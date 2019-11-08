Log in
2019 Los Angeles-Chengdu Culture and Innovation Exchange Series Events Successfully Held

11/08/2019 | 09:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Los Angeles-Chengdu Culture and Innovation Exchange Series Events," featuring "Los Angeles and Chengdu, a Park City, Home of Giant Panda," was successfully held on November 6, 2019 in downtown Los Angeles.

The series of events included the "2019 Los Angeles - Chengdu Culture and Innovation Symposium" and the "Park City, Home of Giant Panda - 2019 Los Angeles - Chengdu Culture Gala Banquet."

Hosted by the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, Chengdu Municipal Foreign Affairs office, and supported by the Los Angeles mayor's office, participants included government officials, scholars and business leaders from both the US and China, who shared groundbreaking achievements and best practices, identifying innovative approaches for Los Angeles and Chengdu.

At the events, Duoyang Namu, Chief Director of Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, showcased how Chengdu provides visitors with more tailor-made tourism products, more in-depth travel experiences and more convenient tourist services innovatively. Deputy Mayor Sangalang and Amanda Daflos, Chief Innovation Officer from the Office of Mayor Eric Garcetti also shared how innovative approaches to Los Angeles in business, culture and tourism development.

US Senator Dianne Feinstein and Representative Judy Chu sent greetings for a successful event while LA Mayor Garcetti also sent a Certificate of Recognition to the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism to commend their dedication and recognize their inspiring expertise to government innovation.

The program allowed both Los Angeles and Chengdu to expand both in scope and scale towards a higher level of collaboration across industries, especially in culture and tourism development and cooperation between the two cities.

As an important cradle of ancient Chinese civilization, a prominent historical and cultural city in China, a cluster of more than 80 percent well-known brands in the world and a famous fashion city, Chengdu is rated as a Beta+ city in the World Urban System and ranked among the top 100 cities in the world. Taking innovation as a bridge, the events enhanced friendship, expanded pathways of communication and strengthened the understanding of the citizens of both Chengdu and Los Angeles.

© PRNewswire 2019
