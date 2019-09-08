Log in
2019 Chengdu-Dubai Economic and Trade Cooperation and Exchange Conference to Be Held on September 8

09/08/2019 | 11:40pm EDT

“Hi, panda”, “Hlello, Chengdu”…..Obviously, the combination of panda and Chengdu was highly recognized in Dubai. On September 6 local time, the eye-catching “giant panda” appeared in Dubai Mall, the largest mall in the world, as a “surprise” before the 2019 Chengdu-Dubai Economic and Trade Cooperation and Exchange Conference. It was the first city promotion activity held in this mall.

As Chengdu and Dubai share common aspirations, differences and distance can never pose an obstacle to their promising future. “Through this special panda activity before the conference, we hope to make more local people witness our utmost sincerity of carrying out economic and trade exchanges with Dubai and understand the culture of Chengdu.” Person in charge of Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Commerce said, we hope to take this exchange as an opportunity to establish government communication mechanism, promote trade contacts and bilateral investment, thus jointly enhancing the exchanges and cooperation between the two places.

Chengdu is an important cradle of ancient Shu civilization, a prominent historical and cultural city in China, a cluster of more than 80% well-known brands in the world and a famous fashion city. Its GDP reached RMB 1.53 trillion in 2018, with an increase of 8%. Last year, it was rated as a Beta+ city in the World Urban System and ranked among the top 100 cities in the world. According to the data from the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Commerce, in 2018, more than 300 enterprises in Chengdu carried out direct economic and trade exchanges with the UAE (the United Arab Emirates), the total import and export volume between Chengdu and the UAE achieved RMB 3.11 billion, increasing by 20%; in the first half of this year, this volume reached RMB 1.73 billion with an increase of 42%, maintaining a high growth rate.

Apparently, there is great potential for Chengdu and Dubai to cooperate in multiple fields such as air travel, high-end commerce, events and competitions. Against the backdrop of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the UAE’s efforts to revive the “Silk Road” and the deepening China-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership, the cooperation between Chengdu, China’s center city, and Dubai proves to be mutual beneficial.


© Business Wire 2019
