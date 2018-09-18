2019 Bridging Conference to Address Chasm Separating Clinical Research and Health Care

The 2019 Bridging Clinical Research & Clinical Health Care Collaborative will convene March 4–5, 2019, at the National Academy of Sciences in Washington, D.C. The Collaborative, a forum where health care professionals, patients, physicians, academics, clinical researchers, service and technology providers, and regulatory authorities convene to advance clinical research and its link with health care, is working this year with the Learning Health Community (LHC), a nonprofit organization devoted to rapidly sharing knowledge from research results to inform health decisions.

“Less than 3 percent of patients and clinicians participate in clinical research,” said John Potthoff, CEO of Elligo Health Research and co-founder of the Collaborative. “To improve participation and eliminate the chasm that divides research and care, we must all build bridges together.”

“At last year’s inaugural event, we launched these discussions; at the 2019 Collaborative, we will continue our work to foster solutions,” Potthoff added.

“The Learning Health Community, which emerged from the learning heath system ideals of the National Academy of Medicine, shares the goal of generating information that can be disseminated in an actionable form to enable better informed health decisions,” said Jonathan Silverstein, M.D., chair of the LHC board. “The Bridging Collaborative has assembled a group focused on the intersection of research and health care; it makes sense to work together to advance this goal.”

Badhri Srinivasan, head of global development operations for Novartis and 2018 Collaborative chair, will return as a keynote speaker. “This event brings together that power of the community, the power of shared intelligence and shared mindsets, so we can then leapfrog faster into new and transformative areas,” Srinivasan said.

The forum will include speakers from government, industry and academia; presentations by patients and clinicians; and panels to debate issues that impede progress. Attendees will also participate in focused discussion groups.

For more information on how to become involved, visit bridgingclinical.com.

The 2019 Bridging Clinical Research & Clinical Health Care Collaborative is organized by the Learning Health Community and SCORR Events.

