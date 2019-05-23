2019-May 23: BCT-The Community's Bank Appoints Lance Nobles, CCIM as Senior Vice President to Serve Loudoun County and Northern Virginia

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BCT-The Community's Bank Appoints Lance Nobles, CCIM as Senior Vice President to Serve Loudoun County and Northern Virginia

CHARLES TOWN, WV, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ (OTC:PTBS) - BCT-The Community's Bank recently announced the appointment of Lance Nobles, CCIM as Senior Vice President, serving the Loudoun County and Northern Virginia markets. Mr. Nobles will be responsible for developing small business and commercial banking relationships. He will be located in the BCT Lending office in Leesburg, Virginia, located at 602 South King Street, Suite 300.

With over 14 years of experience as a commercial banker, Mr. Nobles brings more than eight years focused specifically on the Northern Virginia and Loudoun County market. Prior to joining BCT, Mr. Nobles most recently served as Senior Vice President with First Virginia Community Bank, cultivating relationships with loans up to $20 million. Prior to that he served as Senior Vice President at Chain Bridge Bank in McLean, Virginia, and held similar positions at other area banks.

"Lance brings not only a high level of expertise in commercial real estate but also strong community connections that will help us continue to grow in the Loudoun County and Northern Virginia markets," stated Alice Frazier, President and CEO of BCT. "We are excited to have Lance join our experienced community banking team in Loudoun."

Mr. Nobles added, "I'm excited for the opportunity to join this great team of bankers to further expand our footprint into the Northern Virginia market. I'm fortunate to be a part of such a great organization that prides itself as a true community bank."

In addition to being an active member of the Ashburn Rotary, Mr. Nobles is involved in several civic and community events and service projects in the local area.

Mr. Nobles is an alumnus of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU. He also attended LSU prior to the Banking school, where he earned an Executive MBA as well as an undergraduate degree in Marketing. Additionally, he earned his CCIM designation in 2014, which recognizes individuals as an expert in the commercial and investment real estate industry.

Making his home with his wife and two children in Loudoun County, Virginia, Mr. Nobles and his family are members of St. Joseph Catholic Church. They enjoy spending time exploring the beautiful areas in and around Loudoun County.

About BCT-The Community's Bank

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $496 million in assets as of