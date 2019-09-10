2019 Best of FinXTech Awards Winners Announced

Chicago, IL, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank Director has announced winners for the 2019 Best of FinXTech Awards at the Experience FinXTech event in Chicago, IL. The event connects key business leaders from across the financial industry to explore the implications of technology on the business of banking, and discover how and where banks can generate growth through the cultivation of new business relationships, collaboration and strategic investments. Awarded annually, this year’s Best of FinXTech Awards recognize the efforts of the emerging financial technology solutions within Bank Director’s FinXTech Connect platform that best help financial institutions grow revenue, create efficiencies or reduce risk.

Based on Bank Directors in-depth analysis of each solution’s capabilities - including performance results and feedback from bank partners - awards were given to the top-rated financial technology companies within seven categories. This year’s winners are:



Best Solution for Customer Experience Winner: Apiture

Apiture’s digital banking platform includes features such as digital account opening, personal financial management, cash flow management for businesses and payments services.



Best Solution for Loan Growth Winner: ProPair

ProPair leverages data from a bank’s customer relationship management or lead management systems to analyze the behavior, patterns and performance of individual loan officers, and uses those insights to predict which officer should be connected with a particular lead.



Best Solution for Improving Operations Winner: Sandbox Banking

Sandbox Banking uses APIs to develop middleware that facilitates bi-directional information flows between bank systems. It can connect core processors, loan origination systems, customer relationship management software and just about any other data source a bank has.



Best Small Business Solution Winner: P2Binvestor

P2Binvestor provides an asset-based lending solution that includes collateral tracking and risk monitoring software, as well as back-office support to help banks administer these loans.



Best Solution for Protecting the Bank Winner: Illusive Networks

Illusive Networks uses endpoint-focused deception, planting false information across a bank’s network endpoints to catch hackers when they act on it and captures forensics from the compromised machine, enabling the bank to quickly remediate the situation.



Best Solution for Revenue Growth Winner: MANTL

MANTL’s online account opening tool comes with a core integration solution that reads and writes to a bank’s core, enabling institutions to implement account opening and other third-party products.



Best of FinXTech Connect Winner: Sandbox Banking

“As an educational resource for U.S. banks, Bank Director is excited to recognize technology companies who are driving real growth for financial institutions through new products, increased security and operational enhancements. This year’s winners proved that powerful results can be achieved by utilizing our FinXTech Connect platform, which helps banks navigate the ever-evolving fintech landscape, said Mika Moser, President of Bank Director and FinXTech.”

The additional awards finalists recognized at Experience FinXTech included: Biz2Credit, BlueRush, CuneXus, DerivativePATH, EdgeVerve Systems, Ltd., Exagens, Hydrogen, Idemia, Narmi, Ncontracts, Plinqit, Rippleshot and Treasury Prime.

