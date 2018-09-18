2019 Bridging Conference to Address Chasm Separating Clinical Research and Health Care

The 2019
Bridging Clinical Research & Clinical Health Care Collaborative
will convene March 4–5, 2019, at the National Academy of Sciences in
Washington, D.C. The Collaborative, a forum where health care
professionals, patients, physicians, academics, clinical researchers,
service and technology providers, and regulatory authorities convene to
advance clinical research and its link with health care, is working this
year with the Learning
Health Community (LHC), a nonprofit organization devoted to rapidly
sharing knowledge from research results to inform health decisions.
“Less than 3 percent of patients and clinicians participate in clinical
research,” said John
Potthoff, CEO of Elligo Health Research and co-founder of the
Collaborative. “To improve participation and eliminate the chasm that
divides research and care, we must all build bridges together.”
“At last year’s inaugural event, we launched these discussions; at the
2019 Collaborative, we will continue our work to foster solutions,”
Potthoff added.
“The Learning Health Community, which emerged from the learning heath
system ideals of the National Academy of Medicine, shares the goal of
generating information that can be disseminated in an actionable form to
enable better informed health decisions,” said Jonathan
Silverstein, M.D., chair of the LHC board. “The Bridging
Collaborative has assembled a group focused on the intersection of
research and health care; it makes sense to work together to advance
this goal.”
Badhri
Srinivasan, head of global development operations for Novartis and
2018 Collaborative chair, will return as a keynote speaker. “This event
brings together that power of the community, the power of shared
intelligence and shared mindsets, so we can then leapfrog faster into
new and transformative areas,” Srinivasan said.
The forum will include speakers from government, industry and academia;
presentations by patients and clinicians; and panels to debate issues
that impede progress. Attendees will also participate in focused
discussion groups.
For more information on how to become involved, visit bridgingclinical.com.
About Bridging Clinical Research & Clinical Health Care Collaborative
The
2019 Bridging Clinical Research & Clinical Health Care Collaborative is
organized by the Learning Health Community and SCORR Events. Its mission
is to facilitate opportunities for collaboration with others passionate
about bridging clinical research and clinical health care and
accelerating learning health cycles. Learn more at bridgingclinical.com.
