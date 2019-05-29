2019 China Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair, a key platform to accelerate Yiwu’s opening up to the world, closed on May 26, 2019 in Yiwu City of China.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005470/en/

2019 China Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair Concludes, with Number of Professional Buyers Up 48.41% Year-on-year (Photo: Business Wire)

With an exhibition area of 50,000m2, the Fair of this year gathered exhibitors from 85 countries and regions, including Spain, Italy, Germany, Russia, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, India, Pakistan, Australia, and Tanzania, to show more than 100,000 varieties of daily necessities covering handcrafts, household goods, maternal and baby care, clothing accessories, food and beverage.

The four-day event attracted 119,600 person-times of visitors, including 48,800 professional buyers, up 48.41% compared to last year, from 81 oversea countries and all over China.

This year, three professional business matching meetings, namely Comprehensive Imported Commodities Purchasing Meeting, Spanish Products Purchasing Meeting and Chained Retail Enterprises Purchasing Meeting were held with great success. 50N Natural Ecology Group from Canada signed a million-dollar deal of flaxseed oil with a buyer from China’s Hunan Province. The renowned Dutch supermarket brand Albert Heijn (AH), with its unique operation mode and local supplies, attracted more than 100 potential franchisees including China’s leading chain supermarkets Yonghui and Trust-Mart.

As the guest of honor, Spain had a record number of over 40 companies exhibiting at the Fair. In addition, a series of activities such as the National Image Conference, Food and Wine Tasting, “España Fantasitica” Art Performance, and Charity Fair were held, presenting a unique Spanish style. Furthermore, special areas such as China International Import Expo (CIIE) Enterprises Area and Sister Cities Exchange Area were set up to boost the quality of the Fair.

In recent years, Yiwu has been accelerating its transformation to a city capable of buying and selling globally by seizing new opportunities in the upgrade of domestic consumption and deepening its reform in import trade. In the first quarter of this year, Yiwu's import trade increased by 150%, with the daily necessities imports increasing by 811%. Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair will continue to adhere to the “Belt and Road” initiative, and build itself as a benchmark for China's imported daily necessities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005470/en/