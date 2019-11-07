Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2019 Inc. 5000 honoree, NexxtGen, assigns Peter H. Foley to board of directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 02:02pm EST

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NexxtGen, an innovative telecommunications and software technology company that specializes in strategic solutions and services, announced today the addition of Peter H. Foley as the Chairman of the Board.

Peter H. Foley joins board of directors at Nexxt Gen Corporation, an industry leading telecommunications service provider.

Foley brings over forty years of executive leadership experience in both domestic and international markets.  His impressive history includes numerous successful mergers, acquisitions, IPOs, divestments, and raising capital in the private and public sectors.

"It is with great pleasure that I announce Peter as our Chairman of the Board," said NexxtGen CEO, Eric K. Grant. "His excellent credentials and M&A experience make him a key addition to our growth strategy and we are excited to welcome him to the NexxtGen team!"

About NexxtGen Corporation

NexxtGen provides professional services within the realm of Information Technology and Telecommunications. NexxtGen is ever expanding to new industries but we take pride in our unparalleled expertise in Energy, Insurance, Financial Services, and Government.

NexxtGen is known for delivering world class satellite communications and installation services supporting VSAT, Cellular, Broadband, BGAN, WIMAX, and more. NexxtGen has an international network of skilled technicians that are actively deployed to client sites. NexxtGen's civil and electrical professional engineers are uniquely licensed and stamped throughout all of North America.

At its core, NexxtGen is a technology company that embraces innovation and develops software products for both enterprises and consumers. Our software engineers are experts in helping our clients grow by providing Mobile and Web Development, DevOps, Cloud Engineering, and Cyber Security services. Our software product, Skyview, leverages industry data in order to predict key events in operations for Oil and Gas companies.

NexxtGen is dedicated to providing clients with quality services, creating an engaging workplace, and bettering the industries we work in for the "nexxt" generation.

Learn more about NexxtGen here: https://nexxtgen.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2019-inc-5000-honoree-nexxtgen-assigns-peter-h-foley-to-board-of-directors-300954185.html

SOURCE NexxtGen


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:13pTHE LATEST : PG&E says power outage credits cost $65 billion
AQ
02:10pWILLIAMS : employee named Impactful Veteran in Energy
PU
02:10pSYNAPTICS INCORPORATED : Title and Summary Summary ToggleSynaptics Reports Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2020
PU
02:10pMOGO FINANCE S.A. : Mogo Finance successfully places EUR 25 million tap on existing 9.50% corporate bond 2018/2022
EQ
02:09pINTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : Nemesia Sarl Acquires Shares of International Petroleum Corp. From Lorito Holdings Sarl, Zebra Holdings and Investments Sarl and Landor Participations Inc. (Another Lundin Family Trust)
AQ
02:08pPhunware to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results and Provide a Business Update on Thursday, November 14, 2019
GL
02:06pFIRST FOUNDATION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:06pICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : Iceland Seafood agrees heads of terms to acquire Elba S.L to further strengthen its position in the South European market
AQ
02:06pFAGRON N : Final settlement with US Department of Justice
AQ
02:06pMediacom Broadband LLC and Mediacom Broadband Corporation Announce Redemption of 5½% Notes Due 2021
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group