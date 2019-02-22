2019 Emerging as a Pivotal Year for Local and State Championship of Law Enforcement Best Practices, According to Hillard Heintze

Chicago, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillard Heintze announced today that based on its frontline view of the U.S. law enforcement market for consulting services, it expects more local and state government and police leaders will take concrete steps in 2019 than any previous year to enhance and prepare their police departments for the future.



“We’ve been monitoring this state of affairs very closely,” said company founder and CEO Arnette Heintze. “Especially since the Attorney General’s November 7, 2018 memorandum, which changed the Department of Justice’s priorities with new principles and procedures for civil consent decrees and settlement agreements with state and local governing entities. Since this change in DOJ priorities, we’ve responded to requests for support from 15 governing jurisdictions across the nation – and, in one case, from another country. Given the depth and breadth of our experience guiding and advising police organizations, we see this as a reflection of core market fundamentals as a whole, rather than just another significant surge in demand for our firm’s law enforcement consulting services.”



Since the Attorney General’s memorandum, Hillard Heintze has signed or acquired nine law enforcement contracts supporting cities that include Cleveland, Ohio; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and both San Francisco and Lancaster, California; as well as the government of a major Middle Eastern country. In addition, the firm is finalizing contracts with another six large municipalities.



To support this growing demand, Hillard Heintze recently acquired Strategic Policy Partnership, LLC (SPP) – a thought-leader in international and major city policing best practices. In addition to engaging SPP’s high-profile founder Robert Wasserman, Hillard Heintze has also recently welcomed to its rapidly growing Law Enforcement Consulting practice two other nationally recognized subject-matter experts: Robert Haas and Mark Giuffre.



About Hillard Heintze



Hillard Heintze is one of the leading security risk management firms in the world. We are trusted around the globe to deliver innovative, prevention-oriented advisory solutions that help our clients improve performance and outcomes in protecting what matters: their people, performance, interests and reputation. Since our inception in 2004, more than 85 Fortune-ranked enterprises, 575 U.S. and international brands, and 150 of the world’s most affluent families have gained insight, assurance and confidence through our services – and are better managing security risk. Based in the United States with corporate headquarters in Chicago, we support clients across the globe through five practices: Security Risk Management, Threat and Violence Risk Management, Private Client and Family Office Services, Investigations and Law Enforcement Consulting. For more information, visit www.hillardheintze.com.

Courtney Ramirez Hillard Heintze 312-229-9885 courtney.ramirez@hillardheintze.com