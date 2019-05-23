2019 Governance, Risk and Control Conference to Focus On Embracing Change, Disruption as Opportunities for Innovation

As technology continues to disrupt industries, leaders must learn to
manage the associated risks, embrace change, and adjust their business
models. This includes alignment of governance and risk management —
the focus of the 2019 Governance, Risk and Control (GRC) Conference,
jointly presented by ISACA
and The
Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005194/en/
The conference, scheduled for 12-14 August 2019 at the Diplomat Beach
Resort in Fort Lauderdale, is expected to bring together more than 700
governance, risk, and control professionals from more than 25 countries
to discuss challenges, forge solutions, and define the future of GRC
globally. Cyber risks and digital disruption, as well as their impact on
corporate culture, will be key themes throughout the sessions and
workshops.
Opening the conference as keynote speaker will be Simon T. Bailey, a
business breakthrough strategist who will provide insight on change,
leadership, and customer experience as part of “Shift Your Brilliance –
Leading Amidst Change and Uncertainty.” Bailey believes that change “is
an invitation to disrupt what is comfortable and convenient, to embrace
what needs to emerge to remain relevant, innovative, and competitive.
Everyone views change differently. It’s imperative to give people room
to express how they think and feel about the change process. Change is a
brilliant opportunity to grow.”
Business futurist Patrick Schwerdtfeger will close the GRC conference
with his keynote presentation, “Embracing Disruptive Innovation.”
Schwerdtfeger, whose technology expertise includes artificial
intelligence, fintech, and blockchain, said, “disruptive innovation,
which invalidates existing business models, usually comes from the edges
of industries, often catching executives by surprise.” Attendees will
learn what to ask toward identifying potential threats and opportunities
within their business models.
GRC conference sessions will be grouped into the following four
hot-topic tracks:
-
Cyber and Digital Disruption
-
Technology and Artificial Intelligence
-
Governance, Risk, Control, and Compliance
-
Leadership, Career, Communication, Culture, and Ethics
The event will also feature two pre-conference workshops, on 11 August:
“COBIT 2019 Bridge Course,” for current COBIT 5 Foundation certificate
holders who are interested in understanding the key differences between
COBIT 5 and COBIT
2019; and “Tactics (and Courage) to Appraise Corporate Culture,”
where attendees will learn how to assess culture risk management, from
employee engagement and investigation protocols to incorporating culture
risk dimensions into the internal audit domain.
Attendees can earn up to 18 hours of continuing professional education
(CPE) credits for attending the conference, and an additional 7.5 CPEs
for attending one of the pre-conference workshops.
For more information about the GRC Conference, visit ISACA
or The
IIA.
About ISACA
Now in its 50th
anniversary year, ISACA® (isaca.org)
is a global association helping individuals and enterprises achieve the
positive potential of technology. ISACA equips professionals with the
knowledge, credentials, education and community to advance their careers
and transform their organizations. ISACA leverages the expertise of its
460,000 engaged professionals—including its 140,000 members—in
information and cyber security, governance, assurance, risk and
innovation, as well as its enterprise performance subsidiary, CMMI®
Institute, to help advance innovation through technology.
About The Institute of Internal Auditors
The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is the internal audit
profession’s most widely recognized advocate, educator, and provider of
standards, guidance, and certifications. Established in 1941, The IIA
today serves more than 200,000 members from more than 170 countries and
territories. The association’s global headquarters are in Lake Mary,
Fla. For more information, visit global.theiia.org
or www.theiia.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005194/en/