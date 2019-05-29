Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2019 China Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair Concludes, with Number of Professional Buyers up 48.41% Year-on-Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 07:05am EDT

2019 China Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair, a key platform to accelerate Yiwu’s opening up to the world, closed on May 26, 2019 in Yiwu City of China.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005470/en/

2019 China Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair Concludes, with Number of Professional Buyers Up 48.41% Ye ...

2019 China Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair Concludes, with Number of Professional Buyers Up 48.41% Year-on-year (Photo: Business Wire)

With an exhibition area of 50,000m2, the Fair of this year gathered exhibitors from 85 countries and regions, including Spain, Italy, Germany, Russia, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, India, Pakistan, Australia, and Tanzania, to show more than 100,000 varieties of daily necessities covering handcrafts, household goods, maternal and baby care, clothing accessories, food and beverage.

The four-day event attracted 119,600 person-times of visitors, including 48,800 professional buyers, up 48.41% compared to last year, from 81 oversea countries and all over China.

This year, three professional business matching meetings, namely Comprehensive Imported Commodities Purchasing Meeting, Spanish Products Purchasing Meeting and Chained Retail Enterprises Purchasing Meeting were held with great success. 50N Natural Ecology Group from Canada signed a million-dollar deal of flaxseed oil with a buyer from China’s Hunan Province. The renowned Dutch supermarket brand Albert Heijn (AH), with its unique operation mode and local supplies, attracted more than 100 potential franchisees including China’s leading chain supermarkets Yonghui and Trust-Mart.

As the guest of honor, Spain had a record number of over 40 companies exhibiting at the Fair. In addition, a series of activities such as the National Image Conference, Food and Wine Tasting, “España Fantasitica” Art Performance, and Charity Fair were held, presenting a unique Spanish style. Furthermore, special areas such as China International Import Expo (CIIE) Enterprises Area and Sister Cities Exchange Area were set up to boost the quality of the Fair.

In recent years, Yiwu has been accelerating its transformation to a city capable of buying and selling globally by seizing new opportunities in the upgrade of domestic consumption and deepening its reform in import trade. In the first quarter of this year, Yiwu's import trade increased by 150%, with the daily necessities imports increasing by 811%. Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair will continue to adhere to the “Belt and Road” initiative, and build itself as a benchmark for China's imported daily necessities.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:26aNATIONAL SECURITY : Nat. Park staff, herdsmen, loggers conflicts deserve FG's attention- C-G
AQ
07:24aAIR PARTNER : Freight division continues to fly high with second year of record results
PU
07:24aMYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY : Announces Endorsement Partnership for Yolked® with Carli Lloyd, Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup Champion, and Captain of the United States Women's National Soccer Team
PU
07:24aZEDGE : to Report Third Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results
PU
07:24aROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Operating Results and Announces Financial and Strategic Alternatives Review
PU
07:24aINTERDIGITAL WIRELESS : Announces Proposed Private Offering of $350 Million of Senior Convertible Notes
PU
07:23aVALERITAS HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:20aDevon Energy exits Canada with $2.8 billion deal amid U.S. shale bet
RE
07:20aCARA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:20aHYUNDAI HCN : NEXO named a ‘game changer'
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - newspapers
2Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
3British and EU market watchdogs trade blows over market access after no-deal Brexit
4GOMSPACE GROUP AB : GOMSPACE : provider of nanosatellites) announces its quarterly results for the first quart..
5NASPERS LIMITED : NASPERS : Proposed listing of Naspers' international internet assets on Euronext Amsterdam a..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About