2019 MedTech Barometer: European Medtech Companies Anticipate Lower Profits

According to key findings from the 2019 MedTech Barometer*, a study
conducted by the global strategy and marketing consultancy Simon-Kucher
& Partners, more than 50 percent of European medtech companies expect
business to be stagnant or weaker compared to 2018. And while companies
expected profit growth of seven percent in 2018, 2019 expectations have
fallen to 2.8 percent, representing the most significant anticipated
profitability decline since 2014.
“Over the past year, the majority of industry leaders changed their
positive views to negative ones,” says Joerg Kruetten, Senior Partner
and Head of the Global Life Sciences Division at Simon-Kucher &
Partners. “While there are several factors contributing to this
troubling development, the primary cause appears to be negative global
trade dynamics and increased economic uncertainty around the globe.”
Innovation becomes difficult
The negative outlook of the study participants can also be attributed to
increasing budget constraints that limit providers’ ability to invest in
innovations. “Due to narrowing innovation gaps, and the desire to reduce
spending, the industry won’t be able to continuously develop
more-advanced equipment and technologies, which have proven to drive
growth and revenues,” explains Kruetten.
In addition, medtech companies must manage increased competition on the
supplier side, as well as ongoing price pressure resulting from
procurement centralization. With fewer individual buyers procurement
groups are able to apply much greater price pressure. This is supported
by the industry’s 2019 price expectations: Study participants anticipate
a price decrease of 0.4 percent, continuing a two-year trend of the
previous two years.
Concentrating on revenue focused profit improvement
To overcome these market challenges, medtech companies must emphasize
revenue-focused profit improvement measures which have a broader, more
significant impact than cost-focused measures. “Although nearly 80
percent of companies have dedicated resources in place to systematically
drive and monitor profit improvement measures, less than half of them
have the necessary tools and mindset to do so,” says Kruetten.
Industry conference: MedTech Strategy Forum
The complete MedTech Barometer results were presented on January 29th
at the Simon-Kucher & Partners Annual European Medical Technology
Strategy Forum in Zurich. The event theme was “Enhancing Profitable
Growth in MedTech”. Key forum presenters and topics included:
-
Hugo Breda (guest speaker), Vice President EMEA Medical Devices,
Strategic Capabilities, Johnson & Johnson: Keynote speech “Top
line measures as key drivers of profitability”
-
Gerald Schnell, Senior Partner: Welcome and introduction;
“Industry trends and challenges”
-
Gerald Schnell and Michael Keller, Senior Director: Breakout
session “Maximize portfolio monetization: Launch optimization,
lifecycle management, (digital) solutions”
-
Omar Ahmad, Managing Partner, and Jan Bordon, Senior Director:
Breakout session “Optimize deal profitability: Discount management,
service policies, innovative contracting”
-
Raf Onclin, Partner, and Kaan-Fabian Kekec, Director: Breakout
session “Enhance sales effectiveness: Multi-channel sales, key account
management, tender excellence”
-
Omar Ahmad and Raf Onclin moderated the roundtable discussion
“Industry views on successfully implementing top line excellence”
featuring Matthias Brumm - Abbott, Konstantin Sysoev - Philips
Healthcare, Nathan Petersen - Edwards Lifesciences, Paul Murphy –
Convatec.
*About the MedTech Barometer:
The MedTech
Barometer is an annual medtech-specific online survey of business
expectations conducted by Simon-Kucher & Partners among C-level
executives and board members, functional heads and managers, and private
equity investors in Europe. With approximately 45 top-level participants
in 2019, the study reveals current commercial trends and challenges in
the medtech industry, and shows how industry influencers are addressing
specific trending topics. This year’s emphasis was on revenue-focused
profit improvement measures.
The study and forum presentations are available
on request.
Simon-Kucher & Partners, Strategy & Marketing Consultants:
Simon-Kucher
& Partners is a global consulting firm with around 1,300 professionals
in 38 offices worldwide focusing on TopLine Power®.
Founded in 1985, the company has more than 30 years of experience
providing strategy and marketing consulting and is regarded as the
world’s leading pricing advisor.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005711/en/