMD therapeutics.

Company: InveniAI Corp

Booth: 649

InveniAI is a technology company that has pioneered the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to transform innovation across healthcare and other industries.

Our flagship platform, AlphaMeld™, was designed on the premise that every innovation begins with a core discovery or invention that gathers momentum.

Numerous industry collaborations with big pharma, specialty pharma, biopharma, and consumer healthcare showcase the value of our platform in recognizing complex patterns and associations that represent the earliest signals of innovation.

Company: JoVE

Booth: 3854

Web: www.jove.com/biopharma

JoVE is a productivity and training platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies creating innovative new medicines and cures. With JoVE's clearly visualized cutting-edge experiments with peer-reviewed video articles, corporate scientists will:

- Increase productivity in the lab,

- Streamline training processes,

- Learn emerging techniques and technologies,

- Skip avoidable experimental errors,

- Get results faster and beat R&D deadlines.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, JoVE also maintains offices in the United States, Europe, India, and Australia. Please visit www.jove.com/biopharma to learn more.

Company: KaloCyte, Inc.

Booth: IZ-57

Web: www.kalocyte.com

Blood loss is the leading cause of preventable death after trauma. KaloCyte, Inc., a preclinical biotech startup, has demonstrated proof of concept for ErythroMer, a dried, bio-inspired artificial red blood cell, to treat life-threatening hemorrhage when stored blood is not an available option. This nano-encapsulated human hemoglobin mimics RBC physiology and is a highly efficient oxygen carrier. Its synthetic polymer shell makes it a universal option for all blood types. It can be freeze-dried for long-term storage without refrigeration, and quickly reconstituted for rapid administration when needed - potentially saving thousands of lives in pre-hospital settings.

Company: ktMINE

Booth: 3558

Web: www.ktmine.com

ktMINE collects, organizes, and connects transactional and Intellectual Property (patents, trademarks, agreements, royalty rates, etc.) data to help you quickly and confidently perform research. ktMINE then takes that data and turns it into real, actionable insights.

With ktMINE, quickly develop, value and create tactics to execute an IP transaction strategy using a single tool. We support your IP research, analysis and decision-making process with the ability to investigate competitors, technologies, patents and other intelligence to foster your IP transaction strategy, maximize your IP asset strategy by leveraging data to drive commercialization & monetization agreements and much more.

Company: Latham BioPharm Group

Booth: 3309

Latham BioPharm Group provides the insight, knowledge, and network to unite teams and technologies in the Life Sciences. We provide the depth of expertise necessary to advance programs, by offering a range of life science services including business development, program management, functional subject matter expertise and strategic consulting; with proven experience in biodefense/pandemic response and strategic product development.

We assist clients in evaluating critical business decisions and connecting with the target markets to assess opportunities. We assist in finding and securing funding. We then drive successful advancement to a targeted value-inflection point and help monetize the results.

Company: LAT RESEARCH

Booth: 3727

Web: www.latresearch.com

LAT Research is a privately-owned full-service CRO company which operates in Latin American countries with staff dedicated to all aspects of Regulatory Affairs, Strategic Planning, Clinical Research, Medical Writing, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. LAT was created in 2010 to conduct the first full-scale clinical trial in the setting of Chagas Disease in pediatric population. Since then, our staff have been involved in 50 different studies, 26 of them fully conducted enrolling more than 6,600 patients in different therapeutic areas. Particularly in neglected diseases, LAT is the more experienced organization in conducting clinical trials in LATAM. Solid experience in helping companies to reach the goals for priority review vouchers in neglected or tropical diseases, rare disease or pediatric indications based on qualified staff and access to target population.

Company: LBT Innovations

Booth: #2349

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: ASX: LBT

Web: www.lbtinnovations.com

LBT Innovations is an Australian medical technology company using AI to deliver automation in healthcare. The company has developed a patent protected, machine learning and intelligent imaging platform technology to deliver the only FDA Class II cleared instrument utilizing AI technology in clinical microbiology.

The APAS® Independence automates the imaging, image analysis, interpretation and reporting of growth on culture plates after incubation. The instrument improves the clinical efficiency of microbiology laboratories by enabling faster diagnosis and reporting of infectious diseases.

LBT Innovations is exploring opportunities to extend our platform technology towards new healthcare applications requiring cutting-edge computer vision and analysis.

Company: Leuven MindGate

Booth: 526

Leuven MindGate represents the ecosystem of Leuven, a knowledge region at the pinnacle of Health, High-Tech and Creativity, an ideal place for companies and talented people.

Company: LifeNet Health

Booth: 3649

LifeNet Health is a leading global provider of human transplant, tissue allografts, and regenerative medicine solutions, driven by our mission of saving lives, restoring health and giving hope. The LifeSciences Division is dedicated to providing researchers with a broad spectrum of services to drive human tissue and cell-based discovery. Our resources and services include:

Human primary cells including hepatocytes and islets, biospecimens for research, and a fully human 3D microtumor oncology assay system.

To learn more, contact us by email at cells_tissues@lifenethealth.org or by phone at 757-464-4761.

Company: LMK Clinical Research Consulting

Booth: 4253

Inspection Readiness. Two words that can ignite worry, fear, and stress. At LMK, we work with our clients to alleviate those concerns and ensure that you are inspection ready from Day One. We believe that the clinical trial content is the foundation of every clinical trial, and a strong foundation is key to the overall health and stability of any clinical program. We offer our clients a combination of expertise, tools, processes, and extensive knowledge of the clinical drug development process. Our experts will assess your study requirements and processes and create a plan customized to meet your specific needs.

Company: ManagedLab Services

Booth: 3658

Web: www.managedlab.com

ManagedLab Services is a Certified Women Owned Small Business, leading the life science industry in Lab Support, Vendor Managed Inventory, and Project Management for U.S. based labs of all sizes, from startup through large pharma.

We combine top-notch customer service with our expertise in best practices for Laboratory Operations and overlay that with cutting-edge automation to give you the most efficient lab available.

Our unique combination of highly trained PEOPLE, documented PROCESSes, and reportable DATA ensures your lab is always science-ready.

Our vendor agnostic approach allows us to support all products, from all suppliers, giving you the FREEDOM OF CHOICE.

Company: Mazars USA LLP

Booth: 4217

Mazars USA LLP is a high-performing accounting, tax and consulting firm with significant national presence in strategic US geographies. Since 1921, our dedicated professionals have leveraged technical industry expertise to develop customized solutions for clients, create value, and optimize their performance. We offer a broad array of industry specialists providing services to growth-oriented enterprises and individuals. As the independent US member firm of Mazars Group, we deliver seamless access to the expertise of 23,000 professionals in 89 countries. At local and global levels, we are proud of our value-added services, building lasting relationships with our clients and communities. For more information, visit us at www.mazarsusa.com.

Company: Meridian BioGroup LLC

Booth: 3627

Web: www.meridianbiogroup.com

Meridian BioGroup is a Maryland-based service provider and consultancy to FDA-regulated pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, government institutes and academic institutions in the areas of Quality, Validation and Regulatory Affairs. Established in 2007, Meridian currently employs 30 skilled professionals and eight subcontracted partners, with a combined 400+ years of experience in GXP (cGMP, GLP, GTP), CLIA and ISO and backgrounds in manufacturing, quality control, quality assurance, regulatory affairs, engineering, validation, and document control. We have experience in pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, biosimilars, and combination products and extensive expertise with multi-product and contract manufacturing facilities, contract testing operations, and third-party auditing.

Company: National Taiwan Ocean University GLORIA

Booth: 2549

The NTOU GLORIA serves as a platform further bridging the academia and industry sectors through forming a strong alliance with resources from both sectors and assets from NTOU’s resourceful alumni and partner research institutes. The GLORIA provides customized services to the industrial partners to meet their specific needs to grow business. GLORIA focuses on advanced aquaculture technology fields.

We build Industry-University-Institute platforms in order to link Taiwan with the global market.

We also provide industry consultant and scientific research services.

Company: Nuventra, Inc.

Booth: 337

Nuventra is a group of pharmaceutical scientists that partner as virtual extensions of our clients' teams. We focus on helping companies avoid costly missteps in their development programs and can increase their chances for regulatory authorization.

Specializing in nonclinical and clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and modeling and simulation, our consultants bring their 10-30 years of experience to advise on next steps.

We can come on board as early as candidate selection and work alongside through clinical studies. Our team can help identify risks and the strategies to mitigate them.

We enable drug developers and investors to make better strategic decisions. Our ability to translate complex PK/PD data into actionable insights to inform development and investment decisions is what makes us unique.

Company: Oligomerix, Inc.

Booth: 4270 - IZ-29

Web: www.oligomerix.com

Oligomerix is an early-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel, small-molecule tau oligomer inhibitors for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and related neurodegenerative diseases with tau pathology. Oligomerix’ drug discovery platform has identified a pipeline of novel, central nervous system (CNS) small molecule lead compounds designed to inhibit tau oligomer formation at the beginning of the aggregation process. The company’s lead program targeting AD has initiated IND-enabling studies. The NYC based company is located at the Ullmann Research Center for Health Sciences within the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and has received considerable support from the National Institute of Health (NIH). Oligomerix is seeking strategic partners to support the acceleration and advancement of these important programs. For more information about Oligomerix, please visit www.oligomerix.com.

Company: Ology Bioservices, Inc.

Booth: 3749

Web: www.ologybio.com

Ology Bioservices is a biologics-focused Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) serving both government and commercial clients from early stage through commercial product. The company has 183,000 square feet of manufacturing, process development, and quality assurance/quality control space in its state-of-the-art facility in Alachua, FL; and an analytical, bioanalytical, & cell-line development and testing laboratory in Berkeley, CA. The experienced team at Ology Bio provides support in upstream & downstream process development, formulation & analytical development, and cGMP manufacturing of mAbs, recombinant proteins, live viral products, nucleic acids, and cell & gene therapies up to BioSafety Level 3 (BSL-3). The company also offers full regulatory support from preclinical through licensure from its Frederick, MD office.

Company: Ompi - Stevanato Group

Booth: 237

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is committed to creating systems, processes, and services that guarantee the integrity of parenteral medicines.

It comprises two operational divisions dedicated to serving the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry: The Pharmaceutical Systems Division, specialized in glass primary packaging, - through Ompi - specialty plastics and delivery devices, and the Engineering Systems Division dedicated to assembly and packaging solutions, as well as reliable inspection systems. The Group also benefits from SG Lab activity that provides technical and analytical services to ensure drug’s integrity and device’s injection performance.

Company: Oxford Brain Diagnostics Ltd.

Booth: 3227

Web: www.oxfordbraindiagnostics.com

Oxford Brain Diagnostics, a spinout from the University of Oxford, has developed a novel approach (Cortical Disarray Measurement - CDM) for extracting correlates of micro-anatomy from standard MRI brain images, providing valuable information about Alzheimer’s disease (paper under review). The past eight years has seen the collaboration of two world class specialists - Dr Steven Chance (CEO), Neuroscience and Pathology and Professor Mark Jenkinson (Co-Founder), Neuroimaging.

In unpublished tests, CDM has been used to classify which patients will develop Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia within 2 - 3 years. Early results indicate promising outcomes for differential diagnosis between dementias.

Company: PARAS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS FINLAND OY

Booth: 3353

Web: WWW.PARASBIOPHARMA.COM

Paras Biopharmaceuticals is a Finland-based Biopharmaceutical company. We offer Microbial CDMO services, Biosimilars & Biologics, and Bioprocess enzymes.

-Microbial CDMO for the production of Fusion Proteins scFv, Complex Biologics, Nanobodies, Diabodies

-Biologics & Biosimilars - Recombinant Teriparatide, Recombinant Anakinra (Kineret® Biosimilar), Recombinant Rasburicase and Recombinant Romiplostim (N-plate® Biosimilar).

-Bioprocess Enzymes – Recombinant TEV and Enterokinase.

Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a fully equipped microbial production facility in Finland, for the production of recombinant therapeutic products.

Please refer to our website www.parasbiopharma.com for further information.

Company: PharmaEssentia Corp.

Booth: 2609

Web: www.pharmaessentia.com

PharmaEssentia Corp. is a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. It was established by a group of highly accomplished scientists from leading pharmaceutical companies, and led by seasoned executives with 100+ years of experience at biotechnology and regulatory agencies. The company aims to deliver efficacious, safe, and cost-effective therapeutic products to treat human disease, while bringing long lasting value to stakeholders.

Ropeginterferon alfa-2b is a novel, mono-pegylated proline interferon alfa-2b invented by PharmaEssentia and manufactured at its own biologics facility in Taichung, Taiwan. The biologics facility had been certified by Taiwan Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency, and is also designed and operated to be compliant with US FDA requirements.

Company: PMI BioPharma Solutions

Booth: 3261

Web: www.pmibio.com

Located in Nashville, TN, PMI Bio provides high throughput library screens and designs, develops and tests drugs in vitro and in vivo using relevant cell lines and murine models. Our research scientist also express and purify proteins and develop assays around protein targets using NMR, SPR, crystallography, ITC, TR-FRET, and DSF to name a few. We even have a vivarium with mice and rats bred specifically for search supporting immunology, wound healing, cancer research, genetics, diabetes and toxicology. PMI can also provide you with aseptic and non-aseptic clinical trial materials.

Company: Quanterix

Booth: 2852

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: QTRX NASDAQ

Web: www.quanterix.com

Quanterix™ is a company that is digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health and dramatically changing the way healthcare is provided. Our two ultra-sensitive technology platforms, Simoa® Bead and Simoa Planar Array, give researchers the ability to quantify biomarkers for a range of diseases at lower levels than ever before, in most common sample types. Simoa’s ultra-sensitivity, multiplex detection capability and flexibility in custom assay development are advancing academic research and helping to accelerate drug development and approval, both in our customers' own facilities and by contract in our CLIA-certified Quanterix Accelerator Laboratory.

Company: Queensland University of Technology

Booth: 2349

Web: www.qut.edu.au

Queensland University of Technology (QUT) is a major Australian university internationally recognised as a provider of high-impact medical and agricultural biotechnology research delivered through:

The Institute of Health and Biomedical Innovation (IHBI), a multidisciplinary research institute devoted to improving the health of individuals and communities through research innovation. IHBI has world leading expertise in areas of prostate cancer, infectious diseases, burns and wound management, genomics, orthopaedics and trauma, vision, medical robotics and devices and biofabrication.

The Centre for Tropical Crops and Biocommodities, brings together a unique mix of international expertise in tropical crop biotechnology, biofuels and biomaterials, industrial chemistry and process engineering to create integrated research and development.

Company: Random42 Scientific Communication

Booth: 2454

Web: www.random42.com

Random42 is the global leader in providing digital scientific communication solutions to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. We bring challenging medical and scientific concepts to life, making them simple, beautiful and easy to digest.

Our services:

• Medical Animation

• Scientific Virtual Reality

• Augmented Reality

• Interactive Touchscreens

• Interactive Experiences and Applications

• Booth Design and Exhibition Experiences

• Web and Print

With over 27 years’ experience, we have grown into the largest company within the industry and have won over 175 awards for our high-quality medical animation and scientific storytelling – a clear industry leader.

Company: Recro Gainesville

Booth: 801

Web: www.recrogainesville.com

Recro Gainesville provides oral solid dosage form development, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging services to the global pharmaceutical market. Specializing in modified release formulations and DEA controlled substances, Recro has the experts to deliver clients’ most complex pharmaceutical development and manufacturing projects in its best-in-class, 120,000 square feet of manufacturing space. For more information about Recro’s flexible CDMO solutions, visit www.recrogainesville.com.

Company: Rockville Economic Development, Inc.

Booth: 3427-J

Web: www.rockvilleredi.org

Rockville Economic Development, Inc. (REDI) assists businesses locate and grow in the City of Rockville, Maryland, which is part of the larger Washington DC Metro area. Rockville offers a family friendly community, top schools, and lower real estate prices than many neighboring communities in the Washington DC area. The area is one of the strongest BioHealth ecosystems in the United States, with proximity to the National Institutes of Health, Federal Drug Administration, John Hopkins University and the University of Maryland. For more information contact us at info@rockvilleredi.org.

Company: Sekisui

Booth: 3201

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: 4201, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Web: www.bioproduction-sekisui.com

BioProduction by Sekisui offers contract development and manufacturing services for the biopharmaceutical industry. Our facility in the UK has over 40 years of large scale fermentation and purification experience. We offer expertise in bioprocess development, scale up and manufacturing of enzymes, plasmids, and other proteins for use in the production of biopharmaceuticals. We offer GLP, ISO 13485 and GMP manufacturing.

Company: SINOPEG BIOTECH CO., LTD

Booth: 4138

Web: www.sinopeg.com

SINOPEG makes high-quality PEG products for therapeutic protein drugs, medical devices (hydrogel and coatings). Our company serves pharmaceutical and medical device companies around the globe, with product presence in various pharmaceutical/device development pipelines (pre-clinical, clinical, and post authorization large scale supply).

Our facility is ISO9001 and ISO13485 certified (primarily for GMP requirement of medical devices), and operates according to ICH GMP guidelines to produce products for pharmaceutical companies.

Since its inception, SINOPEG has partnered with different stage pharmaceutical companies and provided pegylation products, PEG hydrogels, block polymers and liposomes.

Company: Site Selection Magazine/Conway Inc.

Booth: 4238

Web: www.SiteSelection.com

For over 65 years Site Selection magazine has been the top-rated and most respected publication covering foreign direct investment (FDI), airport cities and global corporate real estate. Site Selection – winner of the MAGS/GAMMA Gold Award for Best Business to Business Publication – provides exclusive insight into strategies, real estate markets, relocation costs and available incentive programs – in short, the key factors involved in corporate facility planning. Site Selection’s parent company, Conway Data, offers a host of lead generation services across the world.

Company: Spheryx, Inc.

Booth: IZ-44

Web: www.spheryx.solutions

The FDA has advised in its 2014 Guidance for Industry that "It is critical for manufacturers of therapeutic protein products to minimize protein aggregation to the extent possible", while acknowledging that the technology does not currently exist to accomplish this goal. Protein aggregation occurs in the biopharmaceutical pipeline, from development, formulation, and manufacturing to storage and point of use. Spheryx's xSight can detect, count and characterize protein aggregates in formulation, QA and manufacturing while distinguishing them from other contaminants. xSight performs Total Holographic Characterization® to enable product development and control production like never before possible.

Company: Synova Health

Booth: 2927

Synova is a Full Service Contract Research Organization based out of Brazil, stemming from the country’s population pool of 200 million. We are the largest CRO in Latin America, born out of the Brazilian Bioequivalence Center CAEP, and have become the “Go To” solution in the Pharma/Biotech and devices Industries.

Company: Thetis Pharmaceuticals

Booth: 649

Thetis is developing a potential first-in-class, safe, oral therapy for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a set of chronic, relapsing gastrointestinal inflammatory disorders that includes ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s Disease.

Company: Two Labs - Pennside Partners

Booth: 4063

For over 25 years Two Labs - Pennside Partners has assisted pharmaceutical companies and investors to identify promising candidates for in-license/investment. Using this experience, we have developed a service for emerging biotechnology companies to optimize positioning and messaging when seeking partnerships and investment.

Pennside Partners uses primary research along with robust proprietary databases to ensure our clients are up to date on the current and future treatment landscapes. Utilizing experts such as former BD&L Managers from Major Pharma/Biotech companies, we provide best-in-class partnering support for small pharma/biotech and emerging companies.

Stop by booth 4063 to learn more at BIO 2019.

Company: Validation & Engineering Group

Booth: 3537

Web: www.veg-group.com

Validation & Engineering Group (V&EG) provides world-class service to the Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, Chemicals (API), Food, and Cosmetics industries.

For more than 20 years V&EG has placed talented professionals in a position to make a difference in our customer’s success. The technical experience and expertise of our staff, comprised of more than 140 professionals from the engineering and sciences fields, keeps us among the top firms in the industries we serve.

Our services platform is split into: Regulatory Compliance, Validation and Qualification, Laboratory (Validation, Audits), and Engineering (Design Qualification Services), that ensure adherence to Federal and European regulatory agencies.

Company: VGXI, Inc.

Booth: 3349

Web: www.vgxii.com

VGXI, Inc. is a leading contract manufacturer of DNA based pharmaceuticals with over 15 years experience providing exceptional quality cGMP products to clinical trials worldwide. The company's skilled team has an outstanding track record of success in manufacturing challenging plasmid products under cGMP conditions with exceptional yield, quality, and prompt delivery. Production services include high purity plasmid DNA preparations for pre-clinical research, Highly Documented (HD) plasmid DNA manufacturing for use in pharmacology / toxicology studies or GMP viral vector production, and cGMP plasmid DNA for clinical through commercial supply.

Company: Vibalogics GmbH

Booth: 1901

Web: www.vibalogics.com

Vibalogics is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) offering process development, cGMP manufacturing and fill/finish of products based on viruses and live bacteria for companies developing products used as gene and oncolytic viral therapies and vaccines. With services including feasibility assessment, technology transfer, process development, cGMP manufacturing, formulation/blending, fill/finish (liquid and lyophilized), QC analysis and Product release, Vibalogics offers a full range of development and manufacturing services, underpinned by excellent quality and a transparent customer experience. Established over fifteen years ago, Vibalogics has a proven track record and is one of the leading players in live biological manufacturing.

Company: Vistara Biosciences

Booth: 649

Vistara Bioscience is developing proteomics processes and bioinformatics for detecting networks of proteins and accessory factors which are in close collaboration with proteins of clinical interest. The networks serve as biomarker panels to follow along the drug discovery process, and additionally, may suggest combinatorial targets or new ones. Vistara expects to offer Services to pharma and biotech partners for drug discovery, candidate profiling, and molecular phenotyping applications with initial focus in Oncology, Infectious Diseases and CNS disease areas.

Company: Wyant Simboli

Booth: 649

We are a multi-disciplinary communications design firm with 25+ years of experience partnering with companies to define their story, structure their brand, and inspire their audience. We are media-agnostic and are focused on communicating your company’s story clearly and effectively across every messaging platform.