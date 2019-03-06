2019-March 7: Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Welcomes Kristina Bouweiri and Dr. Mitesh Kothari to the Board of Directors

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 7, 2019

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Welcomes New Board Members Kristina Bouweiri and Dr. Mitesh Kothari

CHARLES TOWN, WV, Mar. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ (OTC:PTBS) - Potomac Bancshares, Inc., the one holding company of BCT-Bank of Charles Town also known as The Community's Bank, today announced the appointment of Kristina Bouweiri and Dr. Mitesh Kothari, MD, to its Board of Directors effective March 12, 2019.

Kristina Bouweiri is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Reston Limousine, Washington metro area's premier chauffeured transportation provider headquartered in Loudoun County, Virginia. A long-time resident of Leesburg, Virginia, Ms. Bouweiri is an active member of several community boards and organizations.

Dr. Mitesh Kothari, MD, is a partner of Capital Women's Care, one of the largest medical practices for female health services in Hagerstown and Washington County, Maryland. A native of Hagerstown, Maryland, Dr. Kothari is also well known for his leadership within the community.

"The Board of Directors are delighted to announce the addition of these accomplished leaders to our Board. Both Ms. Bouweiri and Dr. Kothari are successful entrepreneurs who have grown their respective businesses to premier levels in the markets they serve." said Dr. Keith Berkeley, Chairman. "Their guidance, expertise and community relationships will be instrumental in helping us meet our full potential in Loudoun County, Virginia and Washington County, Maryland."

About Kristina Bouweiri

Bouweiri serves as CEO and President of Reston Limousine, the premier chauffeured transportation provider in the Washington, DC Metro area and eighth largest in the nation. The company is headquartered in Sterling, Virginia.

Bouweiri is a board member of the DC Chamber of Commerce, Washington DC Economic Partnership, Northern Virginia Community College, Inova Loudoun Hospital Foundation and Enterprising Women magazine, among others. Bouweiri founded the monthly networking luncheon Sterling Women and co-founded the annual Virginia Women's Business Conference, two programs that have helped hundreds of women entrepreneurs and executives achieve their professional goals. She also is a member of the Dean's Council of the George Mason School of Business.

In addition, Bouweiri has numerous awards and recognitions including Washington Business Journal's Power 100 and Top Women-Owned Businesses in Washington, DC, George Mason University School of Business Outstanding Leadership Award, DC Chamber of Commerce Business Leader of the Year and International Women's Entrepreneurial Challenge Award.

Ms. Bouweire holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Affairs from George Washington University.

About Dr. Mitesh Kothari, MD

Dr. Kothari is a partner of Capital Women's Care, one of the largest medical practices for female health services in Hagerstown and Washington County, Maryland. The premier group consists of eight physicians, five Certified Nurse Midwives, and three Physician Assistants and is located at the Trilogy Professional Center in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Dr. Kothari most recently served as Chairman of BCT's Washington County Advisory Board, where he was a member since 2014. Additionally, Kothari serves and has served on many community and non-profit Boards, including Meritus Medical Center Foundation, Community Foundation of Washington County, Leadership Washington County, YMCA, and the Greater Hagerstown Committee.

After completing his residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Maryland Hospital, Dr. Kothari returned to Hagerstown to open his practice. Dr. Kothari completed his graduate and undergraduate studies at the University of Maryland. Prior to college, he graduated from Boonsboro High School in the greater Hagerstown area.

About Potomac Bancshares, Inc.

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $485 million in assets as of December 31, 2018, the Company conducts operations through its main office and seven branch office facilities in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun County (VA), with a new banking office planned to open in Leesburg (VA) in the spring of 2019. The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to 55,000 ATMs and online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. Since the early 1920's, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc. and the Bank, please visit our website at https://www.mybct.com.

Media Contact

Bryan D. Decker

BCT - Bank of Charles Town, aka The Community's Bankbdecker@mybct.com