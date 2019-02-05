2019 Federal 100 Award Winners Announced

McLean, VA, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FCW, published by 1105 Media, Inc., is pleased to announce the winners of the 30th annual Federal 100 Awards.
The Federal 100 Awards honor individuals from both government and industry who have gone above and beyond to make a real difference in the way technology was bought, managed and used in the federal IT community. Honorees will be celebrated at the 30th annual Federal 100 Awards ceremony on March 28th at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, DC. The complete list of the 2019 winners can be found at http://fed100.com.
"Every year it’s a tremendous privilege to be able to sift through all the stories about what’s possible in federal IT," FCW Editor-in-Chief Troy K. Schneider said. "The pool of nominations shows the vast range of important work being done and this list of 100 women and men should make everyone optimistic about government’s ability to deliver on critical missions."
Detailed winner profiles are featured on FCW.com, and will appear in the March/April print and digital issues of FCW.
The 2019 Federal 100 Winners:
Rafaa Abdalla Deputy Chief, Transformation Delivery Division, Office of Information Technology, Citizenship and Immigration Services Department of Homeland Security
Kenneth B. Allen Executive Director American Council for Technology – Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC)
Peter A. Altabef Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Unisys
Gil Alterovitz White House Presidential Innovation Fellow Department of Veterans Affairs
Tyler Andrews Senior Analyst, Criminal Investigations, Technology, Operations and Investigative Services Internal Revenue Service
Jose Arrieta Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary, Division of Acquisition, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Financial Resources Department of Health and Human Services
Darren Ash Assistant CIO, , Information Solutions Division Farm Production and Conservation Business Center Department of Agriculture
Nate Ashton Director of Accelerator Programs Dcode
Alan Bloodgood Senior Vice President, Energy and Infrastructure Siemens Government Technologies, Inc.
Matthew Blum Associate Administrator for Federal Procurement Policy Office of Management and Budget
Damon Bragg HSIN Service Operations Manager, Homeland Security Information Network, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Department of Homeland Security
Caryl N. Brzymialkiewicz Chief Data Officer, Office of Inspector General Department of Health and Human Services
Ian Buck Vice President of Accelerated Computing NVIDIA
Joseph R. Castle Director, Code.gov General Services Administration
Lily Lidong Chen Manager, Cryptographic Technology Group, IT Laboratory National Institute of Standards and Technology
Suzi M. Connor CIO, Centers for Disease Control Department of Health and Human Services
James Cook Vice President, Strategic Engagement and Partnership MITRE Corporation
Joseph Cubba Vice President, Defense and Intelligence IBM GBS Public Sector
Martin Cummings CEO Integrated Support Systems, Inc.
Stacy A. Cummings Program Executive Officer, Program Executive Office, Defense Healthcare Management Systems Department of Defense
Matt Cutts Administrator, U.S. Digital Service Office of Management and Budget
Amir Dastouri Identity Services Branch Manager Department of Homeland Security
Dana Deasy CIO Department of Defense
John J. DeSimone Vice President, Cybersecurity and Special Missions Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services
Gary Durst Director of Logistics, Air Force Business Systems and Enterprise Services Directorate U.S. Air Force
Marci Eaton Lead Program Manager, Current Operations, Integrated Award Environment PMO, Federal Acquisition Service General Services Administration
Max Everett CIO Department of Energy
Christine Finnelle Deputy Assistant Director, IT Operations U.S. Marshals Service
Maj. Gen. Cedric D. George Director of Logistics, DCS/Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection (AF/A4L) U.S. Air Force
Chris Given Digital Services Expert U.S. Digital Service at Veterans Affairs
Alexandra Givens Executive Director, Institute for Technology Law and Policy Georgetown Law
David M. Gokey Chief Engineer, Navy–Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command Department of the Navy
Margie Graves Deputy Federal CIO Office of Management and Budget
Sanjay Gupta CTO Small Business Administration
Polly A. Hall Strategy Lead, Procurement Innovation Lab Department of Homeland Security
Malcolm L. Harden Vice President CGI
Nick Hart Director, Evidence Project Bipartisan Policy Center
Dorothy (Dee Dee) Helfenstein Senior Vice President Booz Allen Hamilton
Hudson Hollister Founder Data Coalition
Bill Hunt Mission Operations Lead Office of Management and Budget
Brent Ingraham Unmanned Systems Technical Director for the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Platform and Weapons Portfolio Management Department of Defense
Richard "Rick" Jack Distinguished C4ISR Software Engineer (SSTM), SPAWAR Systems Center Pacific Department of the Navy
Daisy O. James Project Manager, Passenger Systems Program Directorate, Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Customs and Border Protection Department of Homeland Security
Charles Kamhoua Electronics Engineer Air Force Research Lab
Ted Kaouk Chief Data Officer Department of Agriculture
Rep. Robin Kelly U.S. Congresswoman U.S. House of Representatives
Rep. Ro Khanna U.S. Congressman U.S. House of Representatives
Niki Lane CDM Program Office Acquisition Lead Department of Homeland Security
Jeff Lau Regional Commissioner, Northeast and Caribbean, Federal Acquisition Service General Services Administration
John L. Lockwood IT Program Manager, Defense Logistics Agency Department of Defense
Bill Mallison Republican Staff Director, Subcommittee on Technology Modernization, House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs House Veterans Affairs Committee
Jeanette Manfra Assistant Director for Cybersecurity Department of Homeland Security
Jim Manzelmann Assistant Deputy Director Office of the Director of National Intelligence
Bill Marion Deputy CIO U.S. Air Force
Lynn Martin Vice President, Government, Education and Healthcare VMWare
Rajive Mathur CIO Social Security Administration
Bobby McCane Chief Component Procurement Officer Federal Emergency Management Agency Department of Homeland Security
Juvy McCarthy President of the Technology Solutions and Products Group Akima
Raymond McCollum Supervisory Contract Specialist, Office of Information Technology Category, Federal Acquisition Service General Services Administration
Lynn M. Moaney Deputy Chief Financial Officer Department of Agriculture
Frederick D. Moorefield, Jr. Acting Principal Director to the Deputy CIO for C4IIC Department of Defense
Heather Morgan Senior Project Manager REI Systems
Sam Mulopulos Legislative Assistant Office of Sen. Rob Portman
Emily W. Murphy Administrator General Services Administration
John Murray Commander, Army Futures Command U.S. Army
Ram Murthy CIO Railroad Retirement Board
David T. Nguyen Founder and CEO United Solutions
Kevin M. Phillips President and CEO ManTech
Nancy Potok Chief Statistician of the United States and Chief, Statistical and Science Policy Branch Office of Management and Budget
James J. Quinn Engineer Department of Homeland Security
Randy Rodriguez Managing Director and Group Lead for the Accenture Federal Digital Studio Accenture Federal Services
Thomas D. Romeo General Manager MAXIMUS Federal
Ron Ross Computer Scientist, Fellow National Institute of Standards and Technology
Lori Ruderman Senior Advisor and BUYSMARTER Initiative Lead Department of Health and Human Services
James Russo Telecommunications Manager, EIS Solutions Development, Office of Information Technology Category, Federal Acquisition Service General Services Administration
Col. Bobby Saxon CTO, Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service Department of Health and Human Services
Jonathan W. Scholl President Leidos
Maj. Gen. Robert Skinner Commander, 24th Air Force U.S. Air Force
Cherie A. Smith Program Executive Officer for Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS) Department of the Army
Kevin Smith CIO U.S. Census Bureau
Lt. Col. Marc Snoddy Commander of 33rd Network Warfare Squadron U.S. Air Force
Kevin W. Tate Enterprise Collaboration and Productivity Services Lead, Office of the CIO Department of Defense
Paul Tatum Senior Vice President of Solution Engineering Salesforce
Mark Testoni CEO SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2)
Randel Torfin Head, Engineering Maintenance Management Branch, Navy Military Sealift Command Department of the Navy
Chris Townsend Vice President, Federal Symantec
Clara Tsao Presidential Innovation Fellow Department of Homeland Security
Maj. Zach V. Walker Texas Lead and Cyber Security Project Manager, Defense Innovation Unit Department of Defense
Delores Washburn Chief Engineer, Director Tactical Systems Engineering and Integration, SPAWAR Systems Center Pacific Department of the Navy
Margaret Weichert Deputy Director of Management, Office of Management and Budget Acting Director, Office of Personnel Management
Bill Wiatrowski Acting Commissioner, Bureau of Labor Statistics Department of Labor
Jim Wiggins Executive Director Federal IT Security Institute
Rebecca Williams Digital Services Expert Office of Management and Budget
Stephen D. Winchell Presidential Innovation Fellow General Services Administration
Jonathan Wingo Director, Homeland Region Dell EMC Federal
Karen Wrege CIO, Director of Defense Trade Controls Department of State
Renee Wynn CIO NASA
Amit Yoran Chairman and CEO Tenable
Drew Zachary Director and Co-Founder, The Opportunity Project, Co-director, Census Open Innovation Labs, Census Bureau Department of Commerce
