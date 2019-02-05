Log in
2019 Federal 100 Award Winners Announced

02/05/2019

McLean, VA, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FCW, published by 1105 Media, Inc., is pleased to announce the winners of the 30th annual Federal 100 Awards.

The Federal 100 Awards honor individuals from both government and industry who have gone above and beyond to make a real difference in the way technology was bought, managed and used in the federal IT community. Honorees will be celebrated at the 30th annual Federal 100 Awards ceremony on March 28th at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, DC. The complete list of the 2019 winners can be found at http://fed100.com.

"Every year it’s a tremendous privilege to be able to sift through all the stories about what’s possible in federal IT," FCW Editor-in-Chief Troy K. Schneider said.  "The pool of nominations shows the vast range of important work being done and this list of 100 women and men should make everyone optimistic about government’s ability to deliver on critical missions."

Detailed winner profiles are featured on FCW.com, and will appear in the March/April print and digital issues of FCW

The 2019 Federal 100 Winners:

Rafaa Abdalla
Deputy Chief, Transformation Delivery Division, Office of Information Technology, Citizenship and Immigration Services
Department of Homeland Security

Kenneth B. Allen
Executive Director
American Council for Technology – Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC)

Peter A. Altabef
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Unisys

Gil Alterovitz
White House Presidential Innovation Fellow
Department of Veterans Affairs

Tyler Andrews
Senior Analyst, Criminal Investigations, Technology, Operations and Investigative Services
Internal Revenue Service

Jose Arrieta
Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary, Division of Acquisition, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Financial Resources
Department of Health and Human Services

Darren Ash
Assistant CIO, , Information Solutions Division
Farm Production and Conservation Business Center
Department of Agriculture

Nate Ashton
Director of Accelerator Programs
Dcode

Alan Bloodgood
Senior Vice President, Energy and Infrastructure
Siemens Government Technologies, Inc.

Matthew Blum
Associate Administrator for Federal Procurement Policy
Office of Management and Budget

Damon Bragg
HSIN Service Operations Manager, Homeland Security Information Network, Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
Department of Homeland Security

Caryl N. Brzymialkiewicz
Chief Data Officer, Office of Inspector General
Department of Health and Human Services

Ian Buck
Vice President of Accelerated Computing
NVIDIA

Joseph R. Castle
Director, Code.gov
General Services Administration

Lily Lidong Chen
Manager, Cryptographic Technology Group, IT Laboratory
National Institute of Standards and Technology

Suzi M. Connor
CIO, Centers for Disease Control
Department of Health and Human Services

James Cook
Vice President, Strategic Engagement and Partnership
MITRE Corporation

Joseph Cubba
Vice President, Defense and Intelligence
IBM GBS Public Sector

Martin Cummings
CEO
Integrated Support Systems, Inc.

Stacy A. Cummings
Program Executive Officer, Program Executive Office, Defense Healthcare Management Systems
Department of Defense

Matt Cutts
Administrator, U.S. Digital Service
Office of Management and Budget

Amir Dastouri
Identity Services Branch Manager
Department of Homeland Security

Dana Deasy
CIO
Department of Defense

John J. DeSimone
Vice President, Cybersecurity and Special Missions
Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services

Gary Durst
Director of Logistics, Air Force Business Systems and Enterprise Services Directorate
U.S. Air Force

Marci Eaton
Lead Program Manager, Current Operations, Integrated Award Environment PMO, Federal Acquisition Service
General Services Administration

Max Everett
CIO
Department of Energy

Christine Finnelle
Deputy Assistant Director, IT Operations
U.S. Marshals Service

Maj. Gen. Cedric D. George
Director of Logistics, DCS/Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection (AF/A4L)
U.S. Air Force

Chris Given
Digital Services Expert
U.S. Digital Service at Veterans Affairs

Alexandra Givens
Executive Director, Institute for Technology Law and Policy
Georgetown Law

David M. Gokey
Chief Engineer, Navy–Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command
Department of the Navy

Margie Graves
Deputy Federal CIO
Office of Management and Budget

Sanjay Gupta
CTO
Small Business Administration

Polly A. Hall
Strategy Lead, Procurement Innovation Lab
Department of Homeland Security

Malcolm L. Harden
Vice President
CGI

Nick Hart
Director, Evidence Project
Bipartisan Policy Center

Dorothy (Dee Dee) Helfenstein
Senior Vice President
Booz Allen Hamilton

Hudson Hollister
Founder
Data Coalition

Bill Hunt
Mission Operations Lead
Office of Management and Budget

Brent Ingraham
Unmanned Systems Technical Director for the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Platform and Weapons Portfolio Management
Department of Defense

Richard "Rick" Jack
Distinguished C4ISR Software Engineer (SSTM), SPAWAR Systems Center Pacific
Department of the Navy

Daisy O. James
Project Manager, Passenger Systems Program Directorate, Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Customs and Border Protection
Department of Homeland Security

Charles Kamhoua
Electronics Engineer
Air Force Research Lab

Ted Kaouk
Chief Data Officer
Department of Agriculture

Rep. Robin Kelly
U.S. Congresswoman
U.S. House of Representatives

Rep. Ro Khanna
U.S. Congressman
U.S. House of Representatives

Niki Lane
CDM Program Office Acquisition Lead
Department of Homeland Security

Jeff Lau
Regional Commissioner, Northeast and Caribbean, Federal Acquisition Service
General Services Administration

John L. Lockwood
IT Program Manager, Defense Logistics Agency
Department of Defense

Bill Mallison
Republican Staff Director, Subcommittee on Technology Modernization, House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs
House Veterans Affairs Committee

Jeanette Manfra
Assistant Director for Cybersecurity
Department of Homeland Security

Jim Manzelmann
Assistant Deputy Director
Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Bill Marion
Deputy CIO
U.S. Air Force

Lynn Martin
Vice President, Government, Education and Healthcare
VMWare

Rajive Mathur
CIO
Social Security Administration

Bobby McCane
Chief Component Procurement Officer
Federal Emergency Management Agency
Department of Homeland Security

Juvy McCarthy
President of the Technology Solutions and Products Group
Akima

Raymond McCollum
Supervisory Contract Specialist, Office of Information Technology Category, Federal Acquisition Service
General Services Administration

Lynn M. Moaney
Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Department of Agriculture

Frederick D. Moorefield, Jr.
Acting Principal Director to the Deputy CIO for C4IIC
Department of Defense

Heather Morgan
Senior Project Manager
REI Systems

Sam Mulopulos
Legislative Assistant
Office of Sen. Rob Portman

Emily W. Murphy
Administrator
General Services Administration

John Murray
Commander, Army Futures Command
U.S. Army

Ram Murthy
CIO
Railroad Retirement Board

David T. Nguyen
Founder and CEO
United Solutions

Kevin M. Phillips
President and CEO
ManTech

Nancy Potok
Chief Statistician of the United States and Chief, Statistical and Science Policy Branch
Office of Management and Budget

James J. Quinn
Engineer
Department of Homeland Security

Randy Rodriguez
Managing Director and Group Lead for the Accenture Federal Digital Studio
Accenture Federal Services

Thomas D. Romeo
General Manager
MAXIMUS Federal

Ron Ross
Computer Scientist, Fellow
National Institute of Standards and Technology

Lori Ruderman
Senior Advisor and BUYSMARTER Initiative Lead
Department of Health and Human Services

James Russo
Telecommunications Manager, EIS Solutions Development, Office of Information Technology Category, Federal Acquisition Service
General Services Administration

Col. Bobby Saxon
CTO, Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service
Department of Health and Human Services

Jonathan W. Scholl
President
Leidos

Maj. Gen. Robert Skinner
Commander, 24th Air Force
U.S. Air Force

Cherie A. Smith
Program Executive Officer for Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS)
Department of the Army

Kevin Smith
CIO
U.S. Census Bureau

Lt. Col. Marc Snoddy
Commander of 33rd Network Warfare Squadron
U.S. Air Force

Kevin W. Tate
Enterprise Collaboration and Productivity Services Lead, Office of the CIO
Department of Defense

Paul Tatum
Senior Vice President of Solution Engineering
Salesforce

Mark Testoni
CEO
SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2)

Randel Torfin
Head, Engineering Maintenance Management Branch, Navy Military Sealift Command
Department of the Navy

Chris Townsend
Vice President, Federal
Symantec

Clara Tsao
Presidential Innovation Fellow
Department of Homeland Security

Maj. Zach V. Walker
Texas Lead and Cyber Security Project Manager, Defense Innovation Unit
Department of Defense

Delores Washburn
Chief Engineer, Director Tactical Systems Engineering and Integration, SPAWAR Systems Center Pacific
Department of the Navy

Margaret Weichert
Deputy Director of Management, Office of Management and Budget
Acting Director, Office of Personnel Management

Bill Wiatrowski
Acting Commissioner, Bureau of Labor Statistics
Department of Labor

Jim Wiggins
Executive Director
Federal IT Security Institute

Rebecca Williams
Digital Services Expert
Office of Management and Budget

Stephen D. Winchell
Presidential Innovation Fellow
General Services Administration

Jonathan Wingo
Director, Homeland Region
Dell EMC Federal

Karen Wrege
CIO, Director of Defense Trade Controls
Department of State

Renee Wynn
CIO
NASA

Amit Yoran
Chairman and CEO
Tenable

Drew Zachary
Director and Co-Founder, The Opportunity Project, Co-director, Census Open Innovation Labs, Census Bureau
Department of Commerce

John Zangardi
CIO
Department of Homeland Security


For more information on the Federal 100 Awards, visit http://Fed100.com

 

About FCW

FCW’s editorial mission is to provide federal technology executives with the information, insights, and strategies necessary to successfully navigate the complex world of federal business. By providing federal technology executives with the “who” and “what” they need to know to get things done, FCW delivers access to a powerful, hard-to-reach audience that controls the $112B technology purchasing in federal government. https://FCW.com

 

About 1105 Public Sector Media Group

1105 Public Sector Media Group, a division of 1105 Media, Inc., provides information, insight and analysis to the Government IT and Education IT (FED/SLED) sectors. Our content platforms include print, digital, online, events and a broad spectrum of marketing services.  http://1105publicsector.com

 

 

Carmel McDonagh
1105 Media Inc
703.876.5040
cmcdonagh@1105media.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
