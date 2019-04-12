2019 International E-commerce Expo opens in Yiwu

YIWU, China, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The China International E-commerce Expo 2019 & Digital Trade Expo (International E-commerce Expo) opened in Yiwu International Expo Center on April 11.

Huanqiu.com, the official media organization in charge of coverage of the event, invited members from 14 media organizations from nine countries as part of an initiative entitled "Overseas Media Enters Yiwu", among them, United Press International, PR Newswire, and Egypt's Al Gomhuria (The Republic), to witness the opening ceremony together with the attendees. Huanqiu.com also released graphics, text and short video reports in real-time, enabling readers to get a close up and personal look at the Expo.

In its fifth edition since 2014, the 50,000-square meter International E-commerce Expo this year attracted 1,132 exhibitors from 24 provinces, regions and cities across China, as well as from ten countries and regions, including Australia, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nigeria and Singapore.

On the basis of the 2018's Digital Trade Experience Zone, the Expo this year adopted the innovative "1+1" or "one exhibition area and one forum" model, by launching the Digital Trade Exhibition Area, as well as several other forums led by subject matter experts, with the aim of building a global e-commerce dialogue and exchange platform, sharing experiences in digital trade, empowering e-commerce firms and building an intelligent ecosystem for digital trade driven by big data.

