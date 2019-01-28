2019 Global Cleantech 100 Names Seven Chrysalix Portfolio Companies as Most Promising Innovators in Clean Technology and Industrial Innovation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chrysalix Venture Capital, a global venture capital fund with a long history commercializing step-change innovation for resource intensive industries, congratulates seven of its portfolio companies that have been named in the 2019 Global Cleantech 100 List . Year after year, the majority of Chrysalix portfolio companies are recognized by the Cleantech Group for their ground-breaking work in developing breakthrough innovations that are driving disruptive impact in many of the world’s largest industries.

“We congratulate our many portfolio companies that are consistently recognized for their innovative and disruptive work towards making the world’s energy intensive industries more sustainable, combining environmental impact with strong bottom line results. Investments such as these ensure that their customers or acquirers will have the innovative advantages necessary to preserve technological and commercial leadership in the face of rising C02emissions and increasing global competitiveness,” said Wal van Lierop, Founder and Managing Partner of Chrysalix Venture Capital.

Chrysalix’s portfolio companies listed on this year’s Cleantech 100 List are: Axine Water Technologies , developers of a low-cost, breakthrough solution for treating toxic organic pollutants in wastewater; MineSense , a pioneer in real-time, sensor-based bulk ore sorting solutions for the mining industry; Enbala Power Networks , the leading Virtual Power Plant (VPP) software vendor; GlassPoint , the leading manufacturer of breakthrough solar steam generators for the oil & gas industry and for desalination; GaN Systems , the leading developer of gallium nitride power switching semiconductors; Inventys , a leading carbontech company with a vision to be a global leader in building a CO₂ marketplace;and Primus Power , provider of low-cost, long-life and long-duration energy storage systems.

Celebrating its tenth year, the Global Cleantech 100 is a prestigious peer-reviewed list of the top private companies in clean technology and industrial innovation created since 2009 by the Cleantech Group, an international organization that provides market intelligence, events and tailored research services to corporations, investors and others in this innovation ecosystem. Out of more than 13,900 distinct companies that were nominated from 93 countries, the winners are selected through combining data gathered by Cleantech Group all year, with specific inputs and insight from an expert panel of 87 investors and corporations from across the world.

About Chrysalix Venture Capital

Chrysalix is a venture capital firm that invests in early stage high growth companies working on intelligent systems and sustainability. Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2001, Chrysalix has built its reputation on bringing disruptive innovation to the world’s largest industries by focusing on where technology meets physical science. The firm’s investments include breakthrough technologies like smart mining, 3D printing of steel, fast charging electric vehicle infrastructure, emissions-free solar steam and nuclear fusion. Chrysalix has one of the strongest investment teams in the industry with deep energy, technology and entrepreneurial expertise, and is backed by more than 20 international blue chip industrial and financial investors. For more information visit: www.chrysalix.com or contact Allison Johnson at ajohnson@chrysalix.com.

