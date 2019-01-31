Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2019 Business Outlook Survey Report: Confidence in the U.S. business outlook takes a tumble

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 04:33pm EST

CLEVELAND, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The business community's exuberance about the U.S. business climate has diminished considerably since last year, according to the ninth annual McDonald Hopkins Business Outlook Survey. Only 34 percent of executives who responded to the survey expect business conditions in the U.S. to improve in the next year. Last year, nearly 80 percent predicted improvement.

McDonald Hopkins LLC. (PRNewsFoto/McDonald Hopkins LLC) (PRNewsfoto/McDonald Hopkins)

Some of the words repeatedly used by respondents included: uncertainty, volatility and chaos. As one executive said, "Uncertainty is not good for business…" It is noteworthy that 65 percent expect business conditions in their own organizations to improve.

Despite the uncertainty, "there is still optimism," said McDonald Hopkins member James E. Stief, who serves on the firm's Board of Directors, Executive Committee and as chair of the Business Law Department. "It's just not as strong as a year ago. There are still historically low interest rates. Consumer confidence remains high. The holiday season was very strong. I think that's why you see people thinking that a recession is not going to hit immediately, but over the next 12-to-24 months."

Results of the 2019 Business Outlook Survey are available at mcdonaldhopkins.com.

Stief, fellow McDonald Hopkins members Scott Opincar and Jeff Van Winkle, and Kent State University Economist Justin Barnette discussed the survey results on Thursday, Jan. 31, during the 2019 Business Outlook event held in the firm's Cleveland office and streamed live over the internet.

Among the topics covered were the impact of tariffs and trade wars on the economy, predictions for future jobs growth and increased interest rates in 2019, the outlook for mergers and acquisitions in 2019, and the state of the automotive industry.

Video of the 2019 Business Outlook event is available at mcdonaldhopkins.com.

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Miami, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

CONTACT:
David Carducci
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Phone: 216.348.5814
Email: dcarducci@mcdonaldhopkins.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2019-business-outlook-survey-report-confidence-in-the-us-business-outlook-takes-a-tumble-300787850.html

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:05pSKYWEST : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:05pPOST HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05:05pTRIUMPH : Selected to Supply Critical Systems for T-X - Trainer
BU
05:05pSOUTHERN : Georgia Utility Proposes Coal Cuts, Removal of Dams
DJ
05:05pJiminex Announces Closing of Third Tranche of Private Placement
NE
05:04pFIRSTCASH, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:04pFACEBOOK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:04pANDINA ACQUISITION CORP. III : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:04pAFLAC : Raises Dividend by a Penny, Set to Buyback $1.3 Billion to $1.7 Billion Shares in 2019
DJ
05:03pATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.