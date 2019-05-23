2019 Governance, Risk and Control Conference to Focus On Embracing Change, Disruption as Opportunities for Innovation

As technology continues to disrupt industries, leaders must learn to manage the associated risks, embrace change, and adjust their business models. This includes alignment of governance and risk management — the focus of the 2019 Governance, Risk and Control (GRC) Conference, jointly presented by ISACA and The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA).

The conference, scheduled for 12-14 August 2019 at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, is expected to bring together more than 700 governance, risk, and control professionals from more than 25 countries to discuss challenges, forge solutions, and define the future of GRC globally. Cyber risks and digital disruption, as well as their impact on corporate culture, will be key themes throughout the sessions and workshops.

Opening the conference as keynote speaker will be Simon T. Bailey, a business breakthrough strategist who will provide insight on change, leadership, and customer experience as part of “Shift Your Brilliance – Leading Amidst Change and Uncertainty.” Bailey believes that change “is an invitation to disrupt what is comfortable and convenient, to embrace what needs to emerge to remain relevant, innovative, and competitive. Everyone views change differently. It’s imperative to give people room to express how they think and feel about the change process. Change is a brilliant opportunity to grow.”

Business futurist Patrick Schwerdtfeger will close the GRC conference with his keynote presentation, “Embracing Disruptive Innovation.” Schwerdtfeger, whose technology expertise includes artificial intelligence, fintech, and blockchain, said, “disruptive innovation, which invalidates existing business models, usually comes from the edges of industries, often catching executives by surprise.” Attendees will learn what to ask toward identifying potential threats and opportunities within their business models.

GRC conference sessions will be grouped into the following four hot-topic tracks:

Cyber and Digital Disruption

Technology and Artificial Intelligence

Governance, Risk, Control, and Compliance

Leadership, Career, Communication, Culture, and Ethics

The event will also feature two pre-conference workshops, on 11 August: “COBIT 2019 Bridge Course,” for current COBIT 5 Foundation certificate holders who are interested in understanding the key differences between COBIT 5 and COBIT 2019; and “Tactics (and Courage) to Appraise Corporate Culture,” where attendees will learn how to assess culture risk management, from employee engagement and investigation protocols to incorporating culture risk dimensions into the internal audit domain.

Attendees can earn up to 18 hours of continuing professional education (CPE) credits for attending the conference, and an additional 7.5 CPEs for attending one of the pre-conference workshops.

