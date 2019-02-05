2019 Federal 100 Award Winners Announced

McLean, VA, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FCW, published by 1105 Media, Inc., is pleased to announce the winners of the 30th annual Federal 100 Awards.

The Federal 100 Awards honor individuals from both government and industry who have gone above and beyond to make a real difference in the way technology was bought, managed and used in the federal IT community. Honorees will be celebrated at the 30th annual Federal 100 Awards ceremony on March 28th at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, DC. The complete list of the 2019 winners can be found at http://fed100.com.

"Every year it’s a tremendous privilege to be able to sift through all the stories about what’s possible in federal IT," FCW Editor-in-Chief Troy K. Schneider said. "The pool of nominations shows the vast range of important work being done and this list of 100 women and men should make everyone optimistic about government’s ability to deliver on critical missions."

Detailed winner profiles are featured on FCW.com, and will appear in the March/April print and digital issues of FCW.

The 2019 Federal 100 Winners:

Rafaa Abdalla

Deputy Chief, Transformation Delivery Division, Office of Information Technology, Citizenship and Immigration Services

Department of Homeland Security

Kenneth B. Allen

Executive Director

American Council for Technology – Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC)

Peter A. Altabef

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Unisys

Gil Alterovitz

White House Presidential Innovation Fellow

Department of Veterans Affairs

Tyler Andrews

Senior Analyst, Criminal Investigations, Technology, Operations and Investigative Services

Internal Revenue Service

Jose Arrieta

Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary, Division of Acquisition, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Financial Resources

Department of Health and Human Services

Darren Ash

Assistant CIO, , Information Solutions Division

Farm Production and Conservation Business Center

Department of Agriculture

Nate Ashton

Director of Accelerator Programs

Dcode

Alan Bloodgood

Senior Vice President, Energy and Infrastructure

Siemens Government Technologies, Inc.

Matthew Blum

Associate Administrator for Federal Procurement Policy

Office of Management and Budget

Damon Bragg

HSIN Service Operations Manager, Homeland Security Information Network, Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

Department of Homeland Security

Caryl N. Brzymialkiewicz

Chief Data Officer, Office of Inspector General

Department of Health and Human Services

Ian Buck

Vice President of Accelerated Computing

NVIDIA

Joseph R. Castle

Director, Code.gov

General Services Administration

Lily Lidong Chen

Manager, Cryptographic Technology Group, IT Laboratory

National Institute of Standards and Technology

Suzi M. Connor

CIO, Centers for Disease Control

Department of Health and Human Services

James Cook

Vice President, Strategic Engagement and Partnership

MITRE Corporation

Joseph Cubba

Vice President, Defense and Intelligence

IBM GBS Public Sector

Martin Cummings

CEO

Integrated Support Systems, Inc.

Stacy A. Cummings

Program Executive Officer, Program Executive Office, Defense Healthcare Management Systems

Department of Defense

Matt Cutts

Administrator, U.S. Digital Service

Office of Management and Budget

Amir Dastouri

Identity Services Branch Manager

Department of Homeland Security

Dana Deasy

CIO

Department of Defense

John J. DeSimone

Vice President, Cybersecurity and Special Missions

Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services

Gary Durst

Director of Logistics, Air Force Business Systems and Enterprise Services Directorate

U.S. Air Force

Marci Eaton

Lead Program Manager, Current Operations, Integrated Award Environment PMO, Federal Acquisition Service

General Services Administration

Max Everett

CIO

Department of Energy

Christine Finnelle

Deputy Assistant Director, IT Operations

U.S. Marshals Service

Maj. Gen. Cedric D. George

Director of Logistics, DCS/Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection (AF/A4L)

U.S. Air Force

Chris Given

Digital Services Expert

U.S. Digital Service at Veterans Affairs

Alexandra Givens

Executive Director, Institute for Technology Law and Policy

Georgetown Law

David M. Gokey

Chief Engineer, Navy–Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command

Department of the Navy

Margie Graves

Deputy Federal CIO

Office of Management and Budget

Sanjay Gupta

CTO

Small Business Administration

Polly A. Hall

Strategy Lead, Procurement Innovation Lab

Department of Homeland Security

Malcolm L. Harden

Vice President

CGI

Nick Hart

Director, Evidence Project

Bipartisan Policy Center

Dorothy (Dee Dee) Helfenstein

Senior Vice President

Booz Allen Hamilton

Hudson Hollister

Founder

Data Coalition

Bill Hunt

Mission Operations Lead

Office of Management and Budget

Brent Ingraham

Unmanned Systems Technical Director for the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Platform and Weapons Portfolio Management

Department of Defense

Richard "Rick" Jack

Distinguished C4ISR Software Engineer (SSTM), SPAWAR Systems Center Pacific

Department of the Navy

Daisy O. James

Project Manager, Passenger Systems Program Directorate, Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Customs and Border Protection

Department of Homeland Security

Charles Kamhoua

Electronics Engineer

Air Force Research Lab

Ted Kaouk

Chief Data Officer

Department of Agriculture

Rep. Robin Kelly

U.S. Congresswoman

U.S. House of Representatives

Rep. Ro Khanna

U.S. Congressman

U.S. House of Representatives

Niki Lane

CDM Program Office Acquisition Lead

Department of Homeland Security

Jeff Lau

Regional Commissioner, Northeast and Caribbean, Federal Acquisition Service

General Services Administration

John L. Lockwood

IT Program Manager, Defense Logistics Agency

Department of Defense

Bill Mallison

Republican Staff Director, Subcommittee on Technology Modernization, House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs

House Veterans Affairs Committee

Jeanette Manfra

Assistant Director for Cybersecurity

Department of Homeland Security

Jim Manzelmann

Assistant Deputy Director

Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Bill Marion

Deputy CIO

U.S. Air Force

Lynn Martin

Vice President, Government, Education and Healthcare

VMWare

Rajive Mathur

CIO

Social Security Administration

Bobby McCane

Chief Component Procurement Officer

Federal Emergency Management Agency

Department of Homeland Security

Juvy McCarthy

President of the Technology Solutions and Products Group

Akima

Raymond McCollum

Supervisory Contract Specialist, Office of Information Technology Category, Federal Acquisition Service

General Services Administration

Lynn M. Moaney

Deputy Chief Financial Officer

Department of Agriculture

Frederick D. Moorefield, Jr.

Acting Principal Director to the Deputy CIO for C4IIC

Department of Defense

Heather Morgan

Senior Project Manager

REI Systems

Sam Mulopulos

Legislative Assistant

Office of Sen. Rob Portman

Emily W. Murphy

Administrator

General Services Administration

John Murray

Commander, Army Futures Command

U.S. Army

Ram Murthy

CIO

Railroad Retirement Board

David T. Nguyen

Founder and CEO

United Solutions

Kevin M. Phillips

President and CEO

ManTech

Nancy Potok

Chief Statistician of the United States and Chief, Statistical and Science Policy Branch

Office of Management and Budget

James J. Quinn

Engineer

Department of Homeland Security

Randy Rodriguez

Managing Director and Group Lead for the Accenture Federal Digital Studio

Accenture Federal Services

Thomas D. Romeo

General Manager

MAXIMUS Federal

Ron Ross

Computer Scientist, Fellow

National Institute of Standards and Technology

Lori Ruderman

Senior Advisor and BUYSMARTER Initiative Lead

Department of Health and Human Services

James Russo

Telecommunications Manager, EIS Solutions Development, Office of Information Technology Category, Federal Acquisition Service

General Services Administration

Col. Bobby Saxon

CTO, Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service

Department of Health and Human Services

Jonathan W. Scholl

President

Leidos

Maj. Gen. Robert Skinner

Commander, 24th Air Force

U.S. Air Force

Cherie A. Smith

Program Executive Officer for Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS)

Department of the Army

Kevin Smith

CIO

U.S. Census Bureau

Lt. Col. Marc Snoddy

Commander of 33rd Network Warfare Squadron

U.S. Air Force

Kevin W. Tate

Enterprise Collaboration and Productivity Services Lead, Office of the CIO

Department of Defense

Paul Tatum

Senior Vice President of Solution Engineering

Salesforce

Mark Testoni

CEO

SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2)

Randel Torfin

Head, Engineering Maintenance Management Branch, Navy Military Sealift Command

Department of the Navy

Chris Townsend

Vice President, Federal

Symantec

Clara Tsao

Presidential Innovation Fellow

Department of Homeland Security

Maj. Zach V. Walker

Texas Lead and Cyber Security Project Manager, Defense Innovation Unit

Department of Defense

Delores Washburn

Chief Engineer, Director Tactical Systems Engineering and Integration, SPAWAR Systems Center Pacific

Department of the Navy

Margaret Weichert

Deputy Director of Management, Office of Management and Budget

Acting Director, Office of Personnel Management

Bill Wiatrowski

Acting Commissioner, Bureau of Labor Statistics

Department of Labor

Jim Wiggins

Executive Director

Federal IT Security Institute

Rebecca Williams

Digital Services Expert

Office of Management and Budget

Stephen D. Winchell

Presidential Innovation Fellow

General Services Administration

Jonathan Wingo

Director, Homeland Region

Dell EMC Federal

Karen Wrege

CIO, Director of Defense Trade Controls

Department of State

Renee Wynn

CIO

NASA

Amit Yoran

Chairman and CEO

Tenable

Drew Zachary

Director and Co-Founder, The Opportunity Project, Co-director, Census Open Innovation Labs, Census Bureau

Department of Commerce

John Zangardi

CIO

Department of Homeland Security





For more information on the Federal 100 Awards, visit http://Fed100.com

About FCW

FCW’s editorial mission is to provide federal technology executives with the information, insights, and strategies necessary to successfully navigate the complex world of federal business. By providing federal technology executives with the “who” and “what” they need to know to get things done, FCW delivers access to a powerful, hard-to-reach audience that controls the $112B technology purchasing in federal government. https://FCW.com

About 1105 Public Sector Media Group

1105 Public Sector Media Group, a division of 1105 Media, Inc., provides information, insight and analysis to the Government IT and Education IT (FED/SLED) sectors. Our content platforms include print, digital, online, events and a broad spectrum of marketing services. http://1105publicsector.com

###

Carmel McDonagh 1105 Media Inc 703.876.5040 cmcdonagh@1105media.com