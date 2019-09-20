Log in
2019 Communications Industry Trade Show Update: New Products and Recent Investments

09/20/2019 | 03:47pm EDT

September 23, 2019

As trade show season approaches, our product line management, market management, and sales personnel teams are excited to represent PLP at both the ISE Expo in Fort Worth, Texas this week (September 25th through 26th, Booth 214) at the Fort Worth Convention Center and the SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo in New Orleans, Louisiana (October 1st through 3rd, Booth 1519) at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

PLP continues to aggressively invest in products supporting the global advancement of broadband services, and we are proud to showcase our broad array of OSP (outside-plant) connectivity solutions in both the CATV and telecommunications markets. High-density fiber optic cables and solutions continue to dominate the discussion in regards to OSP construction. Counts as high as 1728 and 3456 would seem like pipe dreams no longer than five years ago; these deployments seem to be a commonplace occurrence now.

At the ISE Expo, Dan Levac, PLP's National Sales Manager, Communcations, will be participating in the Demo Zone on Wednesday, September 25th, from 9:15-10:15 AM. Dan will be demonstrating the COYOTE® HD Dome Closure. The COYOTE HD offers an alternative fiber organizer to support high density splice applications within the same footprint as our existing 9.5″ x 28″ COYOTE Dome Closure. The new organizer architecture provides open access for fiber routing, reduces cable sheath openings and simplifies assembly; all factors that save you time and money. When combined with PLP's patented segmented end plate design, the new closure system offers the ultimate level of flexibility to address your complex network needs. With a maximum splice capacity of 1728 or 3456 (depending on cable construction), the COYOTE HD is the ideal solution for network densification, 5G wireless backhaul, and metro fiber rings.

As PLP's product lines keep expanding, our family does as well. PLP recently acquired MICOS Telcom, a company founded in 1990 that specializes in the development, engineering, manufacturing, and sale of passive components for the telecommunications industry.

At the SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo, PLP will be showcasing many internal and external network distribution boxes for FTTP and MDU applications. A portion of the Optical Pillar Closure line will also be on display, an alternative to traditional pedestal systems as you understand them today; providing the ability to house hard splicing, internal connectivity, or a combination of both.

MICOS Telcom's Optical Pillar Closures.

If you are looking for high-density OSP closures for trunk or feeder systems, or are more interested in products geared for distribution, drop, and entrance applications for access networks, stop by Booth 214 at the ISE Expo or Booth 1519 at the SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo and PLP's representatives will be happy to assist. We look forward to attending, exhibiting, and, more importantly, helping you advance your networks and construction needs. See you all over the next few weeks!

Written by:

Matt Becker, Market Manager, U.S. Communications

Disclaimer

Preformed Line Products Company published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 19:46:08 UTC
